The 25 best small companies to work for, according to employees

If you’re looking for a new job, you might want to consider working for a small company.

Glassdoor has released its annual best places to work ranking, which takes into account its database of 45 million company reviews provided by anonymous current or former workers.

Here’s the list of 25 companies with fewer than 1,000 employees where workers are especially satisfied, according to Glassdoor.

Your job might be interfering with your ability to sleep, have a sense of humor, and feel comfortable taking vacations.

If that’s the case, it may be time to look for a new job – and while big companies have some great opportunities, don’t overlook smaller firms, either.

Glassdoor, a job site with 45 million company reviews, has just released its annual Employees' Choice Awards for the Best Places to Work. It also created a list of 50 companies with fewer than 1,000 employees where workers are especially satisfied.

The rankings are compiled from anonymous employee feedback that former or current workers can provide right on Glassdoor. To compile the listing, Glassdoor scans that massive database of company reviews.

Workers writing a company review are asked to assess the pros and cons of working at the company, growth opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, work/life balance, if they would recommend the workplace to a friend, and the company’s six-month business outlook.

Those reviews are compiled in Glassdoor’s awards algorithm, which also assesses the quality of reviews represented in its ranking.

Then, companies received a score on a scale of one to five – five being the highest. The scores have been rounded to the nearest tenth in our article, while Glassdoor ranked the companies by looking at their score rounded to the thousandth.

The lowest ranking employer on this list scores a 4.7 on Glassdoor; the average company rating is 3.4.

Here are the best 25 small companies to work for, along with their headquarters location, a description of the company from Glassdoor, and a quote from a current or former employee. You can see all 50 small to medium-sized firms on Glassdoor.

25. Front

Score: 4.8

Headquarters location: San Francisco, California

Front unifies email, customer communication channels, and apps in one platform for collaborative work.

“Best company I’ve ever worked for! Amazing culture, great product, and fast-paced!” – Front software engineer

24. Bombas

Score: 4.8

Headquarters location: New York, New York

Bombas is a sock brand that donates one pair of socks to homeless shelters for every pair sold.

“Open, fun atmosphere where work gets done, but able to connect and build strong relationships with coworkers.” – Bombas corporate sales manager

23. Acceleration Partners

Score: 4.8

Headquarters location: Needham, Massachusetts

Acceleration Partners is a marketing firm.

“Amazingly flexible company, wonderful people, great benefits, interesting and engaging work, and awesome culture!” – Acceleration Partners affiliate marketing

22. The Predictive Index

Score: 4.8

Headquarters location: Westwood, Massachusetts

PI is the creator and developer of a workforce assessment platform.

“Everything about this company is great. From the working conditions, to the office space, to the work/life balance to the overall compensation.” – The Predictive Index sales

21. G-TECH Services

Score: 4.8

Headquarters location: Dearborn, Michigan

G-TECH is a talent solutions firm.

“They treat you like a human being. You”re not just a number. G-tech will stick with you and follow up with no hesitation.” – G-TECH Services microstrategy business analyst

20. NBKC Bank

Score: 4.8

Headquarters location: Overland Park, Kansas

NBKC is a community bank that specializes in providing refinance, VA and home loans.

“NBKC allows for flexible work schedules and they are always striving to find new and innovative ways to improve the work experience.” – NBKC Bank loan officer (Kansas City, MO)

19. Pariveda Solutions

Score: 4.8

Headquarters location: Dallas, Texas

Pariveda Solutions is a technology strategy and solutions consultancy firm.

“Our well-defined expectations for each “level” and an opportunity for promotion each year puts you in an environment where growth is a top priority.” – Pariveda Solutions consultant

18. Grand Rounds

Score: 4.8

Headquarters location: San Francisco, California

Grand Rounds connects 4.2 million patients to health care.

“Great teamwork and lots of passionate, driven employees. Leadership is solid and all have great track records.” – Grand Rounds platform engineer

17. Sundance Vacations

Score: 4.8

Headquarters location: Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Sundance Vacations is a travel agency.

“Sundance Vacations is always looking for a reason to celebrate, so parties, charity events and other activities are always happening!” – Sundance Vacations customer care

16. iCIMS

Score: 4.8

Headquarters location: Holmdel, New Jersey

iCIMS is the provider of cloud-computing software.

