Soft coolers are great for keeping your food and drinks cold when you’re hiking, camping, fishing, or picnicking.

While it may be overkill for some, the Yeti Hopper M30 is the best all-around soft cooler with its signature HYDROLOK zipper, big capacity, and rugged build quality.

To the fisherman, a reliable cooler makes the difference between bringing home fresh fillets or wasting the catch as it spoils in the heat. At the tailgate party or picnic, a good cooler means cold beer and soda instead of warm swill. For the campers, a cooler keeps food chilled and safe for days on end even when the nearest refrigerator is a three-day hike back out of the woods. And so forth.

The cooler you chose will largely be determined by how often you use it and what you use it for the most. If, for all intents and purposes, you’re just transporting your lunch to the office or bringing some snacks and drinks to the soccer field for an afternoon, there’s really no need spring for a Yeti or other high-end coolers. However, fishermen, frequent campers, and hikers will probably want to invest in a long-lasting soft cooler like a Yeti.

If you’re buying a cooler for camping or you’re dabbling in van life, you’re probably going to want a cooler with some quality closed-cell insulation for keeping your groceries fresh. You’ll also want a smaller, auxiliary cooler for things you reach for often so that you’re opening your main cooler as infrequently as possible.

Open-cell insulation is basically polyurethane packaging foam. It’s lightweight, airy, and the air bubbles that form the insulation are loosely arranged, which isn’t terribly effective.

Closed-cell insulation is a heavier, pricier material with tidier, more individual air bubbles that insulate far better. This is partly what makes coolers in the Yeti and Rtic tiers so much more expensive. Of course, we can’t deny that you’re paying for the name, too.

We’ve spent at least two-dozen hours researching the best soft coolers on the market, and ended up testing more than 10, but we’ve rounded up our favorites.

Here are our top picks for the best soft coolers you can buy:

Updated 10/29/2019 by Owen Burke: Updated prices, links, and formatting. Replaced the older Yeti Hopper Two with the new zipperless (magnetic) Yeti Hopper M30. We’re currently testing HydroFlask’s Insulated Totes for a food-specific cooler bag.

The best soft cooler overall

source YETI/Facebook

YETI’s Hopper M30 tote-style cooler is the most durable and serviceable cooler for most people, and it will last for years.

Yes, it’s $300, but before you scoff at the price tag of the Yeti cooler, let’s get something straight: These coolers last.

Although some people call them “overbuilt,” the criticism is something of an overstatement. Do you want your cooler to be underbuilt? And while it may be true that cheaper coolers can be just as efficient when it comes to keeping ice, our testing and personal experience show that many soft coolers begin falling apart before a Yeti Hopper M30 even shows vague signs of use or wear. Plus, Yeti offers a three-year warranty on its soft coolers where many other manufacturers only offer one.

I threw this cooler down a grip tape-lined set of stairs thinking it would lead to at least one abrasion. Nothing. I tipped it upside-down and left it that way for hours. Not a drip. I yanked, ripped, and pulled at the zipper in every wrong way with all my might. Not even the hint of a budge, and it was still airtight afterward.

After speaking with Yeti’s representatives, I learned that they build and test their coolers for conditions and abuse they’ll likely never see, which is why I’m so confidently able to recommend what seems to be an extortionately-priced, over-glorified lunchbox.

But other bags I tested just weren’t quite up to scratch, and over time. If you rely on a cooler regularly enough, an investment in a Yeti will pay off. The brand’s first iteration of this cooler, the Hopper Two came with the trademark HYDROLOK zipper, which is far and away the best cooler zipper I’ve encountered. In some ways it was too rugged: The zipper was so jagged that it would scratch up your wrists and arms if you weren’t careful reaching inside it. Further, I couldn’t help but wonder where one would end up once the zipper gave out on a cooler just past warranty that cost them half the price.

