The best Prime Day deals for your smart home — get light bulbs, robot vacuums, and more for a lot cheaper tonight

Amazon’s Prime Day event is here, and with it have arrived a series of amazing deals on all kinds of tech products.

As you might expect, a number of smart displays, speakers, and other smart devices have been discounted.

We’ve rounded up the best smart home deals from Amazon, iRobot, Logitech, Ring, Arlo, August, and more.

Prime Day 2019 ends on July 16, so it’s worth acting quick if you find something that you like.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 has finally arrived, and it’s an amazing time to shop if you’re building a smart home. There are a ton of great smart home product deals going on.

Whether you’re looking for a smart security camera or some great smart light bulbs, you’ll save a ton of cash if you buy during Prime Day. That’s why we’ve put together this guide to the best smart home deals we could find.

Best security system deal

Simply want a comprehensive home security system and don’t want to have to piece it all together? This home security system from SimpliSafe is an excellent option. It comes with 10 devices, including a hub, touch pad, door and window sensors, video doorbell, and motion sensors, making it great for those who want to secure their small to medium-sized home.

iRobot Roomba 891 robotic vacuum, $299.99 (originally $449) [You save $149.01] The Roomba has become somewhat of a household name for robotic vacuums. The iRobot Roomba 891 boasts the ability to work on carpet or hard floors, plus you can control it in the iRobot Home app or via voice commands with Amazon's Alexa or the Google Assistant.

Smart plugs are great, but if you want one that looks a little better it’s worth considering an in-wall plug. The Kasa smart in-wall plug has to be wired in place of an existing outlet, after which you’ll be able to control it from your home and use it in conjunction with Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Kasa smart in-wall plug, $39.99 (originally $54.99) [You save $15]

TP-Link also makes some smart light switches, which have many of the same advantages as the Kasa smart plugs. The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi switch allows you to control the light switch from your phone, plus you can control the lights with Alexa or the Google Assistant.

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi switch, $39.99 (originally $54.99) [You save $15]

Prefer smart light bulbs to a smart light switch? Sengled has some pretty nice options, like, for example, the Sengled smart LED white smart bulbs. In this pack, you’ll get four of the bulbs, which is perfect for those who want to deck out their home a little. You can control the lights using your phone or your voice, as the bulbs work with Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Sengled smart LED white smart bulbs (4-pack), $39.99 (originally $59.99) [You save $20]

White smart bulbs are great, but for many people, color smart bulbs will be a better choice. Like the white bulbs, this pack comes with four color bulbs, and you’ll be able to control the lights from your phone or using your voice.

Sengled smart LED color smart bulbs (4-pack), $74.99 (originally $99.96) [You save $24.97]

Best security camera deals

If you’re looking to improve the security of your home, starting with a decent video doorbell is a great idea. The Ring Video Doorbell is in its 3rd generation. It allows you to see who’s at your door and chat with them straight from your smartphone. Ring integrates with Alexa, and is super easy to use, which is always nice.

Ring Video Doorbell (3rd generation), $69.99 (originally $149.98) [You save $79.99]

A great security system includes cameras around the home, and this kit from Arlo will get you just that. The system comes with three security cameras, plus a hub to tie the system together. The cameras have night vision and they can work both indoors or outdoors.

Arlo Pro 2 security camera system (3-pack), $331.99 (originally $579.99) [You save $248]

Perhaps you only really need one camera – in that case, there’s the Kasa Cam. The Kasa Cam indoor camera works with both Alexa and Google Assistant. It’s relatively well-designed and subtle, too, so if someone does break into your home they’ll have less of a chance of spotting it.

Kasa Cam indoor camera, $52.49 (originally $99.99) [You save $47.50]

If you want an outdoor camera, then you might like the Kasa Cam Outdoor. The camera features a weather-proof design, plus it also works with Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant. The camera has a built-in siren and 2-days free cloud storage, so it’s a pretty versatile device.

Kasa Cam Outdoor, $72.09 (originally $139.99) [You save $67.90]

Best smart lock deals

A great smart lock allows you to easily lock and unlock your door straight from your smartphone. The August Smart Lock Pro is well-designed and fits over your existing deadbolt, so you don’t need to completely do away with your keys if you don’t want to. Once installed, you’ll be able to lock and unlock the device through the August app, but only when you’re in Bluetooth range – for other options, you’ll have to get the Smart Lock Pro + Connect below.

August Smart Lock Pro, $160.99 (originally $229.99) [You save $69]

The August Smart Lock Pro is great by itself, but if you really want to unlock the power of a smart lock, then it’s worth considering getting the lock with the August Connect. That way, you can connect the device to Wi-Fi and control it from anywhere in the world. You’ll also be able to integrate the lock with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, which makes it infinitely more versatile. With the Connect, the lock is only $15 more, so we think it’s well worth the price.

