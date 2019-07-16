The best Prime Day speaker deals from Sonos, Vizio, Onkyo, and more

source Sonos

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still going on all day today, and there are amazing deals on a massive range of devices, including smart home devices, phones, laptops, and more.

There are also some excellent deals on speakers, including smart speakers, sound bars, and other home speakers.

The deals won’t last forever, so it’s worth acting quickly to take advantage of them.

Speakers are getting more accessible, smarter, and easier to use. Over the last few years, smart speakers with digital assistants built in have become commonplace, and home theater speakers have started getting better and better. And now, for Amazon Prime Day 2019, many of those awesome speakers have been discounted by huge amounts.

There are a ton of different speakers on sale for Prime Day 2019, including smart speakers from Amazon, bookshelf speakers, sound bars, and more. Here are the best speaker deals we’ve found.

Best home speaker deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019

Whether you’re looking for a pair of home theater speakers, sound bars, or simply a pair of bookshelf speakers for around the house, check out these awesome deals on speakers for your living room below.

The Sonos Beam is one of our favorite sound bars, thanks to its Alexa voice control capability, great sound, and ease of use. This Prime Day deal nets you $100 worth of gift cards when you buy a Beam.

The Q Acoustics 3020i bookshelf speakers are excellent speakers for those who want to improve the quality of their home theater or simply add a few speakers around the home. The speakers offer great sound quality for the price, especially in the high-end frequencies, and they’re available for less than $260, which is even cheaper than their already affordable price.

If you want a sound bar exclusively for your TV, then it’s worth checking out this one from Q Acoustics. The Q Acoustics M2 Soundbase has won awards for its great design, and it will work seamlessly with your home theater system, thanks to the fact that it can get audio straight through your TVs HDMI ARC port.

The best smart speaker deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019

If you’re a fan of Amazon’s digital assistant, Alexa, then there are some amazing deals for you this Prime Day. Deals range across Amazon’s line of smart speakers, with some affordable models and some higher-end models. Some of these deals even include a smart light bulb or subscriptions to Amazon Music Unlimited. Here are the best smart speaker deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019.

Looking for a great smart speaker that has Amazon’s ultra-smart Alexa digital assistant? The Amazon Echo is the best way to go. The device offers a pretty good sound quality, plus it can be used to interact with your smart home, search the web, and more. Not only that, but $49.99 is perhaps the best price we’ve seen on the Amazon Echo so far.

With this deal, you’ll get the awesome Amazon Echo and an Amazon Smart Plug bundled together. The Plug can be used to control your other appliances in an app or with your voice. With the two of them together, you can quickly and easily ask Alexa to turn on and off devices in your home, which is super handy – and it all costs at only $5 more than the Amazon Echo.

If you want the intelligence of Amazon Alexa but don’t need a bigger speaker, then we recommend checking out the 3rd-generation Amazon Echo Dot. It’s cheap enough to get one for every room in your home. The device is available for only $22, which is more than half off the normal price.

Like the standard Amazon Echo, there are some bundles with the Amazon Echo Dot, too – such as this deal on the Echo Dot with the Amazon Smart Plug. The deal is available for $27, which means you’re essentially getting the added smart plug for a very affordable $5.

Alternatively, you could opt for a bundle with Amazon Music Unlimited, which includes six months of the service. The music streaming service is essentially thrown in with the Echo Dot for free, so if you’re interested in getting into music streaming and don’t yet have a preferred service, this might be an excellent way to test one out.

The Amazon Echo is great, but some might want a slightly bigger-sounding audio, in which case we recommend trying out the Amazon Echo Plus. The device offers a bigger and better speaker than the standard Echo, plus it has Zigbee built into it so you can control smart home devices without needing an extra hub.

There’s a deal for the Echo Plus with Amazon Music Unlimited, too – so if you want to enjoy that music and control your smart home gadgets, it’s worth trying out this deal.

