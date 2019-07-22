10 of the best spicy items you can order at fast-food chains

caption If you love spicy foods, you might want to add these to your bucket list. source KFC

Fast-food restaurants across the nation add spicy items to its menu to mix things up.

The Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos from Taco Bell and the spicy chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A bring the heat while still being enjoyable.

Keep in mind that this is fast food heat, so it’s not going to knock you off your chair.

We rounded up a few of the best spicy items you can order at fast-food restaurants.

If you’re a fan of spicy food, chances are you’ve put your limits to the test and sampled some heat-filled delicacies. But you may not know that some delicious and spicy options are waiting right at various fast-food restaurants.

Steak Reaper Ranch Fries and burritos are available from Taco Bell.

caption You can have them rolled into a burrito. source Taco Bell

Taco Bell tested limited-time fries in 2018 and it paid off big time. In July 2019, it rolled out steak reaper ranch fries nationwide and this side order packs the heat. Seasoned fries are topped with steak, chopped tomatoes, sour cream, nacho cheese, and a special sauce. The Reaper Ranch sauce is a combination of Ranch and Carolina reaper pepper, which makes it taste extra spicy.

You can opt to have it rolled into a burrito to make this spicy fast food item easy to eat on-the-go.

Nashville Hot Chicken from KFC packs a punch.

caption It’s served with a biscuit. source KFC

KFC brings Tennessee’s beloved dish to the rest of the country with its Nashville Hot Chicken. Crispy fried chicken tenders are coated in a blend of spicy cayenne and smoked paprika. It’s not the spiciest chicken in the world, but it’s still full of seasoning, smoke, and sweetness.

The spicy Chicken Sandwich from Chick-fil-A is spicier than it looks.

caption It looks a lot like the classic sandwich. source Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A’s spicy chicken sandwich is the dark knight of spicy fast food items – you won’t see it coming. It looks nearly identical to the classic sandwich on the outside, but when you take a bite, you’ll feel the heat of the spicy breaded chicken. Add buffalo sauce to increase the fire factor. Don’t worry – the bun, pickles, lettuce, and tomato provides a little buffer to cool your mouth down.

A Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos is a spicy spin on the favorite treat.

caption It’s bright red. source Taco Bell

You can spot a Fiery Doritos Locos Taco from a mile away. The red taco shell beams out of its packaging like a lightsaber, warning you that it’s packing the heat. This taco is loaded with beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream. Take a bite with the shell to taste like a habanero flavored Dorito that leaves a fiery aftertaste on your lips.

Jalapeño Bites from Arby’s have a great kick.

caption It’s just right. source Arby’s

Arby’s gets a little spicy with its jalapeno bites. Cream cheese is stuffed into a green jalapeno, which is battered and dropped in a fryer. One bite and you’ll taste a slight, sizzling heat from the whole pepper. It’s not an overpowering spice – just enough to make your mouth tingle.

A bacon jalapeño burger from Wendy’s is salty and spicy.

caption You get the flavor from bacon and jalapeños. source Wendy’s

Wendy’s doesn’t shy away from the heat with its bacon jalapeño burger. In addition to layers of beef, cheese, bacon, and fried onion, it drizzles smokey jalapeno sauce and sprinkles pickled jalapenos on the burger too. It’s best to keep milk nearby when eating this fast-food item – you’ll definitely feel the heat.

A Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich from Burger King is crunchy and spicy.

caption It’s another chicken entry. source Yelp/ Cody O.

Burger King recently updated its chicken sandwiches menu and spicy poultry seems to be the trend on this list. You know Burger King’s spicy chicken sandwich packs the heat when you can spot hints of red in the batter of the crispy fried chicken. After taking a bite, the spicy flavor doesn’t scream out at you, rather it’s subtle and delicious.

A Spicy Sriracha Burger from Jack In The Box features toasty bread.

caption Its bun is unique. source Jack In The Box

Jack in the Box goes definitely went for heat with its spicy Sriracha burger. It’s been around since 2014 and continues to be a pleasant surprise on the menu. Toasted sourdough bread is stacked with beef, cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Then it adds a double whammy of spice with sliced jalapeños and a spicy Sriracha mayo sauce.

A Fiery Chicken Sandwich from Carl’s Jr. is intense.

caption A full meal also comes with a cookie. source Yelp/ Jonathan C.

The fiery chicken sandwich from Carl’s Jr. packs a punch. A plentiful amount of jalapeños and a slice of pepper jack cheese provides a lasting spicy sensation. Luckily, it’s part of Carl’s Jr. All-Star Meal, so it comes with fries and a cookie to put the fire out.

Spicy Korean Q Wings from Wingstop are seriously spicy.

caption It’s got a kick. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

We tried Wingstop’s spicy Korean flavored wings in 2015 and, oh yeah, this menu item comes with a kick. It embraces a sweet and spicy kind of taste as the sauce is a mix of ginger, garlic, honey, and Sriracha chili sauce. The heat won’t knock your socks off, but it is enjoyable.