caption Foldimate’s laundry-folding robot was the best smart-home device we saw at CES 2019. source Dave Smith/Business Insider

Business Insider has scoured the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas to find the very best cutting-edge tech.

The best smart home tech we saw at CES 2019 would make Netflix’s Marie Kondo blush.

FoldiMate’s laundry-folding robot takes the chore out of folding fresh clothes.

Everyone hates folding laundry.

But you don’t need to change the person you are, or hire someone, to save yourself from the endless cycle of folding clothes.

In 2019, FoldiMate is launching its laundry-folding robot, and we got a glimpse of it on the showroom floor at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

FoldiMate says its robot “will fold most types of shirts, blouses, or pants from age 6 to adult size XXL. It will also fold standard size towels and pillowcases.”

What it is: A robot that can fold your clothes.

Who makes it: FoldiMate, based in Israel.

Why it’s the best: No one likes folding laundry. FoldiMate’s robotic solution may be a bit large, but you can’t argue with the results.

Where and when you can get it: FoldiMate is aiming for a “late 2019” launch. You can add your name to the waitlist on its website.

How much it will cost: FoldiMate says the target price will be $980.