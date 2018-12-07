The 30 best pairs of sneakers to give as gifts this year

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source asphaltgold

Sneakers make for great gifts all year long, but the holiday season is the absolute best time to lace someone special with a new pair. Whether you’re shopping for a true sneaker collector or are simply running out of gift ideas, you really can’t go wrong with these picks.

Instead of entering raffles, battling bots online, or standing in chaotic lines at retail stores in an attempt to buy the best sneakers, take a look through this list and shop hassle-free.

From classics that never go out of style and modern runners to minimal designs and all wool sneakers, there are plenty of amazing sneakers that are readily available online. These are the 30 best pairs to gift – and a rundown on why each is so cool.

Adidas NMD

source Adidas

When the Adidas NMD first launched in 2015, it became extremely popular for its comfort, style, and a wide selection of available colorways. Designed for the urban nomad, the sneakers are made for on-the-go lifestyles. A full-length Boost midsole provides cloud-like comfort and the one-piece Primeknit upper makes them easy to pack in a bag and travel with.

Allbirds Wool Runners

source Allbirds

If sustainability is important to the person you’re shopping for, then the Allbirds Wool Runners are the perfect sneakers for them. Created by New Zealand native Tim Brown and San Francisco-based engineer and renewables expert Joey Zwillinger, the Wool Runners are made of super soft merino wool. The wool actually has many natural properties that make for amazing sneakers. They’re lightweight and breathable, cool in the heat, warm in the cold, and for those who like to go sockless, they’re machine-washable and odor-resistant, too. And if you’re shopping for little ones, the brand also sells kids’ size shoes ingeniously named Smallbirds.

Nike Air Vapormax

source Nike

Shop all Air VaporMaxes at Nike here, starting at $190 The Nike Air VaporMax launched on March 26, 2017 – exactly 30 years after the original Air Max 1 released. As a testament to the brand’s strides in innovation, the Air VaporMax features the most Air in any Nike sneaker ever. The unique design strips away unnecessary elements of a shoe (like a midsole) by sitting the Flyknit upper directly on top of large sectioned Air units.

Greats Royal

source Greats

If you’re shopping for someone who likes luxury and classic style, Greats is one of the best places to get a sneaker gift. The startup was founded in 2014 as a premium yet affordable alternative to the high-end designers who create minimal sneakers. The Royale, in particular, uses styling cues reminiscent of low-top basketball sneakers of the ’70s and premium leather materials.

Adidas Ultra Boost

source Adidas

In 2015, Adidas introduced the Ultra Boost as an entirely new running silhouette, but it was quickly adopted by sneaker lovers for its amazing comfort and style. The design featured a Primeknit upper set on top of a full-length midsole made out of Boost, the brand’s recently-innovated cushioning system. Today, the Ultra Boost comes in a huge variety of styles and colors, which makes it as popular as when it first released.

Nike Kyrie 4

source Foot Locker

Kyrie Irving’s line of signature sneakers has continued to be Nike’s best-selling basketball shoe – and for good reason. The Nike Kyrie 4 features excellent traction, flexible support, and responsive cushioning “to enable razor-sharp cuts and fast, fluid play.” And at $120, they’re pretty affordable, which is something the Boston Celtics star is adamant about maintaining. If you’re shopping for a baller, no matter how young or old, these sneakers will elevate their game without breaking the bank.

Vans Old Skool

source Foot Locker

Originally known as the Vans #36, the Vans Old Skool was the first sneaker from the brand to incorporate leather panels for added durability. It was also the first silhouette to feature the now unmistakable “jazz stripe” Vans logo – a design that started out as a random doodle by co-founder Paul Van Doren.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350

source Stadium Goods

Whether you love or hate Kanye West as an artist or a person, you can’t deny his impact on sneaker culture. The Adidas Yeezy Boost originally released in 2015, selling out instantly. Since its first launch, the shoe has come out in several colorways and an updated V2 model – all of which have sold out instantly, too. You won’t find these sitting on shelves anywhere, but Stadium Goods is your best bet at finding guaranteed authentic pairs at fair resale prices.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star

source Nike

As a sneaker that’s been around since the 1920s, the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star low- and high-tops are some of the most popular styles ever. Their super simple designs feature a canvas upper with two perforations for breathability, a rubber toe, and a rubber sole. Lacing them up for a game of basketball like Chuck did might not be the best idea today, but the shoe’s long-lasting style makes it a timeless gift.

