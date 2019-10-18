The best sofas and couches

High-quality sofas available online are easy to assemble without help, as attractive as pieces you might pick up at a local brick-and-mortar store, and are comfortable to sit, nap, and lounge on.

The Campaign Sofa is our top pick because it’s available in 17 fabric options, features a durable steel frame backed by a lifetime warranty, and there’s plenty of sitting room.

The bed-in-a-box industry has exploded in the last few years. No longer do you have to visit a furniture showroom in order to get a high-quality mattress. And, furniture startups and traditional mainstays have taken notice and are beginning to incorporate bed-in-a-box practices into a “sofa-in-a-box” business plan.

So far, there is only a handful of companies that offer sofas exclusively online, and only a few do it well. As we update this guide, there are sure to be newcomers looking to disrupt the industry. In the meantime, we have compiled a guide to the companies that are doing the best job of delivering sofas to your living room today.

What to look for when shopping for a sofa online

When shopping for a sofa, there are several things to consider.

What style options are available?

How easy is it to put together? Will you need help?

How much room do you have? And, how big of a couch do you want?

How well do the colors go with your interior?

Your answers to these questions are a good starting point for your sofa search. Of course, you also want to consider comfort, motion transfer (i.e., do you spill your drink when someone plops down next to you?), springiness, and build quality. These are characteristics that you can’t really assess firsthand when shopping online. It’s even hard to gauge in a furniture showroom.

Instead, the best way to tell if a sofa fits your needs is to try it in your home. That’s why many of the best sofa-in-a-box companies have taken a cue from the bed-in-a-box industry and offer trial periods. These trials are much more conservative than what you might get from a bed company, but it does give you the opportunity to see if a sofa is right for you before committing – two weeks should be enough time. In our guide, we make a point of giving you the return policies for each option we recommend.

Whether you are physically unable to put a sofa together or simply don’t want to, many companies offer a “white glove” delivery service. Usually, for an additional cost, the couch maker (or a contractor they hire) will bring the sofa into your home, assemble it, put it right where you want it, and remove the packaging.

Cost should not keep you from a comfortable sofa that will serve as the centerpiece of your living room for decades to come. Fortunately, most online stores provide financing options. However, we don’t recommend going into debt to buy a sofa. You may have to pay interest, which increases the overall price of your couch. And, there’s also a level of risk involved since failure to make payments could damage your credit score and lead to other long-term consequences.

Though we snuck an excellent sectional in, this guide mainly focuses on your standard sofas. Most of the pieces we mentioned in this guide are available as loveseats, sectionals, ottomans, and more. So, follow the included links for other options. You might also be interested in checking out our guide to the overall best sofas and couches, which focuses on more traditional furniture stores.

While researching the best sofas available online, we combed through hundreds of ratings and reviews of dozens of brands from both buyers and experts. Our guide features sofas that have a strong track record of quality, durability, and performance.

Here are the best sofas you can buy online:

Updated on 10/18/2019 by James Brains: Updated selections, pricing, links, and formatting. Also added information on other products we considered.

The best sofa overall

source Amazon

The Campaign Sofa is unique because it features a sturdy steel frame designed to last a lifetime, and you can choose from a variety of fabric options and even replace your fabric down the road.

Former Honda and Apple design engineer Brad Sewell launched Bay Area-based Campaign in 2013. The Campaign Sofa is the company’s best-selling product. The frame is made of heavy-duty steel and comes in one solid piece. Four people can fit on this 86-inch-wide couch featuring a classic, mid-century design with clean lines.

The cushions are made of high-resilience foam that is designed to balance support and comfort. There are 17 different fabrics to choose from, including Mojave orange, midnight navy, meridian blue, and flint grey. You can also pick either maple legs or oak with mahogany stain. So, you’re sure to find a look that matches your interior design.

Having tested a Campaign Sofa in my living room, which I still use, I like that it is long enough for my 6’4″ teenager to stretch out and take a nap. The cushioning is also conducive to dozing off. My five-year-old loves how bouncy it is. Despite the bounce, the motion transfer is minimal so you don’t have to worry about spilling your popcorn when someone starts using the couch as a launching pad. Of the sofas we have, this is my favorite.

Modern Castle recommends the Campaign Sofa because there are plenty of fabric options to choose from, you can replace the fabric covers, and it’s easy to assemble. Sofa Digest recommends this couch because the reviewer found it to be incredibly comfortable, stylish, and a good value for the cost. The reviewer noted that the bottom cushion that you sit on is supportive and firm, while the back cushions are softer. Though they appreciated how solid the frame is, the reviewer noted that the heavy-duty steel made it hard to maneuver the boxes and assemble the unit.

