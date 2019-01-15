The best space heaters for your home, dorm, or office

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

A great space heater can make the bitter cold of winter bearable, and the Trustech Ceramic Space Heater is our top pick because it’s affordable, programmable, and it heats up quickly.

If you don’t have central heating, or do but don’t want to use all that energy, then a space heater is a great way to ensure you keep nice and warm during those long winter months. Space heaters will keep you warm in your frigid office, that one cold room in your house, or your chilly dorm room.

There are plenty of space heaters to choose from, so you might have to do a little research to find the right one for your needs. Thankfully, we’ve done the research for you to find the best space heaters you can buy. Here are a few things to keep in mind.

You’ll want to think about the size of your room. Space heaters can often only do so much, and if you’re trying to heat a huge room, you may want to consider buying a larger space heater. Likewise, if you’re largely going to use the device in a smaller room, then perhaps save some money and energy and go for a smaller space heater. Energy efficient models: Additionally, some space heaters are built specifically to be energy-efficient and buying one of those options means you could save a little money on your monthly energy bill. Plenty of those energy-efficient heaters are high-quality, too, and they will heat your room just as well as any non-energy-efficient heater.

Last but not least, you’ll want to consider what the space heater looks like. Sure, that may not be as important as offering heat, but the fact is that a space heater could well become a piece of furniture in your house, and as such, it should be able to fit in with the rest of your furniture reasonably well.

Here are the best space heaters you can buy:

Updated on 01/15/2019 by Steven John: Added a new space heater pick and updated prices and formatting.

The best space heater overall

source Trustech

Why you’ll love it: The Trustech Ceramic Space Heater puts out warm air within three seconds of being switched on and can be programmed to run from one to 12 hours.

If you’ve got a cold office, bedroom, or nursery on your hands, when do you want your space heater to get to work warming it up, in a few minutes, or right this very second? While the Trustech Ceramic Space Heater might not be able to help warm things up in one second, give this plucky little unit three seconds, and you’ll begin to feel warm air.

Its ceramic heating elements warm up quickly and its built-in fan starts blowing out heated air that can rapidly raise the ambient temperature in a midsized room.

The Trustech space heater can produce air cooled down to 59º Fahrenheit (ambient temperature permitting) or as warm as 85º Fahrenheit, and it can be programmed to run for anywhere between one and 12 hours, or simply left switched on.

Don’t worry about it overheating, either, as it has an automatic shutoff feature that kicks in if it reaches too high a temperature. It will also shut down if tipped over. While running, the heater can be focused in one direction or set to oscillate, evenly heating a larger space.

And what’s that you say? Your Trustech Ceramic Space Heater must be broken because it keeps on blowing air for 30 seconds after you switched it off? Nope, that’s just another safety feature. It blows cool air across its heating element for a half a minute after switched off to ensure minimal risk of injury or fire.

With more than 500 reviews posted on Amazon, the Trustech heater has a solid 4.2-star overall rating. A reviewer named Pratima praised it as being “way more than you pay for,” calling the heater “very powerful” and “very safe.” An owner named Nancy said “at first [she] was disappointed to see how small this heater was,” thinking it was too compact to be effective, but soon finding it far more effective than “any space heater [she had] ever used.”

Just note that a few reviewers did complain about its noisy fan and the less than intuitive temperature control button, which requires cycling all the way up to the top temperature to reach lower temps. – Steven John

Pros: Heats up rapidly, oscillation option, multiple safety features

Cons: Noisy fan, clunky temp control button

The best small space heater

source Lasko

Why you’ll love it: The Lasko 954200 heater isn’t just super affordable, it’s also easy to use and offers a number of different modes and adjustable thermostat.

The Lasko 754200 heater is all the heater you need. Even though it is small and relatively basic, this tiny space heater can warm an entire room quickly. It’s also super compact and easy to store when you’re not using it, making it perfect for use in smaller apartments, dorms, and offices. Lasko’s heater is so cheap that you could get one for each room in your house if need be and still not pay as much as you would for an oil-filled radiator.

It’s a simple looking space heater that should fit in fairly well. At the very least, it’s small enough that it won’t dominate the room. It’s also pretty compact, coming in at only 9.2-inches tall, so it’s easy to move from room to room.

In terms of features, Lasko kept it simple. You get variable temperature settings and a variety of heating modes. The power switch doubles as a way to control the different modes and there’s also an adjustable thermostat so you can customize the temperature. The different modes include high heat, low heat, and fan only.

Insider Picks guides editor Malarie Gokey tested the Lasko heater in her New York apartment when a major cold snap kicked in, and she loved it. It easily heated up most of her one bedroom apartment and it was the perfect size to use in her tiny bathroom to keep it cozy.

The best thing about this heater, however, isn’t really the features. It’s the price. The Lakso heater costs just $30 on Amazon. Most buyers consider it a pretty sweet deal, and we agree.

