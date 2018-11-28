The best snow blowers you can buy

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

High-quality snow blowers make quick work of clearing snow, require minimal muscle, and serve you through many winters.

The Toro SnowMaster 724 QXE Gas Snow Blower is our top pick because it uses a self-propel system to match your pace, handles all varieties of snow, and has a joystick that makes adjusting the chute effortless.

Shoveling is great exercise. When the snow starts, I always intend to shovel my way out of each snowfall to stay fit. But after the first few snowstorms, my intermittent back pain pays a visit, and I give in to the calls of the snow blower.

When buying a snow blower, you should first consider where you want the power to come from. There are three main sources: gas, corded electric, and cordless electric or battery. Gas snow blowers are the most popular, most powerful, and most expensive option. They also typically need more maintenance than the other power options.

Corded electric blowers are generally the least expensive and don’t rely on fossil fuels, but you have to mind the cord as you work, and it’s not recommended for longer driveways due to the inherent cord-length limitations. Battery power avoids the cord problem, but batteries only last for so long before they need to be recharged. You can buy extra batteries so that you have enough to complete your job, but they are usually quite expensive.

Snow blowers are either single-stage, two-stage, or three-stage. A single-stage snow blower has an auger that moves very fast and sends the snow flying out of the chute in one step. Two-stage blowers have augers that feed the snow into the chute where a propeller throws the snow. Three-stage devices have augers that feed the snow into the center where it is chopped up and fed into the propeller. Snow blowers with multiple stages tend to cost more, but they can also handle heavier duty jobs and throw the snow further.

While researching the best snow blowers, we combed through hundreds of buyer and expert ratings and reviews of dozens of models. Our guide features throwers that have a track record of performance, durability, and are fun to use.

The best snow blower overall

source Toro

Why you’ll love it: If you want to remove snow from flat, paved surfaces as quickly and effortlessly as possible, the Toro SnowMaster 724 QXE Gas Snow Blower is the best.

There are a few features that make the Toro SnowMaster 724 QXE Gas Snow Blower (model #36002) stand out. First, it’s not a traditional single- or two-stage blower. It’s more of a hybrid.

It has a single helical auger that moves 10 times faster than your usual two-stage blower. This sends the snow up to 40 feet away. The Personal Pace self-propel system moves the snow blower at your walking speed. And, a joystick allows you to adjust the chute direction and angle. The clearing width is 24 inches and the snow cut depth is 16 inches.

Toro sent me this snow blower to test. Unfortunately, my town hasn’t been hit with a significant snowfall yet, so I haven’t had a chance to test it out. However, I can comment on the shipment and assembly process. The blower was delivered on a pallet by a semi-truck. The instructions for setting it up were pretty simple, and I had it up and running within half an hour of cutting into the box. Stay tuned for my full review once Michigan gets a few snowstorms.

The Toro SnowMaster 724 is The Wirecutter‘s top pick. The reviewer found that it was the fastest snow blower he had ever used. It beat out several larger and more expensive models. He also noted that the joystick chute adjustment was smooth, and the Personal Pace drive system worked as advertised. However, he mentioned that it did have some hiccups on steep inclines and uneven surfaces.

Moving Snow recommends the snow blower for people with paved driveways up to two cars wide and 150-feet long that live in areas with regular light snows and the occasional heavy snow. The reviewer notes that the snow blower handles heavy, wet snow well and can take on deep snow piles. Busted Wallet, SnowBlower, and Snow Blower Guides also recommend this model.

More than 86% of the people who reviewed the Toro SnowMaster 724 QXE on the Home Depot website gave it four or five stars. The most common comments revolve around how easy to use the unit is and how it has a good size and weight.

Buyers found that the light weight and Personal Pace function made the snow blower easy to maneuver. One owner raced his neighbor who had a comparable driveway and a two-stage Ariens snow blower. The SnowMaster completed the job in half the time.

Pros: Moves at your pace, fast, handles wet snow well, three-year limited warranty

Cons: May have trouble with uneven surfaces

The best two-stage snow blower

source Cub Cadet

Why you’ll love it: The Cub Cadet 2X 26-inch HP Gas Snow Blower is your ideal pick if you want a unit that is easy to handle and throws snow far from your driveway.

There are two features that set the Cub Cadet 2X 26-inch HP Gas Snow Blower apart from the competition. First, it has dual LED headlights, which is important since the only opportunity many of us have to clear snow is when it’s dark outside. It also has zero-turn, posi-steer power steering that allows you to turn the blower around with just one hand.

There’s a 26-inch clearing width and 21-inch intake height. Another cool spec is the 16- by 4.8-inch tires, which provide solid traction. Cub Cadet backs the 2X 26 HP with a three-year limited warranty for residential use.

Consumers Reports recommends the Cub Cadet Snow Blower and gives it top ratings for the controls, handling, plow pile removal, and owner satisfaction. The only metric it didn’t score better than fair on in the tests was noise.

Moving Snow recommends this model for people with a two-car driveway that’s 100 feet long and is in an area that gets up to 60 inches of snow a season. The reviewer liked the two headlights, smooth chute controls, and how much traction the tall tires afforded.

About 82% of the buyers who reviewed the Cub Cadet Snow Blower on the Home Depot website recommended it. Several of the buyers commented on how helpful the power steering and ease of handling are. Another commonly mentioned benefit is how far the machine throws the snow. It easily clears double-wide driveways, and the steel chute adjusts effortlessly.