The bag itself is fairly rigid, too. So much so that you need two hands to do anything with it, which is the only remaining downside of the Hopper, as far as we can see. In all, the new M30 isn’t much easier to get into, but with the magnetic strip (the only major difference in this new design), at least it won’t cut you.

Yeti coolers, in their its various shapes and forms, is highly recommended left and right among professionals, and Outside called it the most comfortable cooler to carry out of the ones they’ve tested.

Pros: Sturdy, sleek, airtight

Cons: Pricey, heavy compared with some other picks (but that’s due to the quality insulation)

Read our full review of the Yeti Hopper M30.

The best soft cooler for ice-free chilling

source Polar Bear Coolers/Facebook

The Polar Bear H2O is the only cooler we found with full closed-cell insulation, which might be the reason it holds ice and stays cold longer than any other cooler we tested.

The Polar Bear H2O is one loud cooler. It comes in Laffy Taffy blue or fire engine red smattered with large white block lettering and polar bears, so this cooler would be hard to lose, and with the amount of insulation built-in and its remarkable ice retention capabilities, you certainly wouldn’t want to.

I filled the Polar Bear with the small amount of ice I found in my father’s freezer, and although it wasn’t optimally packed, the cooler retained ice cubes for the better part of the day and into the night.

Despite the insufficient amount of ice with which I packed it, everything inside stayed extremely cold, I think in thanks to the generously insulated lining, which gives one the impression that there’s hardly any room in the cooler. Upon filling it, however, you may find that it appears bottomless. Whenever I thought it was about full, there was room for another can. What the insulation does when it’s not full is take up space that would otherwise be occupied by air, which I’m guessing would have allowed things to thaw much more quickly.

If it weren’t for the zipper, which looks airtight and leakproof but in fact is not, this cooler would be giving the YETI a run for its money. And while the pattern is fun – if loud – I can’t help but wonder if it doesn’t drive away some potential customers who’d prefer to fly under the radar. I certainly caught the eyes of a few fellow subway riders in Manhattan.

All in all, this is a quality cooler with generous insulation – actually, it’s the only cooler we’ve tested that’s truly closed-cell. It stays cold and holds ice the longest, even in spite of the zipper that leaks. If the company would offer a logo-free version with an airtight zipper, I’d have an excruciating time choosing between it and the Yeti Hopper Two.

According to Wirecutter, the Polar Bear H2O bore 7.25 cups of ice melt at the end of a 24-hour test, three-quarters of a cup less than what the Yeti had. My slightly less scientific testing found about the same amount of ice melt in each, so it’s probably safe to say that the difference in ice retention capabilities borders on being negligible.

Pros: The most effective, best-insulated cooler we’ve tested

Cons: Zipper leaks, the printed decal might be too busy for some (but also keep in mind it’s a cooler)

The best soft cooler backpack

source IceMule/Facebook

The IceMule Pro is lightweight, compactable, essentially waterproof, and it won’t break the bank.

I’ve been using a dry bag to store my catch for way too long. Whether just trying to keep a few beverages cold or hopping the subway with a load of live seafood, I’d never stopped to consider whether someone makes a cooler out of a drybag. Well, they do, and now my clams are not baked before seeing the inside of the oven, and my back is no longer cold and wet from long hikes home with my dry bag slung over my shoulder, sweating from the ice inside that’s cooling my catch.

Enter IceMule and its wonderfully designed drybag-style coolers, which are insulated to the point of being just sufficiently padded to wear as a backpack without having fish spines or precariously packed beer bottles digging into your kidneys. They’re also completely airtight thanks to the dry-bag-style design, which eliminates the fail point of a zipper.

The IceMule line has received a good deal of praise despite a few early hiccups with design, including torn inner lining, water getting between the exterior and interior linings, and a cheap, beach-ball-like air release valve. As far as I can tell, however, all of these issues have been addressed and resolved, and having an IceMule Pro to zip back and forth between the dock and the apartment with my catch has been an absolute delight. And, when you’re not using it, it folds flat and stores easily. It also doubles well as a regular backpack.

