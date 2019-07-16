The 16 best smartphone deals of Amazon Prime Day 2019 — from the Google Pixel to the Samsung Galaxy S10

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The more expensive smartphones get, the more important it is to get a great deal on your next phone. Luckily, Amazon’s Prime Day runs for the rest of the day, and with it come many excellent discounts on great tech products – including phones.

We’ve rounded up the best smartphone deals from top brands like Samsung, LG, Google, Motorola, and more. You can rest assured that these phones are truly great buys because I’ve been a professional reviewer specializing in mobile tech for six years and I’ve personally tested most of them.

Now grab one of these phones before they sell out!

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The Google Pixel 3a XL is a very affordable phone for Android fans who don’t need all the latest specs from the upcoming Pixel 4 XL or the 2018 Pixel 3XL. Although it’s a bit cheaper, Google did not water down the specs.

The Pixel 3a XL has the same excellent cameras, making it one of the best phones around for shutterbugs. It also has all the latest Android features from Google. This deal isn’t really a discount, but you do get a $100 gift card, so that’s something, and it is a truly excellent phone.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The Google Pixel 3 is the best smartphone for people who want a clean Android experience and all the best of Google’s features. It’s smaller than the Pixel 3 XL, so it’s easy to hold.

Although it will likely be replaced by the Pixel 4 soon, the Pixel 3 is still a great deal with this discount. It’s got some of the best cameras on a phone, a fast processor, and a sharp screen. It may not be as flashy and modern looking as the latest Galaxy phones, but the Pixel 3 is a great device.

source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

If you’re a big Google fan, the Google Pixel 3 XL is the best big-screen smartphone you can buy. Although it will likely soon be replaced by the Pixel 4 XL, it is still an excellent phone and one we highly recommend – especially at this price.

It has one of the best cameras in the smartphone, and many consider the shots taken on Pixel to be superior to the iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy flagships. You also get pure Android software straight from Google that is much more secure and updated with more frequency than other Android phones.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The Samsung Galaxy S10e is actually the best of the new S10 phones, thanks to its great specs and remarkably low price tag. On a normal day, it’s $150 less than the S10, and today when they’re both on sale, the S10e is still about $50 cheaper.

It even has the same great camera sensors as the S10, so you’re only missing the 2x zoom. Its processor is equally fast, too, and you get similar storage options.

Really, the biggest difference is the screen tech: The S10e does not have a curved screen and its bezels (the black borders around the screen) are a bit wider. However, there is still no notch, so you do get a big beautiful screen, even though it’s technically the smallest of the bunch at 5.8 inches. It doesn’t have the in-screen fingerprint sensor, either – that’s included on the power button instead.

source Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 is the brand’s flagship smartphone for 2019, so being able to get it for $300 off is a great deal. The phone is widely regarded to be one of, if not, the best smartphones you can buy. Its 6.1-inch screen is absolutely gorgeous, and it’s not interrupted by anything more than a tiny dot where the selfie camera is located.

The phone runs on a new speedy processor, has tons of storage space, and superb cameras. In fact, many reviewers say the S10 has the best cameras of any current phone except maybe the Google Pixel. For this price, you can’t do better.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

If you love the S10, but you want an even bigger screen, the S10+ is the phone you want, and luckily, it’s also $300 off on Prime Day. Its 6.4-inch screen is slightly bigger than the regular S10’s, and it’s just as beautiful if not more so given its larger size.

You get the same speedy processor and sleek design, but with the addition of better battery life and a three-lens rear camera that can take normal, telephoto, and ultra-wide photos.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Even though Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 is about a year old now and will soon be replaced by the Note 10, it’s still a great phone – especially since it’s on sale for Prime Day 2019. Its massive 6.4-inch screen is notch-free, so nothing mars the big screen. The cameras are excellent, and the S-Pen stylus is great for people who like to draw, take notes, and use it for navigation.

