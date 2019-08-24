5 great shows you should watch on Netflix this week

caption The second season of “Elite” premieres on September 9, 2019. source Netflix

Every week, Insider puts together a list of great shows on Netflix you should watch.

This week, we recommend the drama series “Elite,” comedy “Kim’s Convenience,” “Taco Chronicles,” “Grand Designs,” and “Maniac.”

The hundreds of offerings on Netflix can be a lot to process, so Insider is here with our weekly guide of TV shows you should watch (or rewatch). From teen dramas to mouth-watering food documentary shows and more, let’s dive in.

First up is the Spanish drama series about to return with an explosive second season.

‘Elite’

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

“Elite” has it all – teen drama, crime mysteries, romance, shocking twists, and more. This is one of Netflix’s most compelling original series, and it’s about to return for a second season. Now is the time to catch up, or rewatch the first eight episodes for a refresher.

‘Kim’s Convenience’

caption “Kim’s Convenience” is a CBC original series. source Netflix

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 39

Following a Korean-Canadian family who own a shop in Toronto, “Kim’s Convenience” is a smart and fun sitcom-style series with a lot of heart. The short episodes make it a fast watch, though you’ll quickly find yourself lost in the humor and pitch-perfect performances.

‘Taco Chronicles’

caption “Taco Chronicles” is a mouth-wateringly good Netflix series. source Netflix

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 6

With just six episodes about 30-minutes long each, “Taco Chronicles” is a perfect documentary series to devour in one weekend. As you probably guessed from the title, the show chronicles the history and food culture behind tacos around the world.

Just make sure you have a snack nearby, because “Taco Chronicles” will make you hungry while leaving your curiousity about everyone’s favorite hand-held food satiated.

‘Grand Designs’

caption One of the houses featured on season 12 is made from two shipping containers. source Netflix/Channel4/Boundless Productions

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 17

This series follows real people in the UK as they design and build their dream house. Within the one-hour episode, audiences get to see the plot of the land and early schematics turn into some of the most creative and daring architectural designs we’ve ever seen.

‘Maniac’

caption Emma Stone and Jonah Hill star on “Maniac.” source Michele K. Short/Netflix

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Netflix’s original limited series “Maniac” premiered last year and then dropped off the radar a bit, but it remains one of the most unique sci-fi/drama shows on the streaming platform. Emma Stone and Jonah Hill deliver incredible performances, and the dystopian-esque setting is nonstop intrigue and fun.

Buckle-up and enjoy the weird and funny and heartwarming ride – you won’t regret it.

