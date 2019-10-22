The coolest photos of the solar system taken in the decade you were born

caption This striking view of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot and turbulent southern hemisphere was captured by NASA’s Juno spacecraft as it performed a close pass of the gas giant planet on February 12, 2019. source NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Kevin M. Gill

NASA spacecraft and telescopes have captured stunning photos of the solar system for decades.

The first image taken in space came from a rocket camera in 1946. Before that, astronomers took black-and-white images of celestial objects using telescopes on Earth.

If you were a kid in the 1960s, you grew up with the first images taken on the moon. Since the 1970s, spacecraft have been visiting the solar system’s distant planets, returning photos of turbulent atmospheres, colorful rings, and bizarre moons.

Here are the best photos of our solar system through the last 12 decades.

For decades, scientists have pointed Earthly lenses toward the sky to capture images of the cosmos. Even the earliest rockets that launched off the planet brought cameras into space.

At first, our photos of the solar system came back grainy, unclear, and colorless. The very first image taken in space, for example, came from a 33mm motion-picture camera that American scientists strapped to a captured German rocket and launched off Earth at the end of World War II. The camera fell back to Earth and shattered, but the film survived.

Other early solar-system images came as NASA and the Soviet Union explored the moon for the first time – people born in the 1950s and 60s grew up with the iconic photos of the first astronauts walking on the moon.

Since then, increasingly sophisticated missions have ventured farther into space with better and better cameras. Kids in the ’80s got the first up-close images of Saturn and Neptune, while children today are accustomed to high-quality colorful shots of the deserts of Mars and swirling clouds of Jupiter.

Here are the best photos of our solar system from the decade you were born.

For centuries, humans could only see the solar system through telescopes. At the dawn of the 20th century, astronomers captured fuzzy, black-and-white images of the planets. This photo of Jupiter was takin in 1906.

caption Astronomer E. E. Barnard took this photo of Jupiter using the Yerkes Observatory’s 40-inch refractor telescope in 1906. source Special Collections Research Center, University of Chicago Library

Comets were a popular subject for astronomers working with early photography techniques. In 1907, this comet was captured streaking across the night sky.

caption A photo of the Daniel comet, also known as C/1907 L2, taken with the Bruce 10-inch photographic telescope at the Yerkes Observatory, August 21, 1907. source Special Collections Research Center, University of Chicago Library

Saturn and its rings also made for a pretty picture, as in these telescope images from 1916.

caption A stereograph of Saturn, copyrighted by the Solar Observatory at the Carnegie Institution. source Library of Congress

Solar eclipses were good fodder for early astronomical photos, too. The solar corona is visible behind the moon in this 1922 image of a total solar eclipse.

caption This photograph was taken on the Lick Observatory expedition to Wallal Downs, Australia to record the total solar eclipse of September 21, 1922. source Special Collections Research Center, University of Chicago Library

Astronomer Clyde Tombaugh discovered Pluto using these images on glass plates in 1930. Tombaugh saw Pluto’s movement by blinking the plates back and forth on a machine that compared astronomical images.

caption Tiny arrows show Pluto’s movement against background stars in this copy of sections of the original glass plates on which Pluto was discovered. source Lowell Observatory Archives

Much closer to Earth, a bright eruption of plasma on the sun was captured in this 1931 photograph.

caption A solar prominence shoots 280,000 miles into space in this photograph taken at Yerkes Observatory. source Special Collections Research Center, University of Chicago Library

The first photo of Earth from above came from a jerry-rigged rocket. On October 24, 1946, scientists strapped a 33mm motion-picture camera to a captured German V-2 rocket and launched the whole thing into space.

caption The first photo of Earth from space, taken with a 33mm motion-picture camera on October 24, 1946. source U.S. Army White Sands Missile Range/Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory

After reaching an altitude of 65 miles, the camera fell back to Earth and shattered, but the film survived.

The Soviet Union launched the space race with its two Sputnik satellites in 1957, though those missions did not return photos. The Soviets did, however, capture the first image of the far side of the moon using the Luna 3 spacecraft in 1959.

caption The first image of the far side of the moon, taken by the Soviet Luna 3 spacecraft in October, 1959. source NASA/Soviet space agency

Our first photos of Earth from the moon came from NASA’s lunar orbiters in the mid-1960s.

caption The first image of Earth from lunar orbit, taken by NASA’s Lunar Orbiter 1, August 23, 1966. source NASA

This first image of Earth from lunar orbit languished in storage for decades, since 1960s technology couldn’t fully process the tapes.

