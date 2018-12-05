The best silk pillowcases you can buy

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Silk pillowcases are known for their hair-protecting and skin-smoothing benefits.

The super luxe Shhh Silk Pillowcases outpace the competition to be our top pick. They’re soft, come in fun patterns, and you can throw them in the washing machine.

The idea of a silk pillowcase used to sound impossibly luxurious to me. If I capitulated, what would come next? The inability to sleep on anything but bajillion thread-count Egyptian cotton? But I’ve read enough articles expounding on the virtues of silk pillowcases to be fully convinced they are worth it. And many of the best options on the market are surprisingly affordable.

Sleeping on silk is not a new concept, and the benefits are well-documented. Chief among them – smoother, clearer skin and softer, less frizzy hair. If you’re not a daily hair washer or you can’t fall asleep unless your face is squished into the side of your pillow, you might want to make the switch away from cotton.

So, say you’re finally ready to up your sleeping game with a silk pillowcase – Where to begin? There are tons of seemingly identical options on the market. Luckily I’ve already waded through them to find the best of the best, based on both shopper and expert reviews. Read on to find out which silk pillowcase you should spring for, no matter your needs or your budget.

The best silk pillowcase overall

source SHHHSILK

Why you’ll love it: The Shhh Silk Pillowcase uses luxe 100% mulberry silk to banish bad hair days and eliminate pesky morning wrinkles.

Shhh Silk Pillowcases are proof that some things are worth the splurge. If you’ve heard of one silk pillowcase brand, it’s probably Shhh Silk. With a price range of $79-$199, this brand is more expensive than a lot of its competitors, but the quality makes up for the additional cost.

Shhh Silk has been highly recommended all over the internet as a top choice for silk pillowcases. Reviewers love the luxe design – there’s an infinitely photogenic black and white marble patterned version, as well as plain black and white options – and the soft yet hefty 100% silk material.

Insider Picks editor Sally Kaplan is such a big fan of the Shhh Silk travel pillow she even uses it at home!

These pillowcases also come recommended by editors at Allure, Today, and Rank and Style. According to Good Housekeeping, “Consumer testers gave this case top-ratings for preventing bedhead,” so if frizz is a top concern, this would be a wonderful pick for you.

Pros: 100% mulberry silk, sets of two, machine washable, zips closed

Cons: Expensive

The best 25 momme silk pillowcase

source MYK

Why you’ll love it: The MYK 100% Pure Natural Mulberry Silk Pillowcase is made of weightly, luxurious 25 momme fabric that’s so comfortable it’ll ensure you get your nightly eight hours.

Want to make getting out of bed in the morning even harder? The MYK 100% Pure Natural Mulberry Silk Pillowcase is made of quality, comfortable 25 momme mulberry silk that’s OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified. The pillowcase comes highly rated by Amazon shoppers and Insider Picks guides editor Malarie Gokey.

She sleeps on her MYK Silk pillowcase every night, and since she’s been using it, she notices are real difference in the softness of her hair. It doesn’t hurt that the silk feels amazing on her skin, either.

According to the bedding blog Lovasilk, “momme weight describes the weight of 100 yards of silk, 45 inches wide, in pounds,” and is a more effective way of measuring silk quality than the more commonly-known thread count designation. Twenty-five momme is on the weightier end of the spectrum.

This is a top silk pillowcase pick in terms of both quality and affordability. It has a 4.3 star rating on Amazon based on 50+ reviews. The product description boasts that the hypoallergenic material offers “greater protection than 22 momme against dust, allergens and toxins” so if you’re always sneezing this would be a great option for you. It’s also made without dyes or chemicals.

Although this version is silk on both sides, the brand sells a 19-momme pillowcase with a cotton underside that’s significantly cheaper ($17.99 for a Queen as opposed to $35.99). This is a great way to try real silk pillowcases without splurging if you’re not yet convinced. The Spruce recommends this style “for active sleepers,” and Malarie also likes the cotton underside of the pillowcase because it prevents slippage, which is a real problem with most silk pillowcases.