New Balance 990v4

source New Balance

The New Balance 990 might be referred to as a sneaker that’s strictly for dads, but it’s far from being an old man’s shoes. While still paying homage to the original 1982 design, the V4 rendition is also built for performance with an updated ENCAP midsole. Made here in the USA, this sneaker uses a super premium pigskin suede upper.

Air Jordan XI

source Nike

With Nike releasing a different Air Jordan XI in December for the last decade, it has become the unofficial sneaker of choice to gift during the holidays. The year, the “Concord” XI releases in true to original form as an exact replica of the pair MJ laced up in 1995 when he returned to the NBA from early retirement. If for some reason you can’t grab a pair at Nike, Stadium Goods has plenty of other styles and colors at fair prices.

Adidas Superstar

source Adidas

Originally released in 1969, the Adidas Superstar is one of most recognizable sneakers ever. It started out as an innovative basketball sneaker that was leaps and bounds ahead of canvas sneakers like Chuck Taylors and Pro Keds, but the Superstar is most known for its fashionable style. The shell-toe design and contrasting Three-Stripes are hard to miss.

Adidas Stan Smith

source Adidas

Next to the Superstar, the Stan Smith is one of Adidas’ most popular sneakers ever. Originally designed for tennis legend Stan Smith, the low-cut silhouette features a simple white leather upper, perforated Three Stripes branding on the side and his face on the tongue.

Nike Air Max 90

source Nike

Originally named the Air Max III, the Tinker Hatfield-designed running sneaker became known as the 90 because of its 1990 release date. At the time, the large Air unit, sleek shape, and ribbed outsole were eye-catching, stylish, and, most importantly for runners, fast. If you’re shopping for someone with a sporty retro style, these are a great choice.

Veja V-12

source Madewell

Designed exclusively for Madewell, the Veja V-12 is crafted in Brazil from sustainably made materials. The mesh upper is made of recycled plastic bottles and the soles are made of wild rubber sourced from the Amazonian rainforest. If you’re gifting someone that’s all about sustainability, but still prefers a classic cut-and-sewn sneaker over a futuristic knit, the V-12 is the best choice.

Vans Authentics

source Vans

Shop all Vans Authentics at Foot Locker here, starting at $50 Founded in 1966 by brothers Paul and James Van Doren, the Van Doren Rubber Company was one of the most unique sneaker companies operating on the premise that shoes were ordered and made that same day on location. On the first day of business, the company sold 12 pairs of what would become known as the Vans Authentic. Now, the sneaker is adored by skateboarders from all over the world and has been made in thousands of colorways over the years.

Nike Air Huarache

source Nike

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the Nike Air Huarache debuted in 1991 as the brand’s latest innovation in performance running. The shoe features a neoprene inner bootie for snug comfort and open panels for lightweight breathability. The name and design are directly inspired by the openness of Mexican huarache sandals – and they’re as comfortable as they look.

Puma Suede Classic

source Puma

The Puma Suede Classic is easily the most popular design the brand has ever made, and that can be attributed to its excellent quality and classic style. As the name suggests, the sneakers feature a rich suede upper. Additional details such as gold flake brand accents make the shoes feel more luxurious than they cost. As an extremely iconic lifestyle sneaker, the Puma Suede is a gift anybody can incorporate into their footwear rotation, especially if they have a throwback aesthetic.

Nike Air Max 1

source Nike

Designed in 1987 by Tinker Hatfield (do you see a pattern here?), the Air Max 1 was the first Nike sneaker to feature a visible Air unit. While it’s definitely not the best sneaker for athletic performance today, the 31-year-old runner is still as fresh as ever for daily wear.

