If you have flush-prone cheeks that sting at the mere hint of fragrance or tiniest drop of alcohol, you might have rosacea.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, it’s a skin condition most often defined by symptoms like redness, raised bumps, and visible broken blood vessels, as well as increased sensitivity.

So when it comes to skin-care product for rosacea, that means simplicity and routine are key. “Rosacea patients are infamously sensitive and have highly reactive skin, making experimenting with products a bad idea,” dermatologist Dr. Estee Williams tells Insider Picks. She cautions against using “alcohol based toners, acids, benzoyl peroxide, and products marketed for ‘acneic’ skin,” as these ingredients may irritate highly sensitive skin.

Even if you strongly suspect you have rosacea, it’s a good idea to get an official diagnosis from a dermatologist before delving into the world of specialized skin care. While there are plenty of over-the-counter treatments and products that can help alleviate the symptoms of rosacea, a dermatologist may be able to offer more intensive treatments.

“[T]here are safe and effective treatments for rosacea, from topicals to pills, often covered by insurance,” says Dr. Williams. “In addition, your dermatologist may recommend certain lasers and light treatments such as the Lumenis Intense Pulse Light (M22) to curb the redness and visible broken capillaries.”

As far as what you can pick up in stores, there are plenty of options from sunscreens to moisturizers and serums that don’t have harsh ingredients that could irritate skin. Here are the very best ones.

Here are the best skin-care products for rosacea you can buy:

The best sunscreen for rosacea

Neutrogena SheerZinc Face Dry-Touch Sunscreen SPF 50 is a 100% zinc oxide formula that protects your skin from harmful UV rays without irritation.

“The sun is the most common rosacea trigger, flaring up to 80% of patients,” says Dr. Williams. She recommends seeking out “those listing only zinc oxide or titanium dioxide in the list of active ingredients.”

Neutrogena SheerZinc Face Dry-Touch Sunscreen SPF 50 is one such product. It’s a 100% zinc oxide formula that is hypoallergenic, oil-free, and accepted by the National Eczema Foundation. Even though it’s a physical sunscreen, the formula dries down to a non-greasy finish on skin. Some reviewers note that the thick texture makes it tougher to blend than other formulas, which is a common issue with mineral-based sunscreens.

“Works very well! Have not gotten sunburnt nor has it irritated my skin and eyes. I also use it as a skin primer for my makeup and leaves my face matte and smooth. It does take a bit of effort to blend but when warmed up between your hands I should work well,” writes one Target reviewer.

The product has an overall 4.2 star rating based on more than 160 reviews on Target. It’s also a 2017 Allure Best of Beauty winner, and editor Jenny Bailly notes that she uses it on both her “eczema-prone three-year-old” and “highly texture-critical seven-year-old.” The website FutureDerm says, “it’s hard to beat the UVA/UVB protection from Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Dry-Touch Sunscreen SPF 50.”

Pros: affordable, 100% zinc oxide, hypoallergenic, safe to use on eczema

Cons: thick texture, may leave white cast on deep skin tones

The best moisturizer for rosacea

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer is an ultra-gentle moisturizer packed with soothing and hydrating ingredients.

There’s nothing in the world more pleasant and satisfying than applying a creamy, cooling moisturizer on top of bumpy, irritated skin. But you want to make sure the formula is working for your skin, not against.

Dr. Williams calls La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer “an example of a perfect rosacea moisturizer” thanks to the inclusion of calming, anti-redness ingredients like “ceramides, niacinamide, glycerin, and dimethicone.” That’s why it’s a safe bet for people with rosacea.

In fact, even if you find Toleriane isn’t right for you, Dr. Williams suggests looking for these ingredients in any moisturizer you choose.

The brand claims that the moisturizer will restore the health of your skin barrier after an hour, thanks to the inclusion of thermal water with prebiotics, which is purportedly essential for anyone with a reactive complexion.

This is an Amazon’s Choice pick with an average 4-star rating based on more than 530 reviews, and has also been featured on Allure.

