The 20 best skin-care products we’ve tried so far in 2019

On the Insider Picks team, we try a lot of skin-care products.

We know shopping for great skincare can be overwhelming and expensive, so we made this list of our favorite skin-care products we’ve tried so far in 2019.

When it comes to skin-care shopping, it’s too easy to be overwhelmed by the sheer number of options. A quick search on Sephora for moisturizers for sensitive skin yields 283 results. At Ulta you’ll find a selection of 386 different face washes. On Amazon, even a specific search like “eye cream for dark circles and puffiness” pulls up over 2,000 products.

With new products constantly releasing and new trends making headlines every week, it can be hard to keep up with what’s what in skin care. You probably don’t have the time (or energy, or desire) to scroll through pages of eye creams until you find one you like. And, you definitely don’t want to spend a ton of money testing them all out.

Luckily, the Insider Picks team has already tested a lot of skincare products this year. Now we’re here to share our favorite finds with you. Whether you’re looking for a serum to target a specific skin-care concern or just are looking for some inspiration to upgrade your beauty routine, we’ve got you covered. Below, you’ll find 20 of the best skin-care products we’ve tried in 2019, so far.

Supergoop! 100% Mineral Matte Sunscreen

Supergoop! 100% Mineral Smooth & Poreless Matte Screen SPF 40, available at Sephora, Nordstrom, and Dermstore, $38

Now that temps are starting to rise, the last thing I want to do is go through my usual multi-step skin-care and makeup only for everything to melt right off as soon as I leave my apartment. But with Supergoop!’s Smooth and Poreless 100% Mineral Matte Screen (say that five times fast), I’ve streamlined a bunch of products into one. This takes the place of my primer, sunscreen, tinted moisturizer, and mattifying mist. I also like that the light tint masks any white cast I’d normally get with mineral sunscreens. – Jada Wong, Insider Picks editor

Versed Dew Point Moisturizing Gel Cream

This is my new go-to moisturizer because it’s so lightweight, soothing, and makes my skin feel bouncy and plump like jelly. And at $14.99, it’s a steal. Versed was developed by Target using reader data from digital publisher Who What Wear, so as shoppers are calling for easier access to safe skin-care products, it’s no surprise that this moisturizer is formulated with recognizable ingredients like aloe vera and green tea in a clean formula without parabens, sulfates, and more. – Jada Wong, Insider Picks editor

Versed Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm

I tested this out on a weekend trip to Amsterdam and I was so glad I did. Not only did it get every last bit of makeup off easily, it rinsed clean without leaving behind a filmy texture and didn’t make my face feel tight afterwards. I especially appreciated the solid balm because it made going through security a little less hectic. Unlike other solid balms I’ve used, this one doesn’t come with a tiny spatula to scoop up product, though, let’s be honest – it’s probably worse to use a spatula that’s been sitting on my counter than it is to just use clean hands. – Jada Wong, Insider Picks editor

Ren Clean Screen Mattifying Face Sunscreen

Ren Clean Skincare Clean Screen Mattifying Face Sunscreen SPF 30, available at Sephora, and Dermstore, $36

Can you tell I’m big on SPF? I love this newbie from Ren, one of the OGs of clean beauty, for its clean mineral formula. It does give me a white cast compared to Supergoop!’s but I usually wear a tinted powder on top so it doesn’t bother me. I love the matte finish too for keeping my oily forehead in check.– Jada Wong, Insider Picks editor

Edible Beauty Probiotic Radiance Tonic Serum

I’ve been using a vitamin c serum that I thought was okay until I decided to try this one – it made me realize that the vitamin c serum I was using was garbage. Seriously, my skin looked brighter and fresher after just a few drops of this. I might’ve gone overboard because I used five drops as opposed to the recommended two or three, but that’s not a bad thing in my book. In fact, if it didn’t cost $39 for a small bottle, I’d slather this all over my face daily. – Jada Wong, Insider Picks editor