The IceMule Pro comes in either vinyl or canvas, and after having tested both, I feel a little more confident in and comfortable wearing the canvas. On the other hand, the canvas only comes in black, which may not be the best color for a cooler.

Pros: Lightweight, fairly priced, stowable, “burping” valve to let out excess air, easy to clean

Cons: Insulation could be better

The best budget-friendly soft cooler

source AO Coolers/Facebook

AO Coolers are less than a third of the price of our top picks, but they are still excellent at keeping food and drinks cold.

They may not be dirt cheap, but there’s no way we’re recommending any of the dirt-cheap coolers we’ve tried. They either have inferior insulation, stitching, or leak from the outset. AO’s coolers are the most inexpensive soft coolers we’ll stand by.

What makes this cooler our pick is the 3/4-inch insulation and the durable exterior lining, whether you choose the canvas, vinyl, or woven vinyl model.

While the company claims that the 3/4-inch is closed-cell, one of Wirecutter’s reporters sliced an AO canvas coolers open in 2015 and found that it was open-cell. It seems like the company may have stepped up the insulation because there’s something different in 2018’s Carbon Series cooler. Still, I can feel a lot of cool air escaping from the cooler beside me, but it’s not enough to cause my ice to melt at an alarming rate.

The stitching throughout is not exactly marvelous, and out of the box I’ve made note of a couple of loose sections that don’t bode well, but it wouldn’t be the end of the world, or the cooler, even if they did go.

Several buyers reported trucking around with these coolers for several days in mid-summer heat and still finding cold contents inside, and many compared its function to the Yeti Hopper.

On the other hand, a small group of reviewers also found inconsistencies and loose stitches, which I’m now convinced happens with some frequency, and the basic YKK zipper also leads me to believe it doesn’t quite stack up to the Yeti.

Still, within the price range, this is the best cooler we’ve found. And if you’re not storing things for days at a time, there’s really no need to spring for the Yeti, which, again, is six times the price. For those that already have a Yeti, or are planning on picking one up, this is the best inexpensive secondary cooler in which to keep sandwiches and drinks.

Pros: Price, thick insulation, durable exterior lining

Cons: Cheap zipper, inconsistencies in stitching

How to pack and use your cooler

source YETI/Facebook

Packing (and using) your cooler

Firstly, is there a good ice-to-stuff ratio? If you start out with minimal ice, you’re heading into a losing battle. YETI recommends reserving two-thirds of your cooler’s space for ice. If that’s unrealistic, you might at least consider shooting for a fifty-fifty ratio.

Secondly, the more regularly you open your cooler, the more hot air you’re letting in, meaning you could have the fly-est, most expensive chilly bin on earth, but if you’re cracking it open to fish out a brew every half-hour, it’s no better than the cheap, disposable styrofoam coolers on offer in the freezer section at the grocery store.

How you pack your ice and deciding which ice to pack are just as important as how much ice you pack. Are you going on a short trip? Do you have food packed in bags that are liable to let ice melt seep inside? Maybe cooler packs or frozen water bottles are your better option. Just toting drinks or beer cans? Cubed ice, especially as it melts, does a superlative job of keeping beverages cold. If you’re shaking out the sails for a long voyage, block ice is the only way to go, difficult as it may be to find.

Always do your best to stagger your ice so that it’s evenly chilling everything. If ice is just on the bottom the contents in the top of your cooler may be high and dry, but they could also be less than cold, which is not why you put something in a cooler in the first place.

Check out our other cooler buying guides

Backpack coolers are a convenient and comfortable way to carry cold food and drinks with you when you’re camping, hiking, or wandering about the wilderness. Yeti’s Hopper Backflip 24 backpack cooler sets a high standard of quality for backpack coolers with a durable, insulated, leakproof design and a comfortable load system that evenly distributes weight.