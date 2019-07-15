The 10 best smartphone deals of Amazon Prime Day 2019

source YouTube/UnboxTherapy

The more expensive smartphones get, the more important it is to get a great deal on your next phone. Luckily, Prime Day is here, and with it come many excellent discounts on great tech products – including phones.

We’ve rounded up the best smartphone deals from top brands like Samsung, LG, OnePlus, and more. You can rest assured that these phones are truly great buys because I’ve been a professional reviewer specializing in mobile tech for six years and I’ve personally tested most of them.

Now grab one of these phones before they sell out!

source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

If you’re a big Google fan, the Google Pixel 3 XL is the best smartphone you can currently buy. Although it will likely soon be replaced by the Pixel 4 XL, it is still an excellent phone and one we highly recommend – especially at this price.

It has one of the best cameras in the smartphone world, and many consider the shots taken on Pixel to be superior to the iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy flagships. You also get pure Android software straight from Google that is much more secure and updated with more frequency than other Android phones.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The Samsung Galaxy S10e is actually the best of the new S10 phones, thanks to its great specs and remarkably low price tag. On a normal day, it’s $150 less than the S10, and today when they’re both on sale, the S10e is still about $50 cheaper.

It even has the exact same great camera sensors as the S10, so you’re not missing out on much there (beyond the 2x zoom). Its processor is equally fast, too, and you get similar storage options.

Really, the biggest difference is the screen tech: The S10e does not have a curved screen and its bezels (the black borders around the screen) are a bit wider, however, there is still no notch, so you do get a big beautiful screen, even though it’s technically the smallest of the bunch at 5.8 inches. It doesn’t have the in-screen fingerprint sensor, either – that’s on the power button instead.

source Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 is the brand’s flagship smartphone for 2019, so being able to get it for $300 off is a huge deal. The phone is widely regarded to be one of, if not, the best smartphones you can buy. Its 6.1-inch screen is absolutely gorgeous, and it’s not interrupted by anything more than a tiny dot where the selfie camera is located.

The phone runs on a new speedy processor, has tons of storage space, and fantastic cameras. In fact, many reviewers say the S10 has the best cameras of any current phone except maybe the Google Pixel. For this price, you can’t do better.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

If you love the S10, but you want an even bigger screen, the S10+ is the phone you want, and luckily, it’s also $300 off on Prime Day. Its 6.4-inch screen is slightly bigger than the regular S10’s, and it’s just as beautiful if not more so given its larger size.

You get the same speedy processor and slick design, but with the addition of better battery life and a three-lens rear camera that can take normal, telephoto, and ultra-wide photos.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Even though Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 is about a year old now and will soon be replaced by the Note 10, it’s still a great phone – especially since it’s on sale for Prime Day 2019. It has a massive 6.4-inch screen that is notch-free, so nothing mars the big screen. The cameras are excellent, and the S-Pen stylus is better than ever, so those of you who like to draw, take notes, and use the S-Pen for other important things will be very happy with this phone.

The Note 9 has a whopping 128GB of storage built in and you can expand it even further with a MircoSD card. Its processor is zippy and fast, it holds a charge much longer than most other flagship phones, and it can juice up wirelessly. The cameras take great photos as well.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Even though the Galaxy S9 was Samsung’s 2018 flagship phone and it’s been replaced by the S10, it’s still a great buy – especially for this price. The 5.8-inch screen is absolutely gorgeous and it doesn’t have a notch, so if those notches infuriate you, you’ll like the S9’s lovely screen. It’s also waterproof.

Tech reviewer after tech reviewer has taken excellent photos with the S9’s cameras. The processor is speedy, it has solid battery life, and you can even expand the storage with a MicroSD card – what’s not to love?

The Galaxy S9+ is the larger version of the S9, and it too is a great deal for this price even though it’s older. It has a 6.2-inch screen that’s super sharp and doesn’t have a notch, so you have more screen real estate. The processor is still fast, the battery lasts longer than the regular S9’s, and it has excellent cameras.

If you prefer big phones but do not want the Note with its stylus, the S9+ is a good choice.

source Amazon

The Razer Phone 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and 8GB of RAM, making it a high-powered phone. Its 5.72-inch screen has a 120Hz refresh rate, so gamers shouldn’t experience any stuttering or missed frames.

The phone also charges wirelessly and should have plenty of storage for mobile games and more, thanks to its 64GB capacity and MicroSD card slot for expanding the storage. The Razer Phone 2 also has dual front-facing speakers so you can get more immersed in your game. Normally, we wouldn’t recommend this phone because there are so many other great options, but now that it’s half off, it’s a good deal.

source Motorola

The Moto G6 is widely regarded as the king of budget phones. It has reasonably powerful specs for a phone that costs just $320 full price, and now that’s it’s on sale for less than $200, it’s an even better bargain.

The 5.7-inch screen is full HD, so you won’t get any graininess, and its processor is pretty fast. You get a dual-rear-camera setup with 12- and 5- megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera on the G6, which is quite good for a phone in this price range.

source Motorola

If you want a budget phone that’s more mid-range than low-end, the Moto Z3 Play is a decent option – especially at its sale price, which rings in under $300.

For that price, you get a 6-inch full HD screen, a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, and the possibility of adding Moto Mods like speaker and battery attachments. The phone also has a good camera setup with 12- and 5- megapixel sensors on the back and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. If you want the Moto Z3 with a speaker attachment, check out this deal for about $250 off the original $549.99 price of the bundle. There’s also a $200 off deal with a battery pack in the bundle, which originally cost $499.99.

