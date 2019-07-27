Kids love to spill. It only takes seconds for a clean space to become covered in sticky milk.

Sippy cups give parents peace of mind and help train kiddos to drink without spilling.

After much research and testing, we found the Munchkin Miracle 360 Sippy Cup to be the best for most people with its spill-proof top and ease of cleaning.

When your child reaches 12 to 18 months of age, you’ll need to start making the transition from bottles to sippy cups. The American Pediatrics Association recommends transitioning from the bottle when your baby is around one year to help prevent tooth decay. You can start sippy cup training much earlier to help make the transition more manageable in the long run.

When it comes to sippy cups, there are options for all ages and styles. Most grocery stores and retailers have dedicated shelf space for the magical cups. You’ll find ones with straws and some with handles. The colors are bright, the designs fun, and some even have your kid’s favorite superhero on them. While you’ll appreciate all the choices, they might actually overwhelm you: Which ones are best? Which ones are easy-to-clean? How do they work?

In this guide, I looked at hundreds of reviews, asked other parents, and used my own personal experience to choose the best sippy you can buy. I based my choices on essential sippy cup criteria to make sure my recommendations are solid. The requirements included spill factor, ease of use, how easy to clean, material, and cost.

Here are the best sippy cups you can buy:

Keep scrolling to check out our top picks.

The best overall

source Amazon

The Munchkin Miracle 360 Sippy Cup is an incredible choice with its simple yet effective design that most kids find easy to use.

The Munchkin Miracle 360 Sippy Cup is a spill-proof cup that’s perfect for kids 12 months and up. It has a simple design that includes three different pieces: the container, the top, and plastic covering.

Your kiddos can drink from any side of the cup by biting down. You can fill the cup with any drink and not worry about spilled milk. Although it can leak if the sides are pressed when it’s turned over, in a bag, or dropped, the amount is usually minimal, and this is true for most sippy cups.

The sippy cup teaches your child how to drink regularly from a cup without worrying about spills. It’s easy for them to grip and use. The cups are also easy to clean and dishwasher safe. You never have to worry about mold or things building up, unless you don’t wash it.

Munchkin also offers sippy cups with handles for babies and larger sizes for growing toddlers. For the earth-friendly moms and pops, there’s a stainless steel choice, too.

I’ve used the same pair of sippy cups for three years between two kiddos without problems. I honestly don’t know why you’d choose anything else. The sippy cups are amazing.

I’m not the only one who thinks so. I asked all of my mom friends, and everyone mentioned the Munchkin Miracle 360 Cup. Amazon reviewers rave about it with close to 6,000 reviews between 4.5 to 5-stars. Every major baby product review site and parenting source either names this cup as number one or in the top five.

Pros: Super-easy to use, affordable, spill-proof, great trainer cups, last a long time

Cons: Some leakage when dropped, made of plastic

The best budget

source The First Years

The First Years Take and Toss Sippy Cups are an affordable option for busy parents who love saving money and don’t want to worry about leaving cups at the park.

While I’m a big fan of investing in high-quality baby products, kids and parents do lose socks, shoes, and, yes, sippy cups. The First Years Take and Toss Sippy Cups take the sting out of leaving things behind.

However, the disposable factor doesn’t make them less they durable. You can use the sippy cups over and over again. They’re perfect for play dates or birthday parties when you need extra sippy cups on hand. The sippy cups are stackable and easy to store.

First Years Sippy Cups are also dishwasher safe and come in bright solid colors. The design has a snap-on lid with a travel top to help prevent leaks. While I found these ones aren’t as leak-proof as other sippy cups, they are easy to clean. I found that filling them up with liquid at the park, instead of beforehand, is a smart way to use them.

One Amazon reviewer said, “For an incredibly cheap price tag and meant for “no worries” if you lose them, they are surprisingly sturdy.” I agree. First Years are affordable, durable, and sometimes end up where socks go, but in the end, you really don’t care.