“The people here are amazing! iCIMS sets it employees up for success with a lot of training and support.” –iCIMS technical support engineer

15. NetWorth Realty

Score: 4.8

Headquarters location: Austin, Texas

NetWorth Realty is a real estate brokerage.

“If you are looking for a company that appreciates hard work and recognizes you for it, this is the place.” –NetWorth Realty marketing and events coordinator

14. New Western

Score: 4.8

Headquarters location: Dallas, Texas

New Western is a real estate investment firm.

“The culture is young and fun. While it is competitive sales, everyone is extremely supportive and truly happy when others succeed.” –New Western acquisitions agent

13. Disruptive Advertising

Score: 4.8

Headquarters location: Lindon, Utah

Disruptive Advertising is an ad agency dedicated to growing clients through Google AdWords and Facebook Ads.

“The work environment is amazing. I am given the tools I need to succeed while having a great work/life balance.” –Disruptive Advertising lead sales qualifier

12. driversselect

Score: 4.8

Headquarters location: Grand Prairie, Texas

Driversselect is a car dealer of late-model, low-mileage vehicles.

“The positive culture and team-oriented atmosphere drives everyone to be the best versions of themselves.” –driversselect buyer

11. South Carolina Federal Credit Union

Score: 4.8

Headquarters location: North Charleston, South Carolina

South Carolina Federal Credit Union is a non-profit bank.

“Great benefits. Provide all tools to be efficient. They make you feel special and appreciated and gives lots of opportunities to grow.” –South Carolina Federal Credit Union sales representative

10. Peabody Properties

Score: 4.8

Headquarters location: Braintree, Massachusetts

Peabody Properties is a full-service real estate company.

“The work is rewarding and management is constantly recognizing and rewarding the hard work and effort given by the employees.” – Peabody Properties resident services coordinator

9. Highspot

Score: 4.8

Headquarters location: Seattle, Washington

Highspot is a provider of enterprise software and network solutions.

“Highspot is an exceptional place. The culture is always respectful and supportive.” – Highspot director

8. Malouf

Score: 4.9

Headquarters location: Logan, Utah

Malouf develops, produces, and markets sleep products.

“The benefits are awesome and Sam Malouf really knows each individual that works here and you just feel cared about as the employee.” – Malouf warehouse lead

7. Weave

Score: 4.9

Headquarters location: Lehi, Utah

Weave develops and produces workplace software.

“Weave focuses on creating a great work environment, with emphasis on Autonomy, Purpose & Mastery.” – Weave software engineer

6. GetUWired

Score: 4.9

Headquarters location: Dahlonega, Georgia

GetUWired is an Internet marketing firm.

“They take time to get to know each employee on a personal level and provide encouragement and support to everyone within the company.” – GetUWired project manager

5. Digital Prospectors

Score: 4.9

Headquarters location: Exeter, New Hampshire

Digital Prospectors is an IT services recruiting agency.

“Amazing leadership, high value placed on work-life balance. This is a company with high integrity.” – Digital Prospectors IT audit senior manager

4. Marketing 360

Score: 4.9

Headquarters location: Fort Collins, Colorado

Marketing360 is a marketing platform for small businesses.

“Marketing360 sets you up for success by having the tools and resources available. If you are driven, you will find growth within the company.” – Marketing 360 project manager

3. Silverline

Score: 4.9

Headquarters location: New York, New York

Silverline is a provider of enterprise software and network solutions.

“Tight-knit community, smart co-workers, encouraged to try new technologies, focused on keeping employees happy and providing a productive work environment.” – Silverline technical architect

2. Horizon Innovations

Score: 4.9

Headquarters location: Jacksonville, Florida

Horizon Innovations is an advertising and marketing firm.

“The culture here is very vibrant and alive. Not your typical ‘office job.’ In fact, we’re usually in client-facing roles throughout the day.” – Horizon Innovations corporate trainer

1. Heap

Score: 4.9

Headquarters location: San Francisco, California

Heap provides web and iOS analytics tools.

“Fast-paced culture of a startup with the guidance and backbone of a strong leadership team, great co-workers across all teams in the company.” – Heap account manager