The famous “Earthrise” photo revealed an entirely new perspective of Earth. Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders snapped it as his team became the first people to circle the moon in 1968.

caption The Earth rises above the lunar horizon in this telephoto view taken from the Apollo 8 spacecraft, December 22, 1968. source NASA

When they saw Earth peering over the lunar horizon, the astronauts clamored for cameras.

“The other two guys were yelling at me to give them cameras. I had the only color camera with a long lens. So I floated a black and white over to [Frank] Borman. I can’t remember what [Jim] Lovell got,” Anders said in an interview for a BBC documentary. “And we started snapping away.”

The decade culminated in the first moon landing. Astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin left their boot prints in the lunar dust on July 20, 1969.

caption Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin walks near the Lunar Module, July 20, 1969. source NASA/Newsmakers

Exploration of the lunar landscape continued into the 1970s.

caption Astronaut James B. Irwin works at the Lunar Roving Vehicle during the Apollo 15 mission. This photograph was taken by astronaut David R. Scott. source NASA

As the Apollo program ended in 1972, NASA shifted its attention to more distant destinations.

caption Astronaut Harrison H. Schmitt stands next to a boulder during the final Apollo mission, December 13, 1972. source NASA

NASA’s Viking orbiter took the first up-close pictures of Mars as it entered the planet’s orbit in 1976.

caption This digital mosaic image from NASA’s Viking Orbiter 1 shows Mars’ residual ice cap, cut by spiral-patterned troughs that expose layered terrain, and surrounded by broad flat plains and large dune fields. source NASA/JPL/USGS

The next year, NASA launched the twin spacecraft Voyager 1 and 2 to explore the furthest reaches of the solar system and eventually enter interstellar space. In 1979, Voyager 1 approached Jupiter and sent images of the gas giant back to Earth.

caption Voyager 1 recorded its Jupiter approach over 60 Jovian days in 1979. source NASA/JPL

For the first time, scientists could see the zones of the planet’s atmosphere up close.

One of Voyager 1’s best shots shows Jupiter’s Great Red Spot along with three of its largest moons.

caption Io stands out against Jupiter’s disk, Europa lingers to the right, and Callisto lurks in the shadows at the bottom of this photo taken by Voyager 1, February 5, 1979. source NASA/JPL

In 1980, Voyager 1 beamed back the first images of Saturn. As the spacecraft passed the ringed planet, it photographed Saturn’s moons for the first time and led astronomers to discover three moons they hadn’t previously known about.

caption Saturn and two of its moons, Tethys (above) and Dione, were photographed by Voyager 1 on November 3, 1980, from a distance of 13 million kilometers (8 million miles). source NASA/JPL

Since then, astronomers have discovered a total of 82 moons orbiting Saturn. Twenty of those were just found last week.

In 1986, Voyager 2 reached Uranus. It photographed the blue sphere of the planet’s hydrogen and helium atmosphere for the first time.

caption An image of Uranus taken by the spacecraft Voyager 2 on January 14, 1986, from a distance of approximately 7.8 million miles. source NASA/JPL

Voyager 2 launched before Voyager 1, but it passed Jupiter and Saturn after its twin, since Voyager 2 was on a different path toward these outermost planets.

In 1989, Voyager 2 visited Neptune in the cold darkness of the solar system’s distant reaches. It is still the only spacecraft to have visited Uranus and Neptune.

caption A Voyager 2 view of Neptune taken August 31, 1989. source NASA/JPL-Caltech/Kevin M. Gill

As it approached Neptune, Voyager 2 snapped this unprecedented photo. The spacecraft then went on to follow Voyager 1 out of our solar system, into interstellar space.

caption Voyager 2 photographed Neptune’s Great Dark Spot and its companion bright smudge from 4.4 million miles away, August 1989. source NASA/JPL

Kids born in the 1990s grew up with far more detailed images of some of Jupiter’s moons, thanks to NASA’s Galileo spacecraft. That mission also approached an asteroid for the first time in history and returned photos from a second asteroid encounter, with a space rock called Ida, on August 28, 1993.

caption This view of the asteroid 243 Ida is a mosaic of five image frames acquired by the Galileo spacecraft at ranges of 3,057 to 3,821 kilometers (1,900 to 2,375 miles) on August 28, 1993. source NASA/JPL

