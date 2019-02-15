The best double sleeping bags and pads for couples

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Camping as a couple is a great alternative to more expensive and resource-heavy ways to enjoy the outdoors.

Using a shared pad and sleeping bag not only makes for more of a shared experience, it also helps you stay warm.

We looked at a lot of sleep systems for couples and found that we loved the packable, comfortable, and affordable Big Agnes Q Core SLX sleeping bag and King Solomon sleeping pad.

There are lots of great things couples can do together, but I have had many of my happiest moments with my wife in the outdoors with nothing more than a tent, sleeping bag, and some ramen noodles. Camping as a couple means sharing experiences, overcoming difficulties and experiencing beauty with someone you love, and that’s always better than chocolates and champagne for me.

Sleeping pads serve two major functions: They keep you comfortable by providing padding and they keep you warm by providing insulation. Nearly all modern sleeping pads are inflatable, which makes them much lighter, less bulky, and therefore easier to carry either in a car or a backpack. Pads will have an “r value” that quantifies their warmth.

Bags make up the second half of the sleep system, and their role is to keep you warm and comfy. Most sleeping bags will come with a European Norm temperature rating, this is actually slightly lower for men than women and there are generally two values listed.

The EN comfort rating gives the lowest temperature an average woman can be comfortable, and the lower limit is the lowest temperature that an average man can sleep without being woken by cold. All these ratings assume that you’re wearing thermal underwear and have a pad, so essentially, you’ll want something with a lower temperature rating than you plan on encountering

We tested these sleep systems in a variety of scenarios hiking at 11,000 feet in the snowy Eastern Sierra and car camping below sea level in the deserts of Eastern California. We wanted to see how easily they inflated and repacked, how warm they were, and how comfortable they were when shared by a couple.

Here are the best sleep systems for couples:

The best sleeping system for couples overall

Why you’ll love it: Big Agnes delivers its trademark high-quality, low-weight sleep systems in a couple’s package with a great bag and pad that deliver as much warmth and comfort as systems that weigh three times as much.

In the world of lightweight backpacking, Big Agnes has a reputation for producing reliable pads and bags that can last as long as even the most dedicated thru-hiker. Many of the pads we tested wouldn’t really be practical for a hike of much more than a few yards, but the Big Agnes sleep system is designed for serious backpackers.

The low weight of the system doesn’t mean a lack of comfort. The Q core SLX mattress takes an effort to blow up, but once you’re done, you can rest on its more than four inches of plush cushioning. The pads do a good job of keeping both sleepers in the center, thanks to the use of larger outer air pockets.

At just 38 ounces, the pad makes sense even if you’re counting grams for a massive ascent with your partner. With such a small packed size and weight, this system can be packed into a checked bag and used as a travel mattress if you find yourself crashing with friends or needing to cram more people into a vacation rental.

The King Solomon is a serious sleeping bag that is designed for couples from the ground up. Rather than zipping two bags together, Big Agnes created one spacious bag with incredibly warm down filling and a roomy hood for warmth without constraint. At 4 pounds 5 ounces, the bag is a very competitive weight when compared to two 15-degree bags.

Backcountry shoppers have found the King Solomon to be warm even in the dead of winter, and buyers on Amazon liked the plush down and noted that Big Agnes sensibly skips the down filler on the underside of the bag where your bodyweight will crush it and render it useless anyway.

If you’re serious about saving space, an aftermarket compression sack will get the bag smaller than the provided stuff sack. And if you’re getting out there a lot, the included patches for punctures in the pad might come in handy, as reviewers at Gear Junkie found.

But nothing we tested can tough the Big Agnes system for real usability on real backpacking missions. When my wife and I are heading to the mountains, this is the system I reach for and it’s never let me down.

Pros: Lightweight, warmest bag we tested, no weight sacrifice compared to two individual sleep systems

Cons: More fragile than heavier systems, expensive

The best summer campout sleep system

Why you’ll love it: Therm-a-Rest’s individual self-inflating pads combined with the genius down coupler makes for a supremely comfortable and convenient sleep.

Therm-a-Rest is one of the biggest names in camp bedding and has been for years. Those silver folded up pads you see on thru-hikers backpacks? Those are Therm-a-Rests.

Therm-a-Rest looked at double sleeping pads and identified a few problems: Double sleeping pads can be just another thing to store, especially when couples often have single pads as well, and they often tend to result in the couple rolling off the pad or rolling into each other in the middle of the pad.

