Your feet wait all day long for their chance to slide into slippers and relax.

Reward them for their patience with the comfort, support, and good looks of the Haflinger AT Boiled Wool Slippers, our top pick for women’s slippers.

Your feet take a beating all day long. Why not give them the loving they deserve once work hours are over and you’re home for the night? Just slide your tootsies into a pair of comfortable slippers, and ahhhh, feel them start to relax.

Whether you have perpetually cold feet in need of a warming hug, you follow a no-outdoor-shoes-inside-the-house rule and need something for indoor wear, or you just feel your soles deserve a touch of comfort, the right slippers make all the difference.

And that’s where we come in. We checked out the reviews and buying advice, to choose the eight best women’s slippers for pretty much every need. So whether you are buying the slippers for yourself, or to give as a gift to a lucky family member or friend, you’ll find a pair that treats your feet right.

Here are the best women’s slippers you can buy:

Updated on 12/04/2018 by Malarie Gokey: Added the Minnetonka slippers and updated prices and formatting.

The best women’s slippers overall

source Haflinger

Why you’ll love them: Warm, supportive, and suitable for a quick trip out to fetch the mail, the Haflinger AT Boiled Wool Slippers can’t be beat in foot-pampering comfort.

These slippers work hard and play hard. The boiled-wool uppers are warm and cozy, yet wick away moisture and allow your feet to breathe, so there’s no foot odor when you take them off at bedtime. They provide surprisingly good arch support for a slipper, and the waterproof rubber outsole makes it easy to walk without slipping, holds up over time, and makes quick trips outdoors a breeze. Plus, the Haflinger AT Boiled Wool Slippers look just as good as they feel.

The Sweethome chose these as the best slippers because they get better and better over time. The testers also praise the slipper’s ability to mold to the wearer’s feet, their suitability for both summer and winter wear, and their durability.

These slippers are a hit on Amazon as well, with more than 900 reviews and an average of 4.2 stars. Buyers love the way these slippers keep their feet warm – yet not too hot – and that they are easy to walk in. On the downside, some buyers felt the slippers run a bit small.

The Haflinger AT Boiled Wool Slippers have unisex sizing, with women’s sizes ranging from 5 to 15. The slippers come in six colors, including red.

Pros: Actual arch support, breathable wool uppers, hard bottom for wearing outdoors

Cons: Expensive, run a bit small in size

The best fleece-lined women’s moccasin slippers

source L.L. Bean

Why you’ll love them: For many people, “slipper” is synonymous with fleece-lined, suede moccasins like the Wicked Good Moccasins from L.L.Bean.

L.L.Bean’s Wicked Good Moccasins are the classic moccasin-style slipper. They are fully lined with real shearling – no faux sheepskin here – have warm suede uppers that gently gather around the top of the foot, and include a suede cord that ties in a bow. These slippers also have a sturdy rubber outsole, so you can wear them for quick trips outdoors as well as cozying up inside.

On L.L.Bean’s own site, the Wicked Good Moccasins have nearly 4,000 reviews and an average of 4.6 stars. Buyers overwhelmingly comment on the softness of the fleece and the overall comfort of the slippers. Some do mention, however, that the slippers run a bit small, and others feel the fleece wears out sooner than they would expect.

The Sweethome loves these slippers, too, praising them for their breathable, fluffy shearling, comfort, and warmth. The testers do warn that these slippers might be too much if your feet get hot easily, however.

L.L.Bean’s Wicked Good Moccasins are available in women’s whole sizes 5 through 11 and in six colors, including blue.

Pros: Real shearling, very soft, super warm

Cons: Might overheat your feet, some customers feel they wear out too quickly, expensive

The best slip-on suede slippers

source Minnetonka

Why you’ll love them: Minneonka’s Chesney slippers are soft, warm, comfy, and affordable.

Minnetonka started as a roadside gift shop in 1946. Since then, the company has been making high-quality leather and suede slippers, moccasins, boots, and more. We tried several different pairs of Minnetonka slippers and enjoyed them all, however the Chesney slippers for women really stood out to us.

These real suede slippers are cozy, comfy, and attractive. The slippers are easy to slip on and off and they have a sturdy, hard sole so you can wear them outside or onto your porch or driveway if need be.

