3 great TV shows to watch on Netflix this week

caption Christina Applegate on “Dead to Me.” source Saeed Adyani/Netflix

This week, we recommend watching the new Netflix original dark comedy series “Dead to Me,” CW’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” and ABC medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy.”

As always, INSIDER is here to help guide you through the many, many, choices of shows to watch on Netflix this week. One new original series starring Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate is particularly worth your time this weekend.

‘Dead to Me’

caption Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate costar on Netflix’s “Dead to Me.” source Netflix

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 10

“Dead to Me” is a new Netflix original series about two women who meet in a support group for people grieving over the loss of the loved one.

With each of its 10 episodes landing around 30-minutes long, “Dead to Me” is built for marathon-viewing like most Netflix series. The balance of dark themes and lighter moments and surprising turns will keep you engaged through each chapter of the story.

‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’

caption “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” first aired on the CW. source The CW

Seasons: 4

Episodes: 62

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” traces the story of Rebecca Bunch, played by the series’ cocreator Rachel Bloom, as she decides to leave her successful New York City life to follow an old summertime fling to California.

The CW’s four-season run of the series is critically acclaimed, particularly for its handling of narratives around mental illness and women’s sexuality. Oh, and the episodes includes musical numbers, so truly what’s not to love?

‘Grey’s Anatomy’

caption “Grey’s Anatomy” is the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history. source ABC

Seasons: 14

Episodes: 317

Though the total number of episodes on ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” makes for a daunting viewing task, the hit medical show will suck you in from the very start. The first several seasons of “Grey’s Anatomy” are packed with intriguing hospital cases, juicy sex and relationship subplots, and the witty dialogue which helped catapult Shonda Rhimes into TV creator fame.