The Note 9 has a whopping 128GB of storage built in and you can expand it more with a MircoSD card. Its processor is zippy and fast, it holds a charge much longer than most other flagship phones, and it can juice up wirelessly. The cameras take great photos, too.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Even though the Galaxy S9 was Samsung’s 2018 flagship phone and it’s been replaced by the S10, it’s still a great buy – especially for this price. The 5.8-inch screen is beautiful and it doesn’t have a notch, so if those notches infuriate you, you’ll like the S9’s lovely screen. It’s also waterproof.

Tech reviewer after tech reviewer has taken excellent photos with the S9’s cameras. The processor is speedy, it has solid battery life, and you can even expand the storage with a MicroSD card – what’s not to love?

The Galaxy S9+ is the larger version of the S9, and it’s also a great deal for this price even though it’s older. It has a 6.2-inch screen that’s sharp and doesn’t have a notch, so you have more screen real estate. The processor is still fast, the battery lasts longer than the regular S9’s, and it has excellent cameras.

If you prefer big phones but do not want the Note with its stylus, the S9+ is a good choice.

source LG

Like most recent flagship phones, the LG G8 has a full, nearly bezel-free screen with a high resolution. It’s also powered by a zippy Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and 6GB of RAM. There are two cameras on the back and one on the front, all of which take great shots.

This version of the phone comes with a few pre-installed Amazon apps, including Amazon Shopping, Amazon Music, Audible, and Amazon Alexa. If you don’t need or want those apps, you can delete them when you set up the phone. Even though you do get some bloatware on this version of the G8, it’s a great buy for this price.

source LG

LG’s V35 ThinQ has many of the same specs as the LG G8, but with a slightly less powerful processor and a different set of cameras on the back. It’s also a fairly high-powered phone, though it isn’t as new.

Like the G8 mentioned above, the V35 ThinQ comes with a few Amazon apps pre-installed, as it’s a Prime Exclusive phone.

source LG

If you have been looking for a phone that costs less than $200, you’re in luck. The LG Stylo 4 is $140 off, bringing its price down to $159.99. Given its price, this is clearly a budget phone, but it’s a good one.

It comes with a stylus, has a big 6.2-inch full HD screen, a 13-megapixel back camera, and a 5-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera. The Qualcomm Snapdragon chip inside isn’t the most powerful, but it will be able to handle most tasks. As a Prime Exclusive phone, you’ll get those Amazon apps on this one, too.

source Motorola

The Moto G7 Power is one of the latest budget phones from Motorola (which is owned by Lenovo). It has a large 6.2-inch HD screen, a 12-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

It’s certainly not the most high-powered phone you can buy, but for less than $200, it’s an OK deal.

source Amazon

The Razer Phone 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and 8GB of RAM, making it a high-powered phone. Its 5.72-inch screen has a 120Hz refresh rate, so gamers shouldn’t experience any stuttering or missed frames.

The phone also charges wirelessly. It comes with plenty of storage for mobile games and more, thanks to its 64GB capacity and MicroSD card slot for expanding the storage. The Razer Phone 2 also has dual front-facing speakers so you can get more immersed in your game. Normally, we wouldn’t recommend this phone because there are so many other great options, but now that it’s half off, it’s a decent deal.

source Motorola

The Moto G6 was widely regarded as the king of budget phones when it launched. It still has decent specs for a phone that costs just $320 full price, and now that’s it’s on sale for less than $200, it’s an even better bargain.

The 5.7-inch screen is full HD, so you won’t see any pixelation, and its processor is reasonably fast for a budget phone. You get a dual-rear-camera setup with 12- and 5- megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera on the G6, which is quite good for a phone in this price range.

source Motorola

If you want a budget phone that’s more mid-range than low-end, the Moto Z3 Play is a good deal – especially at its sale price, which rings in under $300.

For that price, you get a 6-inch full HD screen, a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, and the possibility of adding Moto Mods like speaker and battery attachments. The phone also has a good camera setup with 12- and 5- megapixel sensors on the back and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. If you want the Moto Z3 with a speaker attachment, check out this deal for about $250 off the original $549.99 price of the bundle. There’s also a $200 off deal with a battery pack in the bundle, which originally cost $499.99.