But best of all, these slippers are warm. My feet always feel like ice cubes as soon as temperatures drop below 65 degrees, but I really hate wearing socks, so it’s slippers or nothing. I’ve been a fan of Minnetonka’s moccasins for years, so I was excited to try the Chesney slippers, and they lived up to my expectations.

They are plush, warm, and solid enough to support my feet even if I wear them outside or downstairs to the laundry room in my apartment building. I wiggle my toes into these toasty warm slippers every night after work. – Malarie Gokey

Pros: Warm, comfy, affordable, good solid sole, real suede, cute design

Cons: Not for long excusions outside

The best women’s slippers with a little bling

source Snoozies

Why you’ll love them: Your feet like to be comfortable, but that doesn’t mean they don’t appreciate stylish slippers, and the Snoozies Ballerina Bling Sequin Slippers add some sparkles.

You might be lazing around in sweats and t-shirt, but why shouldn’t you add a little dose of shine to your feet? When that shine comes in a slipper as soft and comfortable as the Ballerina Bling Sequin Slippers from Snoozies, you might just be tempted to make them your everyday shoes.

Made from polyester, with faux fleece lining, the ballerina-style slippers are covered in shiny sequins. The soft soles have rubber dots for grip, so they’re indoor-only. The slippers are cozy and warm, but don’t expect arch support from these puppies. They are stretchy and comfy, but there is no rigid sole for support.

Amazon buyers appreciate the shine. The Ballerina Bling Sequin Slippers have 1,300 reviews with an average of 4.6 stars. Says one happy buyer, “I love these slippers. There’s something about looking down at my feet and seeing bling that makes me extremely happy.” Some buyers commented that the soft soles wore through faster than expected, however, and a few said the sequins came off.

Snoozies Ballerina Bling Sequin Slippers are available in small (5-6), medium (7-8), large (9-10), and X-large (11-12). Choose from six flashy colors, including aqua.

Pros: Fun touch of shine, soft and stretchy, easy on sore feet

Cons: Some customers complained the slippers wore out too quickly, or lost their sequins

The best thong-style women’s slippers

source Acorn

Why you’ll love them: If you prefer the easy on-and-off of flip-flop-style slippers, along with plenty of soft comfort, you’ll love Acorn’s Women’s Spa Thong Slippers.

Acorn Spa’s cozy thong slippers are completely covered in soft plush with a memory foam insole and rubber outsole. They’ll treat your feet right while relaxing around the house, but they are also suitable for a quick dash to the mailbox or trip around the block with the dog.

Pleased buyers on Amazon, where the slipper has nearly 2,300 reviews and an average of 4.3 stars, praise the Acorn Spa Thong Slipper’s comfort, saying they are perfect for summer wear, and feel cushiony and supportive underfoot. Crucially, the between-toe strap is soft and does not rub or irritate the skin. On the downside, however, some buyers felt the slippers wore out too quickly.

The Acorn Women’s Spa Thong Slippers come in small (5-6), medium (6.5-7.5), large (8-9), X-large (9.5-10.5) and XX-large (11-12). They are available in seven colors, including gray.

Pros: Easy to slip on and off, cushioned insole, soft and comfortable

Cons: Expensive for this type of slipper, might wear out too soon

The best women’s slippers for sore feet

source Vionic

Why you’ll love them: If you suffer from bunions, arthritis, or plantar fasciitis, you’ll appreciate the support, adjustability, and soft comfort of the Vionic Women’s Relax Slippers.

Vionic specializes in shoes for problem feet, and with the Women’s Relax Slipper, the company brings its sole-soothing design into the bedroom (or wherever else you wear these cozy slippers). The easy slip-on, slip-off style means no struggling with sore toes, while the adjustable top straps let you fit the slippers perfectly, even if one foot is swollen and the other is not.

The Women’s Relax Slippers have Vionic’s biomechanical footbed to provide excellent support, while the EVA midsole absorbs shock and reduces stress on your feet and legs. Soft polyester terrycloth is easy on your feet and holds up well without irritating tender skin.

These slippers have more than 3,000 reviews on Amazon and an average of 4.4 stars. Buyers love the support and comfort, especially customers with plantar fasciitis or other painful foot conditions. Some buyers commented that the Vionic slippers run a little large, however.

The Vionic Women’s Relax Slippers are available in women’s whole sizes 5-12 and in ten colors and patterns, including gray zebra.

