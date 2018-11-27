The 10 best soundbar and home theater deals to be had on Cyber Monday 2018 — all of which are still going on tonight

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Cyber Monday is finally here, bringing with it hundreds of deals on all kinds of products. Many, however, will be looking to take advantage of the event for their home theater, and thankfully, there are a ton of great deals on things like soundbars, speakers, and other home theater components.

Whether you’re looking for a whole new surround sound speaker setup, or just an inexpensive soundbar to heighten the quality of your TV audio, here are the best soundbar and home theater Cyber Monday deals.

Bose Soundbar 500 with Alexa

source Amazon

Bose is a loved manufacturer of headphones, but the company also makes some excellent smart speakers and home theater speakers too – like, for example, the Bose Soundbar 500, which boasts Alexa built right into it, and offers a powerful sound quality for your home theater.

Polk Command Soundbar

source Amazon

The Polk Command soundbar is a great way to integrate your TV and home theater with your smart home. Not only does the device offer an excellent listening experience, but it’s also Amazon Fire TV-compatible, and has Amazon Alexa built right into it. In other words, if you’re already plugged into the Amazon ecosystem, then the Polk Command soundbar is probably the way to go. Last but not least, the device comes with a wireless subwoofer.

Sonos Beam Compact Smart TV Soundbar

source Amazon

Sonos has been crowned the multi-room audio king, and for good reason. With other Sonos speakers, you can stream music to every room in your house, meaning you never have to stop listening. The Sonos Beam integrates into that ecosystem, while delivering excellent audio from your TV.

The speaker even has Amazon Alexa support built right into it, meaning that you can ask Alexa to control your smart devices without the need for an extra device.

Vizio 32-inch 5.1 Channel Soundbar Speaker System

source Walmart

Vizio soundbars are known for their excellent value at a low cost, and the Vizio 32-inch soundbar is no exception to that rule. Notably, however, this soundbar doesn’t just come with the soundbar itself; it also comes with two satellite speakers and a subwoofer, giving you full 5.1-channel surround sound audio, all at under $150.

Safe to say, if you want a great home theater experience, but don’t want to spend too much cash, this soundbar is definitely the way to go.

Sony Sound Bar Speaker HT-Z9F

source Amazon

Sony is also a top-tier manufacturer in the world of home theater and home audio, and the Sony Sound Bar Speaker HT-Z9F is a great way to experience the company’s expertise. The soundbar is one of the better soundbars out there, boasting support for Dolby Atmos, as well as DTS:X, essentially meaning that you should get a seriously immersive and high-quality audio experience.

On top of that, the soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer, which will help deliver huge bass and rumbling lows.

LG 2.1 Channel 300W High-Res Audio Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer – SJ4Y

source Walmart

LG also has an excellent track record when it comes to soundbars, so if you’re looking for a way to get an inexpensive soundbar that has a high audio quality, this LG 2.1-channel soundbar is the way to go. Interestingly enough, this soundbar comes with a subwoofer for boosted bass response, while still coming at a relatively cheap price. In other words, it’s a great buy for audiophiles on a budget.

JBL 2.1-Channel Soundbar

source Walmart

The JBL 2.1-channel soundbar got some pretty great reviews when it was first released, and for good reason; it’s super high quality, and offers an excellent frequency response. On top of that, the soundbar also comes with a subwoofer, which helps ensure that there’s plenty of bass response. It’s perfect for watching those action scenes with big, rumbling explosions.

source Walmart

Looking for a soundbar you can integrate into your Google Assistant-powered home? The Sony HT-CT800 is the way to go. It boasts an excellent sound quality with clear, detailed high-end, plus it comes with a subwoofer for extended bass response. On top of that, the soundbar can integrate with your Google Home speaker, meaning you can control it with your voice.

Yamaha RX-V385 AV Receiver

source Amazon

In case you want to buy speakers separately and just need a decent receiver to manage all your audio sources and outputs, there’s a great deal on a Yamaha receiver for you. Yamaha’s receivers have a ton of features, and this one boasts support for up to 5.1-channels, 4K video inputs and outputs with HDR support, and more. On top of that, the receiver integrates with Yamaha’s MusicCast wireless system, so you can control audio playback straight from your smartphone.

Polk Audio T50 Home Theater Standing Tower Speakers

source Amazon

After you’ve bought your Yamaha receiver, it’s time to start thinking about speakers to plug into it, and a couple of these Polk Audio T50 tower speakers may well be the way to go. These speakers are aimed at offering a powerful and deep audio response, and while they will take up a little more space than a soundbar, they’re definitely worth considering for audiophiles who don’t want to spend a ton of cash on a surround sound setup.