Vans Era

source Foot Locker

Originally known as the Vans #95, the Vans Era is a simple canvas sneaker with a padded ankle collar. During the 1970s, it was the shoe of choice among skateboarders. Today, the silhouette is laid back and stylish for casual wear.

Nike Air Force 1

source Nike

In 1982, Nike introduced the Air Force 1 as its flagship basketball sneaker, but it instantly garnered attention for its off-court style. Nike began phasing out the shoe in 1983 in preparation for a new model, but when customers complained about a lack of Air Force 1s in stock along the East Coast, a group of store owners from the Baltimore flew to Nike Headquarters in Oregon to pitch bringing back the shoe. Since then, the Air Force 1 has been a staple in Nike’s catalog.

New Balance X-90

source New Balance

With throwback styling and modern materials, the X-90 is where old school and new school collide for New Balance. The shoe uses a bootie upper set on top of a chunky midsole similar to those of ’90s runners. There are handfuls of colorways available, so you can find a pair to match the style of every person on your list.

Allbirds Tree Toppers

source Allbirds

After finding huge success with merino wool, Allbirds set out to find another sustainable material to make shoes from and they found it in eucalyptus tree fiber. The material is breathable, silky-smooth, and naturally cooling. If you’re shopping for an Allbirds fan who already has several pairs of the Wool Runners, the new Tree Toppers would be an excellent addition to their collection.

Air Jordan 1

source Nike

As Michael Jordan’s first signature with Nike, the Air Jordan 1 was solidified as one of the most popular sneakers ever. Originally released in 1985, the high-top silhouette features a perforated toe box, a distinct Nike Swoosh, and the now-iconic Jordan basketball and wings logo on the ankle.

Nike Air Max 97

source Nike

The Air Max 97 has never been the most sought-after Air Max sneaker, but since being reissued in 2017 to celebrate its 20th anniversary, the silhouette has seen a significant spike in popularity and it doesn’t look like it’s slowing down anytime soon. Even with 2017 in the past and 2018 coming to an end, Nike is still rolling out new colors.

Cole Haan GrandPrø Runner

source Cole Haan

Not every sneaker has to be purchased from a big name sportswear brand. Cole Haan, a company that’s excelled in making comfortable dress shoes, also makes a sneaker that’s stylish, luxurious, and affordable – the GrandPrø Running Sneaker with Stitchlite. The low-cut design, tapered toe box, and color-blocked knit uppers (designed to mimic traditional cut-and-sewn panels) are all reminiscent of old-school running sneakers. Each pair also comes with off-white midsoles and gum-accented outsoles for an added vintage look. With all the elements to make a great casual sneaker, this is a solid gift for the casual dresser.

Nike Air Zoom Mariah Flyknit Racer

source Nike

In 2012, Nike changed the footwear industry by introducing Flyknit, a woven yarn material that would be used to create lightweight, formfitting, seamless uppers. While the material can be found all throughout Nike’s catalog today, the first sneaker to use it was the Flyknit Racer. Six years later, the Nike Zoom Mariah Flyknit Racer pays homage to the original Volt colorway.

Nike Air Max 95

source Nike

Originally released in 1995, the Air Max 95 was the first sneaker to feature visible Air units in the forefoot. While the technology is not necessarily impressive by today’s standards, this classic Nike runner is regarded as one of the most popular sneakers ever.

Nike Cortez

source Nike

Designed by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman in 1972, the Nike Cortez became the brand’s first track shoe. At the time, the shoe gained attention for its appearances in the 1972 Olympics, but has since gained mass popularity as a staple in West Coast fashion and, most notably, its appearance in the 1994 cult-classic film “Forrest Gump.”

Nike LeBron XVI

source Nike

Designed for the strongest and most dominant basketball player in the world, the LeBron XVI is a shoe that real hoopers are going to want this holiday season. And when they’re not on the court, it’s stylish looks can carry on to the streets. The sneakers feature a Flyknit upper, a custom lacing system, and Max Air + Zoom Air units. On the tongue, you’ll find the King James lion and the Dunkman logo.