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect, $175 (originally $279.99) [You save $104.99]

Perhaps you’re perfectly happy replacing your entire lock, including the deadbolt – in which case the Yale Assure Lock SL is an excellent option. This lock offers a PIN code touch pad that you can use to lock and unlock your door, plus it works with smart home ecosystems like Samsung SmartThings, Wink, and more.

Yale Assure Lock SL, $153 (originally $219.99) [You save $66.99]

Best smart display deals

The Amazon Echo Show is a great way to get a little more information from your digital assistant. With the 10-inch screen on the Show, you’ll see information like the weather, web results, videos, and more – and you can control it all with your voice, making for an easy user experience.

Amazon Echo Show (10-inch), $159.99 (originally $277.93) [You save $117.94]

Perhaps you want to get started on building your smart home, in which case we recommend checking out this deal on the Echo Show with a Kasa indoor security camera. The security camera can be set up with Alexa and monitored through the Echo Show. The camera will alert you if there’s activity where you’ve set it up, and you can see what’s happening on the Show’s screen.

Amazon Echo Show with Kasa indoor security camera, $159.99 (originally $174.99) [You save $15]

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is basically a smaller version of the standard Echo Show, and it’s a great option for those who want to deck out their home with a bunch of them. The device offers many of the same features as the standard Echo Show, but it has a smaller screen and slightly less powerful speakers. It’ll still display information about weather and other events, though.

Amazon Echo Show 5, $49.99 (originally $89.99) [You save $40]

There are some great deals on bundles with the Echo Show 5, too – like this deal with Amazon Music Unlimited. You’ll get the music streaming service for free for six months before you have to start paying for it. The bundle is the same price as the standard Echo Show 5, too, so it’s definitely worth considering.

Amazon Echo Show 5 with Amazon Music Unlimited (6 months), $49.99 (originally $137.93) [You save $87.94]

Amazon has been building some great security cameras with its brand called Blink. This deal will get you the Echo Show 5 with the Blink XT. With this bundle, you’ll be able to monitor footage from the camera on your Echo Show.

Amazon Echo Show 5 with Blink XT, $109.98 (originally $189.98) [You save $80]

Best smart speaker deals

Looking for an awesome smart speaker that has Amazon’s super intelligent Alexa digital assistant? The Amazon Echo is an excellent buy. The device offers good sound quality, plus it can be used to interact with your smart home, search the web, and more. Not only that, but $49.99 is perhaps the best price we’ve seen on the Amazon Echo so far.

Amazon Echo, $49.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $50]

With this deal, you’ll get the Amazon Echo and an Amazon Smart Plug, which can be used to control other appliances. With the two together, you can ask Alexa to turn on and off devices in your home, which is pretty handy – and it all costs only $5 more than the Amazon Echo.

Amazon Echo with Amazon Smart Plug, $54.98 (originally $124.98) [You save $70]

If you want the intelligence of Amazon’s Alexa but don’t need a large speaker, then we recommend the 3rd-generation Amazon Echo Dot, which offers a nice design, and is cheap enough that you can get one for every room in your house. The device is available for only $22, which is more than half off the normal price.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation), $22 (originally $49.99) [You save $27.99]

Like the standard Amazon Echo, there are some bundles with the Amazon Echo Dot, too – including this deal on the Echo Dot with the Amazon Smart Plug. The deal is available for $27, which means you’re basically getting the added smart plug for $5.

Amazon Echo Dot with Amazon Smart Plug, $26.99 (originally $74.98) [You save $47.99]

You could also opt for a bundle with Amazon Music Unlimited. You’ll get an Echo Dot and six months of the music streaming service. The service is essentially thrown in with the Echo Dot for free, so if you want to get into music streaming and don’t yet have a preferred service, this might be an excellent way to test one out.

Amazon Echo Dot with Amazon Music Unlimited (6 months), $22 (originally $177.93) [You save $155.93]

The Amazon Echo is great, but some might want a little more volume, in which case we recommend trying out the Amazon Echo Plus. The device offers a bigger and better speaker than the standard Echo, plus it has the smart home standard Zigbee built into it, so you can connect lots of smart home devices without buying extra hubs.

Amazon Echo Plus, $109.99 (originally $149.99) [You save $40]

There’s a deal for the Echo Plus with Amazon Music Unlimited, too – so if you want to enjoy music streaming on the Plus, this is the deal for you.

Amazon Echo Plus with Amazon Music Unlimited, $109.99 (originally $197.93) [You save $87.94]