In 1996, Galileo returned this otherworldly image of Io, the most volcanic body in the solar system. It’s the highest-resolution photo of this moon of Jupiter’s to date.

caption To compose this portrait of Io, NASA’s Galileo spacecraft merged color images acquired on September 7, 1996 with higher resolution images acquired on November 6, 1996. source NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Galileo orbited Jupiter and its moons for almost eight years, snapping close-ups like this one, which shows the icy crust of the moon Europa in 1997. The spacecraft discovered that Europa likely conceals a vast global ocean beneath its surface.

caption The thin, icy crust of Jupiter’s moon Europa, blanketed in ice particles from a crater 1000 kilometers (620 miles) away. Minerals from water vapor paint the unblanketed surface a reddish brown. The colors in this picture were enhanced for visibility. source NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

By 1999, a space telescope called the European Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) was taking detailed photos of the sun and its plasma eruptions.

caption A huge, handle-shaped prominence erupts from the sun in an image taken by the SOHO spacecraft’s Extreme Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (EIT) on September 14, 1999. source ESA/NASA/SOHO

The new millennium brought new NASA missions like Cassini, which explored Saturn and its complex system of rings and moons. The probe beamed back this portrait as it approached the planet in May 2004.

caption By this point in Cassini’s approach, Saturn was large enough that two camera images were required to capture an end-to-end view of the planet and its rings. This composite combines those two images. source NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute

Cassini imaged Saturn’s rings like never before as it entered the planet’s orbit in June 2004.

caption Cassini captured this natural color view of Saturn’s rings from below on June 21, 2004, at a distance of 6.4 million kilometers (4 million miles) from Saturn. source NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute

As it swung around Saturn, Cassini also snapped photos of Hyperion — the weirdest-shaped moon in the solar system — in 2005.

caption Saturn’s small, heavily cratered moon Hyperion, September 26, 2005. source NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute

Cassini captured this stunning photo of Saturn’s moon Enceladus in 2008. The spacecraft discovered that jets of water and ice shoot into space through cracks in Enceladus’ icy surface.

caption On October 9, 2008, just after coming within 25 kilometers (15.6 miles) of the surface of Enceladus, Cassini captured this stunning mosaic as it sped away. source NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute

If you’re nine years old and you’ve read this far, congratulations. The 2010s have featured the most stunning photos of our solar system yet.

caption Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryazanskiy takes a break during a six-hour spacewalk on the International Space Station, August 22, 2013. source Johnson Space Center

The New Horizons spacecraft took the first up-close snapshots of Pluto as it flew by in 2015. The probe launched toward Pluto and the asteroid belt at the edge our solar system in 2006.

caption Four images from New Horizons were combined with color data from the spacecraft to create this enhanced-color global view of Pluto. source Jet Propulsion Laboratory/NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute

Jupiter’s turbulent clouds are still fodder for colorful, dynamic photos. NASA’s Juno mission to study the planet’s atmosphere and structure launched in 2011. It will continue returning photos, like this one from 2017, until it flings itself into the planet to end its mission in 2021.

caption This enhanced-color image of Jupiter’s bands of light and dark clouds was created by two citizen scientists using data from the camera on NASA’s Juno spacecraft. Three white storms known as the “String of Pearls” are visible near the top. source Enhanced Image by Gerald Eichstadt and Sean Doran (CC BY-NC-SA) based on images provided Courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS

The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which entered the red planet’s orbit in 2006, offers bird’s-eye views of the planet’s desert landscapes. This shot of wind-swept formations was taken in September of this year.

caption An image from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter shows sedimentary rock and sand within a 42-mile-wide impact crater on Mars. source NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

The orbiter’s best images have come in the last decade, as scientists zero in on the most interesting places on the Martian surface, such as this field of carbon ice photographed in 2011.

caption Near Mars’s south pole, it stays cold enough for frozen carbon dioxide to stick around all year. source NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

The orbiter even captured this enhanced-color shot of a freshly formed crater on the Martian surface in 2013.

caption This impact crater is about 100 feet (30 meters) wide and is surrounded by a large, rayed blast zone in this photo taken by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter on November 19, 2013. The crater was likely formed by an impact between July 2010 and May 2012. source REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Of course, there’s no place like home. A growing system of satellites offer detailed images of Earth with increasing accuracy. Even as we expand across the solar system, scientists are still working to understand our home planet.