To combat both these issues, the company designed a down coupler that would bring together their two individual pads and make them even more comfortable, thanks to the quilted top.

Using the Therm-a-Rest pads the first time requires manual inflation, but after that, the pads are self-inflating. I’d suggest getting that first inflation and set up done at home. Plus, these pads are plenty comfortable enough to be used as a spare bed for a guest. Once inflated, the pads can be easily slipped into the down coupler with their valves sticking out to allow for inflation or deflation for comfort. Most people blow their pads up too hard resulting in discomfort.

Further integration comes in the form of Therm-a-Rest’s Vela quilt, which clips to the pad and won’t roll off or slide to one side as some quilts can. For those who feel claustrophobic in mummy-style bags, the quilt is a great alternative. Most bags aren’t quilted on the bottom anyhow as the sleeper crushes the insulation rendering it useless, so quilts are not significantly less warm despite having less material.

Expert backcountry skiers loved the freedom of movement the blanket provided at temperatures into the mid-40-degree range. The pads and quilt were long enough for a sleeper of 6-foot-3 inches to sleep comfortably. Indeed, some REI buyers found them more comfortable than sleeping at home. The Vela is really a summer blanket, which is fine as most people are camping in the summer anyhow.

We really loved the combination of two pads and a coupler, which didn’t leave us sliding into the gap in between the pads as many systems that combine two single pads can. It also feels soft against the skin, which is great for sleeping out on balmy nights. We found this system comfortable, especially once we worked out that the pads were more comfortable at a surprisingly low pressure.

The pads, with their quilted topper, were warm enough to sleep out in a tent down to about freezing and they were as comfortable in the bed of our truck as the sand of the desert or the floor of a friend’s apartment.

These pads aren’t really small enough for backpacking, so if that’s what you’re looking for you’ll need to pick something from Big Agnes or Klymit. But, if you like camping in your car or near the trailhead, you won’t find a more comfy system than this.

Pros: Self inflating, can be used individually or as a set

Cons: Larger and heavier than backpacking pads

The best non-inflatable sleeping system

Why you’ll love it: This pad might not make it far down the trail, but if you’re looking for something that does not need to be inflated, try the Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper.

Sleeping in the bed of our truck might mean sharing space with things that don’t play nicely with inflatable sleeping pads. This memory foam solution from Lucid Gel is a great alternative. It arrives packaged smaller than you’ll ever get it again thanks to the wonders of Vacuum packing. But once unrolled, it’s plenty thick enough to support a couple and allows for back, side, and even front sleeping, thanks to its thick memory foam padding.

Lots of mattress toppers will boast a similar width and claim to be made of memory foam, but the memory foam is only the top inch or so and the rest is a much less comfortable and cheaper foam. The Lucid Gel is fully memory foam. This does mean that you’ll need to leave the pad rolled out for as long as possible before you plan to sleep on it so it can regain its size.

Amazon buyers called this mattress “the most comfortable thing I have ever slept on.” And in testing, we combined it with a couple of simple fleece blankets for a comfortable summer sleep. This isn’t really a pad you are going to get more than a few feet from your vehicle, though. It is heavy and ungainly to carry even a short distance, but if you plan to sleep in the bed of a pickup truck or a car with the seats flat, this is a cheap way to sleep in comfort.

Storage of pads like these is a bit challenging, they don’t fold down into a stuff sack like inflatable pads. But if you roll them up, compression straps or a repurposed bike innertube should hold the pad down and allow for easier storage. Even strapped down, the mattress was about the size of a small trash can, which makes storage a bit of a challenge.

Pros: Comfort at a low cost, full memory foam mattress

Cons: Size, weight

The best value sleep system

Why you’ll love it: Klymit’s Double V is as comfortable as many of the pads we tested, but it packs down into a package small and light enough to carry into the backcountry at a tremendous price.

Aside from the fact that I came back from the review trip for this pad bleeding profusely, I really found that this pad got me stoked on backpacking in a new way. My wife and I have experimented with a few shared sleeping systems, we started with double hammocks which really don’t offer a good night’s sleep for people a foot apart in height.

We tried a foam mattress topper in the bed of our truck, that was comfy but there was no way we could carry the thing much further than from the garage to the truck. For backpacking trips, she would take her inflatable pad and I would take mine and we’d sleep in our separate bags.

The Klymit Double V packs down into a stuff sack about the size of a football and weighs 43 ounces. We took a risk and used the pad for the first time on a trip into the Eastern Sierra. After hiking up to 11,000 feet in waist deep snow, I think we’d have slept on hot coals, but this pad proved very comfortable and has done so in every subsequent use.