Brandless Depuffing Eye Gel

Like everyone, I, too, get puffy eyes in the morning, and my fair skin shows dark circles very clearly. I decided to try Brandless’ Depuffing Eye Gel, because, hey, it’s $8! And I’m impressed with the results. It has a watery, gel-like texture that’s easy to pat into my under-eye skin, it absorbs quickly, and makes puffy dark circles disappear thanks to green tea and caffeine. – Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks senior editor

Farmacy Green Defense

I mix this SPF moisturizer with my Burt’s Bees BB Cream every day for light coverage that protects my fair skin from the sun’s rays and reduces a bit of my natural redness. It uses zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreen, but it isn’t as thick as other mineral-based SPF moisturizers, so it goes on smoothly. The formula also has marigold extract to decrease inflammation. – Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks senior editor

High Beauty Cannabis Seed Facial Moisturizer

High Beauty High Five Cannabis Seed Facial Moisturizer, available at Sephora, and JC Penny, $40

I’ve always had a rosy-pink complexion, but it can veer into rosacea territory from time to time. I’ve tried lots of redness-reducing moisturizers over the years, but none of them have worked as well as High Beauty’s High Five Cannabis Seed Facial Moisturizer. I can see the difference: After I wash my face, it inevitably gets red, but the second I rub this moisturizer into my skin, the redness starts to gradually disappear. It sounds like it’s hyperbole, but it really isn’t. I’m not one to spend a lot of money on anything – I’m more of a $6 moisturizer person – but this, I will pay $40 for. – Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks senior editor

Perricone MD Hyaluronic Intensive Moisturizer

Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Hyaluronic Intensive Moisturizer, available at Sephora, Ulta, and Macy’s, $69

Perricone MD recently reformulated some of its best sellers into more intense versions of the originals that have higher concentrations of key ingredients. In this case, the key ingredient is hyaluronic acid, which helps draw moisture from the air into the skin to keep it plump and hydrated. Honestly, I’ve never met a moisturizer that my dry skin loves more, and that’s saying something for the 300+ that I’ve tried over my life as a product reviewer.

Also, it’s not skin-care per se, but the brand’s new blendable, $35 liquid blush has been a game-changer for my makeup routine, and I can’t sing its praises highly enough. – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor. – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Clinical Grade Resurfacing Liquid Peel

Everyone at Insider Picks knows I’m a huge fan of the Dr. Dennis Gross peel pads, but this is basically those pads on steroids. You gently wipe the serums around your face in two layers using a cotton pad, and let it work its magic overnight. All I know is that the blends of various acids in the first step (which I’m not science-savvy enough to truly understand) help to lift off dead skin cells, and the gentle extracts in the second step calm my skin down and keep it hydrated. The result is a seriously smooth, fresh face in the morning. – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

Tatcha Violet-C Brightening Serum

Tatcha Violet-C Brightening Serum, available at Tatcha, and Sephora, $88

Usually I find that vitamin c serums dry out my skin, but this one from Tatcha makes me glow like a dang unicorn. It’s so hydrating, in fact, that I sometimes forget to even add another layer of moisturizer over it, and the bottle has lasted me a really long time. – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

Malove Refresher Triple AHA Cleanser

Maelove Refresher Triple AHA Cleanser, available at Maelove, $18.95 This is one of the gentlest face cleaners I’ve tried yet – it’s actually specifically formulated for sensitive skin and can be used multiple times per day without irritation – but it still provides a thorough clean that leaves my skin feeling recharged and refreshed. It’s infused with peppermint and spearmint oils, so it leaves a minty finish and cools your skin! Unfortunately, it’s so popular that it’s currently out of stock (a common theme for all Maelove products), but you can signed up to be notified when it’s available to buy again. -Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks director of content strategy

Dermalogica Clear Start Clearing Defense

Dermalogica Clear Start Clearing Defense SPF30, available at Dermstore, and Sephora, $28

Facial sunscreens are hit or miss for me. Dermologica’s newest formulation is one of the hits: It’s a super-lightweight formula that’s made for skin prone to breakouts (yes, please) and easy to layer makeup on top of it (also, yes). It’s also made without oxybenzone and avobenzone, two ingredients the Insider Picks team is keeping an eye on after recent sunscreen news that they may be harmful to the oceans and our bodies. -Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks director of content strategy

Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Dream Night Cream

Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Dream Night Cream, available at Nordstrom, and Sephora, $48

My skin is naturally very dry, so I’ve been applying Fresh’s new night cream in the morning and at night for a little extra hydration boost. It works great under makeup, helping to impart a dewy look that I generally have trouble achieving due to my skin’s aforementioned dryness. It’s essentially an amped-up version of my other favorite Fresh moisturizer for $2 more. -Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks director of content strategy

Beautycounter Overnight Resurfacing Peel

I’m all for slowing down and spending a few minutes every night on a skin-care routine – it’s a nice bedtime ritual. But, sometimes I just want to skip all the steps and fall asleep. On a night when I’m tired and running low on time or energy, usually just a moisturizer and eye cream will suffice, but if my skin is looking particularly dull I’ll throw in this peel from Beautycounter. As the name suggests, it works to clear dead skin cells and add moisturize skin overnight – so you can wake up feeling fresh-faced. It takes half the effort of a typical face mask or peel, but yields the same results while you sleep – that’s multitasking at its finest. – Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks reporter

Moon Juice Plumping Jelly Serum

Moon Juice Beauty Shroom Plumping Jelly Serum, available at Moon Juice, and Sephora, $58

I’ve already written about how happy I am that this product made its way into my beauty routine in 2019, so I’ll keep singing its praises. Whether it’s cold weather, dehydration, or lack of sleep, our delicate skin is easily affected by our habits and environments. While your best bet is remedying those first, that’s not always possible. The next-best thing is to find an ultra-hydrating product that’ll plump up skin to make it look moisturized, supple, and all of those good things we want our skin to look like. For me, that’s Moon Juice Beauty Shroom, a lightweight but seriously hydrating jelly serum. – Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks reporter

Fleur and Bee Collection

Fleur & Bee is a new skincare line that launched earlier this year that I got to test for work. I really like the fact that all of the products are 100% vegan and cruelty-free, so I know exactly what I’m putting on my face. The products include a toner ($18), vitamin C serum ($30), eye cream ($30), and face cream ($30), all of which work together to keep your face oil-free and hydrated. – Francesca Rea, Insider Picks content producer

Mario Badescu Seaweed Cleansing Soap

Mario Badescu Seaweed Cleansing Soap, available at Amazon, Ulta, and Nordstrom, $14

I needed a cleansing soap that was effective yet gentle when adult acne hit me hard. I was already a big fan of the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, so I figured I’d try another product from there. I like that it not only cleanses but it also gently exfoliates my skin. It does smell a little bit like the beach at low tide, but that’s just because the seaweed extract is hard at work. – Francesca Rea, Insider Picks content producer

Dior Capture Youth Age-Delay Advanced Eye Treatment

Dior Capture Youth Age-Delay Advanced Eye Treatment, available at Nordstrom, Sephora, and Macy’s, $75

I’m still in my early twenties, meaning that I have yet to see any serious signs of aging. That being said, I’ve always tried to be proactive with my anti-aging products, and the Dior Capture Youth line has certainly ranked as one of my favorite lines of skincare. Though it comes with a heftier price tag, the eye treatment does an awesome job at minimizing puffiness on the spot and smoothing my skin throughout the day. I tend to use it in the morning under my makeup and find that it creates a moisturized base for my foundation. – Megan Foster, Insider Picks intern

Nuria Defend Triple Action Eye Cream

The Triple Action Eye Cream from Nuria Beauty is my favorite product from the brand’s Defend line – one that improves the health of skin and protect against harmful things like pollution in the environment. The texture of the moisturizer goes on smoothly and when I use it before going to bed, I notice that my eyes aren’t nearly as puffy in the morning. The neatest part about the eye cream is that the applicator is actually built into the tube so that you won’t apply the product with too much pressure or get oils from your hands on your face. – Megan Foster, Insider Picks intern