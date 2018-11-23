A 7-bedroom Swiss cabin has been named the world’s best ski chalet for 2 years in a row — and an inside tour quickly proves why

caption As good a spot as any for an après-ski drink. source Les Anges

The Chalet Les Anges has been named the world’s best ski chalet.

This is the second year in a row that the three-story chalet in Zermatt, Switzerland has been given the title by The World Ski Awards

The cabin has seven bedrooms and sweeping views of the iconic Matterhorn.

For the second year in a row, Chalet Les Anges has been named the world’s best ski chalet by the World Ski Awards.

The chalet is located in Zermatt, a ski town in the southern, German-speaking part of Switzerland, just north of the Italian border.

According to its website, it’s available for rent in week-long increments. While the chalet is already booked up for many of the remaining winter 2018/2019 weekends, it’s still available for some at a cool starting price point of $45,000 a week.

The World Ski Awards looks at the best ski chalet – amongst other categories, like Best Ski Resort – in each of the world’s top 25 ski tourism countries. Votes are then cast by professionals working in the ski industry. Chalet Les Anges, with its 2017 and 2018 wins, unseated the 2016 winner, Canada’s Bighorn Revelstoke.

Here’s a look at the Swiss chalet:

The Chalet Les Anges is located in Zermatt, a famous ski resort town in the Swiss Alps.

source Google Maps

It offers spectacular views of one of Europe’s most iconic peaks, the Matterhorn …

source Les Anges

… but the three-story chalet is also pretty noteworthy in its own right.

source Les Anges

The chalet features reclaimed wood throughout its design …

source Les Anges

… and an open living space for entertaining.

source Les Anges

Joanne Healy, sales and marketing manager for the Elysian Collection, told Business Insider that the chalet sees many families visiting over the holidays; the busiest times are Christmas, New Years, Easter, and school breaks.

source Les Anges

“There really is no off-season in Zermatt, apart from May and October/November,” Healy continued, noting that the chalet is often rented out for summer weddings.

source Les Anges

The chalet can be rented out for week-long increments at a starting price point of $45,000.

source Les Anges

The chalet can sleep 14 people throughout its seven en-suite bedrooms …

source Les Anges

… six of which have private balconies — and views of the Matterhorn.

source Les Anges

The chalet also features a large terrace that looks out onto the village, an internal elevator, and a massage room …

source Les Anges

… not to mention service that includes six dinners prepared by a professional chef and an open bar.

source Les Anges

The Zermatt ski area offers 365 days of skiing and snowboarding a year, in addition to other winter activities like sledding, heli-skiing, ice skating, and paragliding.

source Les Anges

The Chalet Les Anges is only the second property to win the title in the World Ski Award’s 6-year run. Previously, it was held by Canada’s Bighorn Revelstoke, which is frequently recognized as the heli-skiing capital of the world.

caption Chalet Les Anges. source Les Anges

Sources: World Ski Awards, Forbes