Pros: Super-easy to use, consistent temperatures, affordable, bottle compatibility, high-quality, fast heating, easy to clean

Cons: Some leakage problems, plastic, better for older toddlers or kids

The best for training

source Amazon

The Nuk Disney Learner Sippy Cup is just the right size for little fingers to hold onto, and it makes learning to use a cup easy.

When it comes to sippy cups, there is a learning curve. Your little one loves the bottle or prefers breast milk. But there comes a time when your cutie needs to make the transition. One excellent choice is the Nuk Disney Learner Sippy Cup. It has easy to grip handles with oh-so likable Mickey Mouse on the front.

It’s also just the right size for kids who are six months or older, making the transition easier. The sippy cup has a spill-proof, soft spout that’s gentle on gums while teaching your baby to drink from a cup. One feature I love is the air vent that helps reduce swallowed air.

The sippy cup also grows with your baby. The handles and lid are easily removable. Once your baby gets the hang of holding the container, you can remove the handles, and eventually, you can use it without the spout, too. It’s also easy to clean and for the most part, spill-proof.

A lot of people love this trainer sippy cup. Today called it the best trainer cup. One Amazon verified buyer referred to it as the only sippy cup her son loves. The Nuk Disney Learner Sippy Cup makes learning how to use a cup easier.

Pros: Transition sippy cup, easy to clean, cute design, easy on gums

Cons: Holds only five ounces, have to remove handles to place in a cup holder

The best with a straw

source Amazon

The Nuby No-Spill Cup With Flex Straw is soft on tender gums and teeth, making it an excellent choice for kids six months and up.

Just as using a sippy cup takes a little practice, so does using a straw. The Nuby sippy cup with flexible straw makes using a straw safe and comfortable. The best part is that there’s no leaks or spills. Okay, for the most part.

I’ve yet to use a sippy cup that didn’t leak at some point. Either due to pressure, being thrown, or a defective part. However, the one-piece touch-flow valve makes it hard for the sippy cup to leak.

You can also purchase the Nuby with or without handles, making it easy to use for babies and helpful for growing toddlers who love a straw. The Nuby sippy cup is also well-made and BPH free. I found them easy to clean, but kids do chew on the flexible straw. If this happens, you’ll have to replace it for safety reasons.

The sippy cups usually come in a pack of two for a reasonable price on Amazon and other major retailers. One happy mom commented, “We tried eight different sippy cups before discovering the Nuby. The cup is definitely spill-proof. My child loves to shake it and throw it across the living room – all without spilling a drop of liquid.” If you’re looking for a spill-proof sippy cup with a straw, Nuby is an excellent choice.

Pros: Flexible straw, great price, comes with or without handles, high-quality, easy to clean

Cons: Kiddos chew the straw, sometimes hard to suck

The best eco-friendly cup

source Amazon

The Thermos Foogo Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Sippy Cup is an excellent choice for environmentally conscious parents who want to stay away from plastic.

If you’re on the go and want an eco-friendly sippy cup to travel with you and your family, you’ll love the Thermos Foogo Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Sippy Cup. First, it’s not made of plastic, which is a huge bonus. Plastic products and particles are polluting landfills and our oceans. But if the eco-friendly factor doesn’t win you over, the durability will.

Since it’s stainless steel, you can literally throw the sucker in a bag and go. In fact, your pitcher in training toddler can too. The straw folds down, making it a compact. One of the best features is that it doesn’t sweat. You can put ice-cold milk or water inside, and it won’t leave moisture in your bag. This is one pet peeve I have with any kind of water container, but the Thermos Foogo is a durable and compact non-sweating sippy cup.

Cleaning is pretty easy, too, with four removable parts. Ordering replacement straws is simple as well. Most people love these sippy cups, but some reviewers reported leakage problems. I found that if you didn’t close the lid over the straw securely, leakage could happen. If you’re a busy mom and taking care of messy toddlers, I imagine that sometimes the top is an afterthought.

Pros: Sweatproof, stainless steel, keeps contents cold and fresh, straw, durable, compact, great for travel or outdoor use

Cons: Cost, some buyers reported leakage problems, not intended for hot liquids