“My skin has improved so dramatically in the last few weeks of using this that I am tempted to believe it’s a bit magical. My pores have visibly shrunk around my nose and cheeks…always the worst area for me. My skin color has dramatically evened out and improved with much less redness,” writes one shopper.

Pros: oil-free, fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, claims to repair skin barrier after one hour

Cons: expensive for the size

The best color-corrector for rosacea

Makeup wearers or those with extreme redness will love the color-correcting and redness-balancing effects of the Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Cream.

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Cream is a green-tinted color-correcting moisturizer that works to help repair inflamed skin overtime. It contains medicinal herbs and minerals to help protect skin from stress while soothing redness and irritation.

This is a great pick for makeup-wearers because it can act as a redness-reducing primer that also moisturizes and aids stressed skin. It’s also the rare product that works well for both rosacea and acne, which is ideal if your sensitivity precludes you from hitting up benzoyl peroxide.

“I rarely give reviews for products but after trying this I had to! I took a sample of this home after work since my face was feeling tight and dry, and when I woke up in the morning some of my new blemishes were noticeably smaller, smoother and less red (I only used this that night),” writes one Sephora shopper.

The product has an average 4.4 out of 5 star rating based on more than 600 reviews, and has also been recommended by Elite Daily, Caroline Hirons, and Byrdie.

Pros: color-correcting finish, good for acne-prone and rosacea-prone skin

Cons: thick texture, expensive

The best toner for rosacea

Knours Double Duty Mist is a customizable spray toner packed with gentle, hydrating oils.

Toner is a tricky one for sensitive skin. It’s important to rebalance the complexion after cleansing, but many toners contain alcohol, acids, and other sensitizing ingredients that dermatologists suggest those with rosacea avoid.

A recent favorite of mine is the Knours Double Duty Mist. It’s a two-in-one formula that can be customized depending on how your skin is feeling. The top layer is full of nourishing oils like jojoba, while the bottom contains soothing aloe vera and seven botanical extracts.

If you’re in the throws of a rosacea flare-up, don’t shake it so the two layers remain separated. This way, when you spray, you’ll only get the soothing ingredients from the bottom. Need some extra hydration? Shake it up to mix the layers and get benefits of both.

For this reason, “the Knours. Double Duty Mist is much more sophisticated than most toners…Having the variety in this toner as well for when you need more moisturizing oils is great to adapt to changing skin needs.” Sloan Kettering’s Anthony M. Rossi, MD told Byrdie. It’s also been featured on Bustle, InStyle, and Total Beauty.

I can personally attest to its efficacy, as this toner helps ward off the vicious hormonal breakout I tend to get on my chin every month around the time my period starts. I also love that it’s a convenient spray, unlike most toners that have to be used with a cotton pad.

Pros: multiuse formula, fragrance-free, spray, no SLS, silicones, or parabens

Cons: Expensive

The best retinol for rosacea

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil Serum is a gentle-yet-effective alternative to traditional retinols that may be too harsh for sensitive skin.

You gotta love retinol for its powerful wrinkle-smoothing effects, but it can be harsh – even for people who aren’t naturally sensitive. But even if you’re rosacea-prone, Dr. Williams notes that newer oil formulas are surprisingly tolerable. She recommends Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil Serum.

It’s a concentrated, lightweight retinol housed in fast-absorbing oil. The oils provide the hydration and cushioning people with rosacea need to protect their skin while the retinol helps smooth fine lines.

The brand claims the oil gives you results in just one week with consistent use, though we should note results do vary. Dr. Williams suggests taking it slow by applying “twice a week then build up to nightly, as tolerated.”

“Have been using Retinol Oil every night for a month with great results. A few drops are all you need to massage all over your face & neck. My deep forehead wrinkles aren’t so deep anymore,” writes one Walmart reviewer.

The product has an average 4.3 rating based on more than 200 reviews.

Pros: gentle yet effective form of retinol, fast absorbing, affordable

Cons: might not be suitable for oily skin