Amazon shoppers appreciated the many color alternatives and that you can order free swatches from the Campaign website before choosing a style. Several commenters mentioned that it requires two capable adults to assemble the sofa, while some reviewers expressed concern about how thin the cushions are but this did not seem to impact their overall comfort.

Pros: Several fabric options to pick from, comfortable, stylish, lifetime warranty on the durable, steel frame, 30-day return policy

Cons: Heavy steel frame makes assembly difficult, thin cushions, no white glove service

The best sectional sofa

source Jada Wong / Business Insider

Thanks to the modular design of the Burrow Nomad Leather King Sectional, you can easily fit it into tight spaces and change it into an armchair, loveseat, or sofa.

In my living room, I have an older Burrow sofa that’s been discontinued. I liked how easy it was to assemble. I put it together on my own in about 35 minutes. The sofa has an attractive appearance. And, I find that when someone plops down next to me, I don’t feel a thing. This is a must when you have a rambunctious 5-year-old who likes to jump around.

Burrow listened to the feedback on older models like mine and used them to make improvements in the design of the Nomad Leather Sofa. Some of the improvements include lower arms that you can rest your head on while napping, a more durable USB port, easier assembly, reinforced hardware, and more comfortable cushions.

Insider Picks’ Jada Wong has tested the Nomad Leather King Sectional for the last six months. According to her, the leather remains unblemished, and the frame continues to feel sturdy. She also had a seamless experience assembling the sectional and was pleasantly surprised that the couch remained cool and comfortable even during the sticky summer months. The only downside is that the underside is covered in a thin fabric and secured with staples, which seems cheap on such a luxury item.

Gear Patrol also recommended the Burrow Nomad Leather Sofa. The reviewer is a fan of Burrow’s full selection of sofas and appreciates that they come in several boxes so conceivably one person can carry the boxes upstairs and assemble the couch on his or her own. The reviewer also notes that the sofa has a timeless, sexy look to it. He admitted to spilling wine on it, and the clean-up was effortless with no staining.

On Burrow’s website, one reviewer said it took her less than 20 minutes to assemble her unit, and she didn’t need tools. She said the sofa feels comfortable and high quality. Another buyer failed to fit two previous sofas through her narrow hallway. The modular design of the Burrow made this a non-issue.

Pros: Modular design allows for customization and easy assembly and transport, attractive appearance, durable build, simple to clean

Cons: Expensive

The best small sofa

source Joybird

The Joybird Hughes Leather Sofa features a mid-century-inspired design and is covered with rich and supple leather.

There are several factors that make Joybird unique. First, its Hughes Leather Sofa is essentially handcrafted as orders come in. The company claims to plant six trees for every couch sold, offers a limited lifetime warranty on their products, and most importantly, you get a 365-day home trial. The leather sofa comes in Santiago camel and mocha or Santiago ale and mocha. Both are shades of brown with the latter slightly darker. The back of the couch is tufted and bordered by low-flared arms that are thick enough to comfortably perch on. Before ordering, you can check out a free swatch kit.

Apartment Therapy recommended the Hughes Sofa because it received high marks for seat softness and depth in its tests. One tester found that the sofa was much more comfortable than it looked, and another tester was impressed by the lean of the couch, which made it convenient for leaning back. New York Magazine and Esquire also recommended this model.

Just about every commenter on the Joybird website appreciated the quality and comfort of the couch. One buyer found the leather was luxurious and loved the new leather smell. The biggest complaint is that the sofas take a while to arrive. There are at least two reviewers who said it took more than four months for their order to be delivered.

Pros: Made with high-quality leather, comfortable, soft cushions, 365-day trial period, lifetime limited warranty, white glove delivery ($99 extra)

Cons: Takes incredibly long for your delivery to arrive

The best sleeper sofa you can buy

source Couchbed

Whether you live in a dorm or a tiny apartment, the CouchBed provides an excellent way to make the most of your space.

The CouchBed is evocative of a futon. But, whereas futons are somewhat uncomfortable in whatever configuration you choose, the CouchBed is all about comfort and support. You transform it from a mattress to a couch by folding one side on top of the other – no frame needed. When night time rolls around, you simply pull the couch “back” forward to create a bed again.

The CouchBed is 10 inches thick and made of CertiPur-certified, ultra-dense memory foam. You can pick from twin, full, and queen sizes. Plus, there are several colors alternatives, including charcoal, black, blue, and limestone. And, the company backs this sofa with a 10-year limited warranty.

Insider Picks took the CouchBed for a test drive and found it to be a “perfect piece of furniture to help maximize space in a small apartment.” Though our reviewer would have preferred a higher sofa back, he found that it made for a comfortable couch and mattress.

