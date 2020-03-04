The best speaker deals — save $100 on Apple’s HomePod smart speaker

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Speakers with good performance can be pricey, but they often go on sale.

We’ve compiled all the best speaker deals for March 2020.

We’ll update this list regularly with new deals as they’re announced.

Right now, the Vizio 5.1.4-Channel Soundbar System is on sale for $703.99 – that’s $296 off its original price.

Great speakers can make listening to music far more enjoyable – and speakers have been getting a whole lot better over the past few years. These days, even relatively inexpensive speakers can deliver well-rounded bass response, a well-tuned mid-range, and plenty of clarity and detail in the high end.

Of course, if you’re in the market for a new speaker or speakers, you’ll want to think about exactly what kind of speaker best matches your needs. There are a number of different types of speakers, and they can all serve drastically different purposes.

If you want something to take to the beach or use on the go, then a portable Bluetooth speaker is probably your best option. If you’re looking to enhance your TV-viewing experience, then home theater speakers or a soundbar will do the job. If you want to bring a digital assistant into your home, then consider a smart speaker. If you just want speakers around the house to listen to music on, then perhaps it’s worth considering bookshelf speakers. And, last but not least, if you want a more immersive computing experience, then consider buying a pair of computer speakers.

It’s also a good idea to take the brand into consideration when purchasing speakers. Depending on the type of speaker you end up buying, you’ll want to seek out different brands. For example, if you’re buying a smart speaker, then it’s definitely worth looking at options from companies like Amazon, Google, and Apple. Vizio and Samsung, meanwhile, are both safe bets for soundbars. If you’re setting up a surround sound system, then brands like Klipsch and Focal will be a better fit for your needs.

Last but not least, you’ll want to think about your budget – and your budget might again depend on the type of speakers you’re looking for. You can get decent Bluetooth and smart speakers for under $150 – but that probably won’t be enough if you’re looking for a soundbar or multiple home theater speakers.

Thankfully, you may be able to stay on budget and save some cash thanks to these awesome deals. After combing through the web, we’ve rounded up the best speaker deals out there for a variety of needs.

Here are the best speaker deals in March 2020:

Best Bluetooth speaker deals

source Ultimate Ears

Portable Bluetooth speakers make it easy to take your music on the road with you. Many of them are water-resistant, meaning you can use them near the pool or at the beach, and while they’re usually not as great-sounding as more expensive home theater speakers or soundbars, they’ll definitely get the party started at your next BBQ.

When it comes to Bluetooth speaker deals available right now, the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 is a standout. This model is currently $70 off, and it offers 360-degree sound, a water-resistant design, and around 15 hours of battery life.

Best soundbar deals

source Amazon

If you’re looking to enhance the sound quality in your living room without going all out for a full-sized surround sound system, then it’s worth considering a soundbar. Soundbars range in price and audio quality, but the best of them allow for full-bodied audio in a relatively compact package. Some models even include wireless subwoofers and separate satellite speakers for more immersive performance.

The best soundbar deal available right now is for the Vizio 5.1.4-Channel Soundbar System. This model is currently available for $296 off its original price and comes with everything you’ll need for a full Dolby Atmos audio experience.

Best smart speaker deals

Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple’s Siri have gotten a whole lot smarter over the past few years, and they can now help you with a huge range of tasks, including controlling smart home devices, finding out information from the web, and more. There are often deals on smart speakers too – so you might be able to pick one up at a super low price.

The best smart speaker deal you can snag right now is for the Apple HomePod. The Siri-powered speaker rarely goes on sale, but it’s available for $100 off at Best Buy.

Best home theater speaker deals

source World Wide Stereo

Soundbars are great, but if you truly want the most immersive movie-watching or gaming experience, it’s worth looking into home theater speakers. Home theater speakers can be set up as a simple pair of stereo speakers next to your TV, or a full surround sound system. It should be noted, however, that home theater speakers typically require a separate AV receiver for power and processing, which can make purchasing a full system very pricey.

Thankfully, there are some great deals on home theater speakers available right now. Currently discounted models include the Klipsch RB-51 bookshelf speakers, which offer excellent sound quality for around $169 off their original price.

Best computer speaker deals

source Amazon

Want to avoid having to use headphones all the time when you’re at your computer? A great pair of computer speakers can make for a better PC gaming experience, or simply make listening to music and podcasts more enjoyable. Sometimes, computer speakers even come with a small subwoofer to help enhance bass performance.

The best deal on computer speakers right now is for the Kanto 2 Powered Speakers, which are available for about $49 off their original price.