Pros: Affordable, durable 25 momme silk on both sides, machine washable, comes in 17 colors and three sizes

Cons: Wash only on gentle cycle & hang to dry, sold individually

The best travel silk pillowcase

source Spasilk

Why you’ll love it: Are you so attached to using a silk pillowcase that you can’t leave home without one? The highly rated Spasilk 100% Silk Pillowcase comes in a petite travel size.

Get the benefits of silk on-the-go with Spasilk’s travel/toddler-sized pillowcase. You don’t have skimp on quality either, because the hypoallergenic Spasilk 100% Silk Pillowcase has 4.2 star rating on Amazon based on over 2,000 reviews.

The Spruce named the pillowcase its top pick for travel because it’s one of the few that comes in a smaller, airplane-friendly size. Good Housekeeping also picks Spasilk as its favorite brand for budget-friendly silk pillowcases. The toddler/travel size is only $16.99.

“I have to say that this is a fantastic product for the price. It feels wonderful, soft and silky. It washes very well,” writes one shopper.

“Nothing like sleeping on silk pillowcases. So soft and cool on my face and my hair doesn’t seem to get as tangled during the night as regular cotton pillowcases. I’ll never go back to cotton! I even take these when I’m traveling – they take so little space, why not?!!” says another.

Pros: Affordable, comes in toddler/travel size, hypoallergenic

Cons: Smaller size only available in white

The best silk pillowcase for your hair

source Slip

Why you’ll love it: The Slipsilk Pure Silk Pillowcase will drastically cut down on your second-day hair styling routine by preventing knots and frizz.

One of the major, major benefits of switching to a silk pillowcase is banishing bedhead. The slippery nature of the material helps cut down on knots and frizz, which are two problems anyone who skips daily hair washing knows well. The Slipsilk Pure Silk Pillowcase is an especially good option.

The ultra-luxe 100% silk pillowcase is on the pricier side because it’s made entirely out of silk “inside and out,” per the product description. The Slipsilk pillowcases are also machine washable, making them a more durable pick than some of the others on the market. Don’t pop them in the dryer, though!

Rank and Style named this the best silk pillowcase online, The Spruce called it “best for hair,” and Good Housekeeping said it received “the highest smoothness rating” based on consumer testing. Slipsilk has also been featured by Today and Allure, and endorsed by celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin.

“My hair after a night’s sleep on this pillow case is amazing! It’s comfortable on the face and keeps hair smoothe! [sic] I brought mine on vacation with me…that’s how much I love it!!” writes one Nordstrom reviewer.

Pros: 100% silk on the interior and exterior, comes in 10 beautiful colors

Cons: Expensive

The best 19 momme silk pillowcase

source Alaska Bear

Why you’ll love it: The Alaska Bear Natural Silk Pillowcase is a hypoallergenic, environmentally-friendly, and affordable option made of luxurious 19 momme silk.

If sustainability is a top concern, the OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified Alaska Bear Natural Silk Pillowcase might be your best bet. The 19 momme silk pillowcase is also made sans chemicals, dyed naturally, and is considered hypoallergenic.

Don’t let the lower number deter you. According to Lovasilk, “silk with a 19 momme weight is generally considered to provide the best balance of strength, aesthetics and affordability.” And affordable this pillowcase certainly is, with prices ranging from $17.99 for a square 18-by-18-inch pillow to $49.99 for a body pillow. The Alaska Bear pillowcase comes in six sizes.

The Spruce voted this pillowcase “best for skin” because it won’t suck the moisture out of your face while you sleep. It’s also been featured by New York Magazine and Bustle and has a 4.6 Amazon rating based on 4,000+ reviews.

“This pillowcase works great!! I still have to straighten up my hair in the mornings but it’s so much easier now – no more tangles or fuzziness!! And it helps my complexion too,” writes one shopper.

A few reviewers complained about damage after washing, so be sure to hand wash or wash on gentle cycle and hang to dry.

Pros: Comes in 6 sizes, hypoallergenic, tons of color options, OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified

Cons: Requires careful washing