On the blogs, Sleep Sherpa also recommends this sofa because it is easier to fold than a futon and doesn’t have metal rods digging into you while you try to sleep. Real Mattress Reviews, Slumber Yard, and Geek Dad also recommended the CouchBed.

Some buyers noted that the memory foam is quite firm and tends to trap heat, which would make it a better option for back sleepers, heavier individuals, and cold sleepers. Buyers appreciated how easy it is to convert the bed to a couch and back again.

Pros: Easy to convert to a bed, inexpensive, 10-year warranty, 30-day return policy

Cons: Low back, the memory foam is incredibly firm and traps heat, the buyer has to pay return shipping if dissatisfied

The best reclining sofa

source Crate & Barrel

If you want a sofa that’s not only functional but also makes a statement about your sense of style, consider the Petrie Leather Midcentury Sofa from Crate & Barrel.

What sets the Petrie Leather Midcentury Sofa apart is its stylish, compliment-attracting appearance – it’s Guides Editor Les Shu’s dream sofa because he loves the build quality and mid-century modern look. The frame is made of kiln-dried sustainable hardwood that is resistant to warping. The seat cushions are a combination of polyfoam supported by a sinuous wire spring suspension. The piece is covered with natural leather available in seven different colors, including indigo, chamois, carbon, and toffee. It’s made in North Carolina using imported and domestic materials.

As for sitting characteristics, the Petrie Sofa is more upright than relaxed, has an average seat depth and height, and it’s slightly firmer than most couches. The 86-inch width is enough room to seat up to three people or for one person to stretch out and take a nap.

This product isn’t a true sofa-in-a-box like the others here, but it can be ordered online. Delivery, setup, and removal of packaging are included in the shipping charge, which costs between $129 and $299 depending on how far you are from the shipping point. There are shipping points in most major US cities.

Apartment Therapy recommended the Petrie Sofa because it’s in many of the most stylish homes the site features. The reviewer loves how it fits both traditional and modern decors. However, she notes that the tufted buttons tend to unravel or pop off when the couch is used often by kids, dogs, or other rambunctious folks. Architectural Digest recommended this couch as one of the most stylish leather sofas you can buy.

Pros: Made of high-quality leather, fits an array of decors, seven color options, white-glove service included in shipping charge (starting at $129)

Cons: Expensive, restrictive return policy, long delivery times (up to two months)

What else we considered

source Walmart

While compiling this guide, we looked at dozens of products. There were a few that barely missed the cut. Here are some excellent options we also considered:

MoDRN Refined Industrial Atoll Metal Base 87″ Sofa : This sofa is attractive, affordable, and recommended by expert sites, like Esquire. However, it’s upholstered in faux leather, which tends not to be as durable as natural leather. It may be a more attractive option for people who want the look of leather without the costs.

: This sofa is attractive, affordable, and recommended by expert sites, like Esquire. However, it’s upholstered in faux leather, which tends not to be as durable as natural leather. It may be a more attractive option for people who want the look of leather without the costs. Franklin Sofa from Urban Outfitters : The Franklin Sofa has a unique mid-century-modern look thanks to its solid maple wood frame. There are three soft, fluffy, down-filled cushions on the seat, three on the back, and two smaller side cushions. In addition to the hefty price tag, we chose not to include this sofa in our guide because the armrests are un-upholstered wood, which isn’t the most comfortable to rest on.

: The Franklin Sofa has a unique mid-century-modern look thanks to its solid maple wood frame. There are three soft, fluffy, down-filled cushions on the seat, three on the back, and two smaller side cushions. In addition to the hefty price tag, we chose not to include this sofa in our guide because the armrests are un-upholstered wood, which isn’t the most comfortable to rest on. Modern Chesterfield Leather Sofa from West Elm : If you’re interested in a traditional chesterfield sofa, you might want to consider this piece. The Modern Chesterfield Leather Sofa is available in licorice, mocha, and cigar colors. And, white-glove delivery is included in the shipping cost. We chose to pass on it because we could not track down any warranty information or firsthand reviews of the couch, and some West Elm sofas are known for build issues (although new sofas have improved quality than before).

: If you’re interested in a traditional chesterfield sofa, you might want to consider this piece. The Modern Chesterfield Leather Sofa is available in licorice, mocha, and cigar colors. And, white-glove delivery is included in the shipping cost. We chose to pass on it because we could not track down any warranty information or firsthand reviews of the couch, and some West Elm sofas are known for build issues (although new sofas have improved quality than before). Andover Mills Torin Sofa: This is the most popular sofa from Wayfair. The Torin features overstuffed foam cushions covered in polyester. The arms flare out for comfy lounging. It’s available in five colors. We passed on it because buyers reported durability, quality control, and customer service issues.

Where to shop online for sofas