The only downsides are that the heater doesn’t offer some of the timing and programming features that you might get from other heaters, and because it’s fan-operated, it might be a little loud at times. Other than that, Lasko’s heater is a great buy.

Pros: Extremely affordable, easy-to-use basic features, portable, warms up any room or office

Cons: Fan-based so could be noisy, a little basic

The best portable space heater

source Honeywell

Why you’ll love it: The Honeywell 360-degree fan heater is portable, digital, and works great for many rooms.

Looking for something a little more high-tech that you can stick in the middle of a room for 360-degree heat? The Honeywell HHF370B might be the right heater for you. Not only is it smaller than some of the other heaters on this list, but it also has some pretty high-tech features.

For example, the heater features a digital display that allows you to set different temperatures, and options for a 1, 2, 4, and 8-hour timer. It also has a remote control, so you won’t even need to get up to control it if you don’t want to.

If you’re worried about the heater overheating if you accidentally leave the house with it on, don’t be – Honeywell has built safety features like a 360-degree tip-over switch and overheat protection, so there shouldn’t be any chance of it setting fires or burning your belongings.

Last but not least, this is perhaps the most portable heater on the list. It’s only 11.5-inches tall, and it has a handle on the top, which will remain cool even when the heater is on. That way, you can carry it from room to room without any trouble.

The Honeywell heater isn’t perfect. Because it’s fan-based, it may get a little loud. Not only that, but it’s small, too, so it may take a little time to heat larger rooms, according to some reviewers on Amazon. Still, the heater has managed to pull off an average score of 4/5 stars, so it’s generally well-loved.

Pros: Portable, programmable, remote control

Cons: Can get loud, a little small for larger rooms

The best high-end space heater

source Dyson

Why you’ll love it: The Dyson Bladeless Heater isn’t just a great heater and air conditioner – it’s beautifully designed, too, so it’ll fit well in any room.

Dyson may be best known for its vacuums, but the company makes other things, too – like great space heaters. This heater may, in fact, be the most futuristic heater on the list, boasting an excellent design that will fit well in any room.

The Dyson AM09 bladeless heater uses what Dyson calls “Jet Focus,” which pushes air out in a precise and narrow path. In other words, instead of heating the whole room at once, this heater blasts hot air in one direction, so you can point it at you to keep nice and toasty. You can, of course, choose to have it heat in all directions instead, but if you need a quick blast of hot air, you’ll have Jet Focus mode up your sleeve. You’ll also get a sleep timer, so you can set a time for the heater to switch off on its own.

Perhaps one of the best things about this heater is the fact that it isn’t just a heater. It’s also an air conditioner, so you can use it during the summer to keep nice and cool, too. According to reviews, while it does produce some noise, it’s not overly loud. That’s because of its aerodynamic diffuser, which helps cut down on the fan noise.

While the Dyson AM09 heater is a great option, there are a few downsides to consider. For example, it’s a pretty expensive heater, and if you lose the remote, you won’t have access to some of the features like the sleep timer. Still, it has been pretty highly-reviewed.

Pros: Well-designed, lots of features, included remote

Cons: Expensive

The best space heater that’s also a fan

source Vornado

Why you’ll love it: Not only does the Vornado AVH2 Plus offer two different heat settings, it also boasts a cool fan setting.

While you could get the Dyson AM09 for your heater/air conditioner combo, you may not want to spend the money for it. In that case, there’s another option: the Vornado AVH2 Plus. This heater not only packs both a heater and a fan, it also has some pretty helpful high-tech features built right into it.

For example, it has automatic climate control, so you can set your ideal temperature, and the device will automatically circulate warm air to match that temperature. It also offers two heat settings, which match 750W and 1,500W outputs. Finally, it has a fan-only option, so you can keep using the device in the summer if you so choose. It even has a timer, which you can set for between 1 and 12 hours.

Of course, there are some negatives to consider. For example, while Vornado promises “whisper-quiet” operating, the fact that it’s a fan-powered device means it may get noisy. It’s also a tad small.

Pros: Auto climate control, two heat settings, heater and fan options

Cons: Will still make noise, a little expensive

The best stylish space heater

source Honeywell

Why you’ll love it: The Honeywell UberHeat Ceramic Heater has a fun modern design that’ll look cute in any home.

If you care about design, our top pick may leave you a little cold. The Honeywell UberHeat™ Ceramic Heater is much cuter looking with its round design and cute angled legs. It looks less like a normal space heater and more like a retro speaker or something.

It’s also quite small, so it can fit in any room easily. Although it’s tiny, it’s a 1500 watt heater that will warm your space up fast. It has two heat settings and an adjustable thermostat. Honeywell’s heater doesn’t have many fancy features, but it gets the job done.

If you worry about your heater becoming too hot, never fear, because Honeywell has included overheat protection and its housing won’t get overly warm. The Honeywell heater has a three-year warranty in case anything goes wrong.

Pros: Warms rooms up, portable, affordable, stylish, safety features

Cons: No special features