Pros: Excellent for swollen or sore feet, adjustable strap, good support, and rubber outsole.

Cons: Expensive, might run a little large

The best women’s slipper socks

source Snoozies

Why you’ll love them: The Snoozies Classic Splitz Slippers come in a large selection of fun designs, so you can choose a pair to match your every mood.

Want a pair of slippers that reflects your love of sushi? How about wine? (After all, it’s always happy hour somewhere, right?) Or maybe you prefer dachshunds, cats, or zebras? Well, then you’re in luck, because Snoozies Classic Splitz slipper socks offer all of those designs and more.

Made of soft and stretchy polyester fleece with faux sheepskin lining and soft, skid-resistant soles, these are the slippers you’ll reach for first thing when getting home after a long day. They fit like cozy socks and keep your feet warm and happy. Be aware that these are slipper socks, however. There is no arch support here, and they are not for outdoor wear.

These slippers are a hit on Amazon with more than 560 reviews and an average of 4.6 stars. Says one happy buyer, “I am in love with these and will be purchasing the other colors as well. My feet feel like they are in heaven right now. These are adorable and the material is super soft.” Overall, buyers praise the softness of the slippers, but some feel they run a bit small.

The Snoozies Classic Splitz Slippers come in small (5-6), medium (7-8), large (9-10), and X-large (11-12). They are available in 21 adorable designs, including big fish, little fish. With each design, the pattern is “split” between the two slippers.

Pros: Many cute designs, very soft and comfortable, great for swollen feet

Cons: Might wear out faster than expected

The best novelty slippers

source Happy Feet

Why you’ll love them: Let your inner animal roam free – at least on your feet – with the silly, fun, and surprisingly comfortable Happy Feet Animal Slippers.

Happy Feet’s slippers are pure fun, and sure to be a hit when given as a gift, but chances are, you’re going to want a pair for yourself as well. Sure, it’s the animal designs that are what catch your eye, but these slippers don’t skimp on comfort. They have a one-inch thick foam footbed that’s like walking on a supportive pillow, nonskid soles, and comfortable polyester slip-on tops.

The Happy Feet Animal Slippers have nearly 1,200 reviews and an average of 4.4 stars on Amazon. Buyers praise the slippers not just for their oversized, fun animal designs, but also for their comfort and warmth. One happy customer exclaims, “They are so comfy it’s ridiculous.” Many buyers commented that they first purchased a pair of Happy Feet Animal Slippers to give as a gift, and then ended up buying a pair for themselves as well.

On the downside, a few customers commented that the foot opening was a bit tight, and others said they had to be careful to keep the slippers away from their dogs, who thought the slippers were a doggy plush toy.

The Happy Feet Animal Slippers come in women’s small (toddler-5.5), medium (5.5-7.5), large (8-10), and X-large (10.5-12.5). There are over 50 animal designs, including tiger, bear, and wolf.

Pros: Not only fun, but also comfortable. A great gift for anyone who loves a certain type of animal.

Cons: These are large and not suited for outdoor wear

The best classic ballet slippers

source Isotoner

Why you’ll love them: You’ll feel like pirouetting when you slip on Isotoner’s Classic Satin Ballet Slippers.

Maybe you aren’t spending much time en pointe or dropping into a plie these days, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still wear classic ballet slippers like these nylon/spandex Isotoners. With the soft leather sole and traditional bow for adjustment, you’ll feel like you’re ready to head off to a performance of “The Nutcracker.”

The Isotoner Classic Satin Ballet Slippers have just enough padding in the insole for comfort and are easy to slip on and off. Because the fabric has some stretch, they are easy on swollen feet, as well.

These slippers have over 2,300 reviews on Amazon and an average of 4.5 stars. Buyers love their comfort, and also the fact that they are washable and look like “real” shoes for wear around the house. Says one typical owner, “I wanted to be able to wear comfy house shoes indoors when we have people over without looking like I wasn’t dressed. These are perfect. They’re comfy and discreet.”

There are a few complaints, however. Some buyers feel the slippers wear out too soon, and others say they run small.

The Isotoner Classic Satin Ballet Slippers come in women’s small (5-6), medium (6.5-7.5), large (8-9), X-large (9.5-10.5) and XX-large (11-12). They are available in three colors, including black.

Pros: Classic ballet style, comfortable, and washable

Cons: No arch support, some customers feel they wear out too soon