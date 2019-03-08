16 popular skin-care products on sale now — and what skin concerns they’re good for

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Thayers

The internet has many perks. One of them is not having to rely on a department store’s bargain bin for sourcing your skin-care product discounts.

Below, I’ve rounded up 16 of the best skin-care products on sale right now across the internet, and which stores to find them at.

If you’re in need of a new toner, face wash, serum, or mask, consider one of these while they’re discounted.

More: 17 cheap and effective skin-care products under $25 we swear by in our everyday lives

As a rule, every suburban department store must include an island for discounted skin-care products to go and die quietly. You know the signs: half-priced stickers, luxury products haphazardly tossed on top of cheap drugstore buys, and a flickering fluorescent light bulb all set the scene. At age 13, the number of products – and the indiscriminate heap they were arranged in – was exciting. In my mid-twenties, it’s overwhelming – and a little dismal. But, a decade and change later, it’s now possible to source relatively good deals on skin care online, without having to brave the mosh pit of serums at your local Macy’s. You can be more selective with what you buy, letting reviews and ingredient lists guide your wallet more than the primal response to a red 40% off sticker. Below, I’ve rounded up 16 of the best skin products currently on sale, plus where you can find them and a little bit about why people love each one. If you’re looking for a new serum, face mask, or cleanser – and you like the sound of any here – now may be a good time to buy.

Tip: If you purchase something from Soko Glam – the Sephora of K-Beauty and purveyor of the personalized 10-Step routine – you’ll also get a free sample of their new “Holy Grail product” launching March 18 with any order while supplies last.

Below are 16 skin care products on sale right now, and where to find them:

Thayers Witch Hazel Toner

source Amazon

Thayers’ witch hazel toner is a cult favorite of the online beauty community. It has over 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and is consistently one of the site’s most popular skin care products under $25. Rose water, aloe vera, and a proprietary Witch Hazel extract work gently and efficiently to cleanse and hydrate skin, tighten pores, and control oil production. Thayers supposedly creates the only Witch Hazel products made of non-distilled extract from the Witch Hazel shrub, meaning they should maintain the highest levels of therapeutic tannins (the mild antioxidants that nourish the skin).

TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum

source Amazon

Some Vitamin C serums go for $150 and up, but this one has garnered a loyal following for much less (you should also check out Maelove’s $28 Glow Maker). It lightens dark spots, reduces fine lines, and improves clarity with a blend of nutrients designed to aid collagen production. It uses a blend of vitamin C, Botanical Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and Aloe Vera, MSM, Witch Hazel, and organic Jojoba oil to nourish skin.

Foreo Luna Mini

source Foreo

The Foreo Luna 2 is the facial cleansing brush multiple Insider Picks reporters recommend as the best option out there – and worth the added expense. The mini Luna version is a bit more economical but has the same technology that makes using the device so effective.

It’s made from a gentle, antibacterial silicone that deep-cleans without creating micro-scratches on the skin’s surface or allowing bacteria to breed on the device itself. T-Sonic pulsations help the silicone touch-points remove dead skin cells, unclog pores, and remove the day’s residue. In independent clinical trials, it removed 99.5% of dirt and 98.5% of makeup residue.

Rhada Beauty Retinol Moisturizer

source Amazon

Retinol is one of the old-school “classics” in skin care simply because if it works for you, it really works. This popular, relatively affordable moisturizer includes 2.5% active Retinol to combat breakouts, Hyaluronic Acid to restore hydration levels, and a protective blend of vitamin E and green tea. Altogether, it should reduce the appearance of wrinkles with a bump in collagen production, clear up acne, even out skin tone, and reduce hyperpigmentation.

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil

source Amazon

Bio-Oil is a popular solution for stretch marks, dryness, hyperpigmentation, and uneven texture in the skin. It’s non-greasy, hypoallergenic, and, according to Bio-Oil, the number one-selling scar and stretch mark product in 18 countries and the winner of 220+ skin-care awards. All I can say is that, from experience, it’s a great tool to have in your arsenal – and one I find myself frequently buying while traveling to deal with any unexpected dryness and hyperpigmentation quickly and reliably.

Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Overnight Resurfacing Pads

source Macy’s

Erborian Black Soap

source Soko Glam

Charcoal bars are a great, no-fuss way to draw sebum from blackheads and grime from your pores. This gentle Black Soap bar was a 2017 Soko Glam Best of K-beauty award winner and works to deep-clean your pores without drying out your complexion (thanks in part to shea butter and licorice root extract).

The Ordinary Vitamin C Suspension

source Sephora

The Ordinary has become a bit of a phenomenon in the cheap-but-really-good skin care subset. Its shorthand is “clinical formulations with integrity” – meaning clinical tech matched with a transparent pricing model.

This Vitamin C Suspension has 23% pure L-Ascorbic Acid (which remains stable thanks to the lack of water in the formula) for the evening out of your skin tone as well as dehydrated spheres of Hyaluronic Acid for visible surface smoothing. In the end, the skin should appear tighter and noticeably brighter. It’s also vegan and free of oil, alcohol, silicone, gluten, and fragrance.

It’s not technically on sale at Sephora, but it’s $6 while the same size (marked as on sale) is going for $12.72 on Amazon.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum

source Amazon

Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum gives skin a boost of hydration thanks to Hyaluronic Acid, which, if you haven’t heard of it yet, is the compound used so often in moisturizing toners because it can absorb up to 1,000 times its own weight in water. With it, Neutrogena’s toner works to create glowy, supple, smooth skin with a product that sinks in quickly and is both oil-free and non-comedogenic.

The Ordinary 100% Plant-Derived Squalane

source Amazon

Squalane is one ingredient dermatologists will likely see in a product and nod to say, “yep, that’s going to be hydrating” (Like one did when I asked her to critique my skin-care routine). The Ordinary’s Squalane serum is built to be a standout hydrator and prevent any ongoing loss of hydration that makes skin lose its suppleness.

Murad Age Reform Refreshing Cleanser

source Ulta

Murad is another well-loved line, likely because it was developed by a dermatologist. Its Age Reform Refreshing Cleanser is formulated as a non-drying, foaming cleanser that uses softening ingredients like cucumber extract, white ginger, and algae to soothe the skin and remove makeup and impurities. It’s also free of phthalates.

My Skin Mentor Dr G. Bio-RTx Mentor Cream 5

source Soko Glam

The Bio-RTx cream is a silky, gel-like moisturizer that’s good for dry skin without feeling thick or greasy. The patented formula works to mimic the skin’s naturally-occurring lipids to balance moisture levels, and includes 5% Bio RTx, which is a specially designed complex that repairs skin damage and fortifies the skin barrier.

Murad Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisture

source Ulta

Murad’s Ultimate Moisture is said to lock optimal moisture levels in the skin for up to eight hours. It’s a light, rich moisturizer that uses a combination of avocado, sunflower and olive fruit oils, and shea butter to bump hydration and smoothness and Retinyl palmitate to even tone and texture. It’s formulated without parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.

Goodal Deep Clean Pore Glacial Clay

source Goodal

This deep-cleansing glacial clay will gently pull excess oils and impurities from the skin. Use it on your T-zone or all over if your skin is especially congested.

Dermadoctor Kakadu C Amethyst Clay Detox Mask

source Ulta

This clay detox mask is designed to suck up impurities from deep within the skin. Magnesium-rich amethyst clay should absorb the dirt and residue while respecting natural oils. The clay will detoxify and resurface the skin for smoothness, and ingredients like a stabilized vitamin C, Kakadu plum, and Tasmanian pepper berry should facilitate softer, brighter, more even skin post-use.

Murad Ready, Radiant, Glow 5-Piece Set

source Dermstore

If you or someone you know is a Murad fan, this gift set covers the basics and is 20% off right now. You’ll find the AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser (one ounce.), Invisiblur Perfecting Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 30, Retinol Youth Renewal Serum, Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisture, and Multi-Vitamin Infusion Oil.