For the most part, buyers have found unpackaging and assembly to be simple, but the instructions cover four different models so be careful to choose correctly.

Pros: Power steering, good snow throwing range, headlights, smooth chute adjustment

Cons: Expensive

The best single-stage snow blower

source Toro

Why you’ll love it: The Toro Power Clear 721 E Gas Snow Blower makes quick work of small paved driveways and city sidewalks.

At 87 pounds, the Toro Power Clear 721 E Gas Snow Blower is incredibly light for a gas-powered snow blower. This, along with the Power Propel self-propel system, make this single-stage unit easy to move around.

Another cool feature is the Toro “Guaranteed to Start” warranty, which states that the blower will start on the first or second pull every time in the first two years. If not, the company will fix it for free. The hard-plastic body has a 21-inch width, and the tough plastic auger makes constant contact with the surface for efficient clearing.

The Wirecutter recommends the Toro Power Clear 721 E for smaller properties that get less snow. The reviewer liked that the snow blower is light and compact enough to move around like a mower. However, he points out that single-stage blowers are not ideal for gravel or grass since they can pick up and throw stones. Also, this blower has trouble with more than six inches of snow.

Consumer Reports didn’t review the 721 E, but the site did review the 721 QZE, which is virtually identical except it costs $160 more than the E and has a chute control on the handlebar. The Power Clear receives top scores for the controls, handling, surface cleaning, plow pile removal, and owner satisfaction. Consumer Reports recommends it and gives it the highest rating of any single-stage gas snow blower.

Approximately 69% of the people who reviewed the Toro Power Clear 721 E Gas Snow Blower on the Home Depot website gave it five stars. The most common positives associated with this machine are that it’s self-propelled, lightweight, has a good size and weight, and it’s easy to use.

The most helpful reviewer appreciated how well the 721 E handled an early-season slushy snowfall with ease, and as a smaller person, he liked that he just guided the unit rather than pushing it.

Another buyer had his Power Clear break down after a single use, but Toro arranged to have it repaired for free, and it worked great after that.

Pros: Compact, lightweight, easy to maneuver, self-propelled, two-year full “Guaranteed to Start” warranty

Cons: Not meant for heavy snowfalls, manual chute adjustment

The best cordless electric snow blower

source EGO

Why you’ll love it: If you don’t want to bother with gas and snow in your area is measured in inches instead of feet, then the EGO Cordless Electric Snow Blower is your best bet.

For a battery-powered snow blower, the EGO SNT2102 Cordless Electric Snow Blower can do a lot. It has a 21-inch clearing width and can handle snow up to 10 inches deep.

There are also two bright LED lights that will help you clear your drive before taking off for work in the morning. The SNT2102 comes with two 5.0 Ah batteries. The batteries last up to 45 minutes, and the charger takes 45 minutes to charge each battery. So, you may want to consider picking up extra batteries if you have a lot of area to clear.

The reviewer at Pro Tool Reviews used the EGO Cordless Electric Snow Blower to clear off a pond hockey rink. In 15 minutes, he cleared six-inch-deep snow going full-throttle with the LED lights on, and there was plenty of battery power left over. The reviewer notes that the heavy snow was launched about 28 feet.

The reviewer at Home Fixated recommends this machine because it was easy to set up, runs quietly, and handled the six inches of wet, heavy snow that he received.

More than 700 buyers on the Home Depot website have left five-star reviews of the EGO Cordless Electric Snow Blower. The most helpful reviewer was impressed with how it handled his area’s record snowfalls and saved his back. Assembly was also quick.

Other buyers mention that they appreciate that the blower is quiet, the batteries appear to last for at least 30 minutes, and it folds up nicely for storage, though one reviewer notes that the chute has to be in just the right position if you want to fold the handle.

Pros: Runs quiet, no need for gas, features headlights, easy to assemble and store, lightweight

Cons: Not self-propelled, only runs for about 30 – 45 minutes at a time (but charges quickly)

The best affordable snow blower

source WEN

Why you’ll love it: The WEN 5662 Snow Blaster Electric Snow Thrower is ideal for homeowners who are tired of shoveling and want a simple, affordable unit that clear walks and small paved driveways.

The WEN 5662 Snow Blaster Electric Snow Thrower is an electric, single-stage blower that relies on electricity provided by an extension cord. So, if you have a long driveway, this may not be a reasonable solution. But, for small jobs, it can be great with its 18-inch clearing width and 13.5 Amp engine that is supposed to clear 490 pounds of snow per minute. The thrower only weighs about 39 pounds and is backed by a two-year warranty.

House and Garden Tech recommends the WEN Snow Thrower because it takes less than 20 minutes to set up, can clear wide and deep paths in a single pass, and it stores easily. However, the reviewer notes that the chute tends to clog up when used in wet, heavy snow. Several other expert sites recommend this model, including Backyard Boss, Whack Your Weeds, and A Green Hand.

Around 81% of the buyers who reviewed the WEN 5662 Snow Blaster Electric Snow Thrower on Amazon gave it a positive rating. Jeffrey Peterson, the most helpful reviewer, gave it four stars. He was used to the big gas two-stage blowers and took this out with 10 inches on the ground. It ran as quietly as a table saw and threw the snow up to 15 feet. He was mildly annoyed by the safety switch turning off on its own and requiring resetting.

Another buyer mentioned that the WEN performed better than a gas blower friends had given him, and it also handled plow piles.

Pros: Affordable, lightweight, no need for gas, easy to assemble

Cons: Clogs if the snow is too wet, have to mind the cord (not included)