Often, double pads can result in the users either rolling together into the middle or being pushed apart. The Double V seemed to avoid this and allowed us to share a double quilt and snuggle in the below freezing temperatures without rolling around uncomfortably.

Buyers seem to agree: One said the Double V was more comfortable than at home futon beds and others praised Klymit’s customer service when things did go wrong.

Combined with Klymit’s KSB 30 double bag, and a couple of its excellent inflatable pillows we had a great night’s sleep above the treeline. Unlike zipping two bags together, which many campers do to create a double bag, this dedicated double bag doesn’t lose valuable heat through the zippers.

Expert testers liked the fact that each camper could adjust their temperature in the 30-degree rated KSB 30, thanks to individual collars, hoods, and zippers. This is a really nice feature as I can’t think of a couple who sleep at exactly the same temperature. The bag is soft and comfy and at 4 pounds 7 ounces is only a slight weight sacrifice when compared to two lightweight bags. The integrated sleeve works perfectly with the Double V as one would expect, form a bundle.

The bag does contain white duck down, which makes it non-vegan friendly and means that getting it wet will result in decreased insulation, but this won’t be an issue for most campers who only unpack the bag inside a dry tent.

We loved the value provided by the Klymit package and the fact that the bag and pad are sold together. Those who camp at truly low temperatures might want to look at the Big Agnes bag as it is rated 15 degrees as opposed to the KSB’s 30-degree rating, but most summertime and shoulder season campers will be more than happy with the Klymit bundle.

Pros: Great value, relatively lightweight

Cons: Not as plush as the heavier options

The best sleep system for car camping

Why you’ll love it: Nemo’s Roamer pads use open cell foam for an incredibly plush feel and the Jazz bag with its soft and cozy interior will make you feel like you’re in a hotel and not out on the trail.

If I had to guess, I would say most camping gear purchased never makes it more than 50 yards from a car, and that’s fine. If you’re getting your gear out of the garage and sleeping under the stars, then you’re experiencing the outdoors. Call it glamping if you like, but we each have to find our own happy place with sleeping outside and there’s no reason to do anything that makes you uncomfortable just to try and live up to an ideal of what adventure should look like.

That logic applies to what you sleep on as well as where you sleep. Nemo’s Roamer and Jazz pairing aren’t going to get you far on the PCT, but they will make your car camping experience supremely comfortable and enjoyable. With Nemo’s lifetime warranty, you’ll be camping in more comfort more often as you won’t have to fret about punctures or waking up sore.

The Roamer pad uses lie-flat valves, one for putting air in, and one for letting it out. We prefer these to the previous generation of pads with a two-way valve that could be difficult to inflate. The roamer rolls out and inflates itself in a few seconds and, thanks to the dedicated dump valve, deflates and packs up fast. Two individual roamer pads toggle together to create a queen size mattress.

We found that the generous depth meant that we could lay these pads on rocky surfaces or a ridged truck bed and still get a great night’s sleep. Gear Patrol loved this pad so much the reviewers called it a “significant upgrade” for car campers.

The Nemo Jazz is a 20°F synthetic bag that is designed for comfort. The collar of the bag features a blanket-like flap and integrated washable sheet that really does feel like you’re sleeping at home. The soft interior feels great against your skin if you prefer to sleep without a long sleeve base layer. There’s plenty of space in the bag, even for the tallest of couples and a zipper on each side so that you or your partner can get up at night.

Amazon reviewers love the durable and quality construction. Thanks to the synthetic fill, this bag can stand up to getting wet much better than a down alternative. Our only complaint would be that couples who move a lot might find they dislodge the integrated sheet, as one Backcountry Edge purchaser noted.

The whole system comes in a spacious duffel that can store both pads and bags with ease, making it that much easier to roll out on a spur of the moment adventure. You might want to check the width of these pads compared to your tent, they are spacious enough for supreme comfort, but might not fit in a tent designed for minimalist bags.

A pad this plush is designed to be used for luxury, not lightweight, and will most likely find its way into much larger tents. If you’re a first-time camper, or you simply want to have the best night’s sleep you’ve ever had under the stars, this Nemo duo is well worth your investment.

Pros: Incredible comfort, feels like sleeping at home, washable interior, lifetime warranty, and synthetic fill make this system along term investment

Cons: Pad sleeve could be improved, may not fit in lightweight tents

