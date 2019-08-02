caption Some snacks are spicier than others. source Frito-Lay/Savage Jerky

There are plenty of snack options out there for those who love spice.

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos are a classic snack that have inspired many dishes.

Takis Fuego are spicy rolled tortilla chips with a fiery kicik.

Whether you love a balance of spicy and sweet or want to experience lots of heat, there are plenty of snacks out there that offer quite a flavorful kick.

Here are 11 of the best spicy snacks you can buy right now.

Oh Snap! Pickling Co. has spicy pickle slices you can enjoy on-the-go.

caption There’s no brine in the bags so you can avoid a mess. source Oh Snap! Pickling Co.

If you love pickles and spiciness, Oh Snap! Pickling Co‘s travel-friendly, snack cup of spicy pickle slices are sure to satisfy you. Each packet contains hot and spicy slices of pickle and no brine, so you can avoid making a mess.

Smartfood Flamin’ Hot White Cheddar Popcorn just recently hit shelves.

caption It mixes cheesy flavors with spicy ones. source Frito-Lay

A relatively new addition to grocery-store shelves, Smartfood Flamin’ Hot White Cheddar Popcorn has quite the kick. The smooth cheddar flavor underscores the heat of the hot seasoning, resulting in a well-balanced blend of richness, acid, and spice.

Takis Fuego are spicy tortilla chips with a fiery kick.

caption These have a hint of lime. source Barcel

Produced in Mexico, Takis Fuego Tortilla Chips are a popular choice for those who love crunchy, spicy snacks.

These rolled tortilla chips come dusted with a blend of spices and one of the spiciest varieties is called “Fuego” since the brand describes them as having “the taste of fire.” Loaded with chili and lime flavors, Takis Fuego chips come with an “Extreme” heat rating.

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos are a classic choice that have inspired many dishes.

caption You can use these as a topping on soups or sandwiches. source Frito-Lay

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos have quite a notable presence, appearing everywhere from KFC chicken sandwiches to ice cream. And, if you’ve ever sampled a Flamin’ Hot Cheeto, you can probably understand why they’re so popular: they’re crunchy, cheesy, bite-sized, and have the perfect spicy kick.

You can also kick the flavors up a notch with Cheetos of the Crunchy XXtra Flamin’ Hot variety.

caption The snack is cheesy and crunchy. source Frito-Lay

If the brand’s typical Flamin’ Hot Cheetos aren’t quite spicy enough for you, this variety could be your new go-to snack. This flavor is just as crunchy and cheesy as its predecessor but twice as hot.

Paqui Haunted Ghost Pepper Tortilla Chips are loaded with spiciness.

caption They’re also gluten-free. source Amplify Snack Brands, Inc.

Paqui has plenty of spicy snacks, but its Haunted Ghost Pepper chip is an especially hot and popular choice.

Each of these chips contain a scorching bite loaded with ghost pepper (a whopping 855,000 to 1,041,427 on the Scoville heat scale, compared to the 2,500 to 8,000 score of a jalapeno), cayenne pepper, chipotle pepper, and chili pepper.

Combine protein and spice with Savage Jerky Co’s Carolina-Reaper-infused beef jerky.

caption It’s made from tender brisket. source Savage Jerky

You can have your spicy snacks and a bit of protein all in one bite – Savage Jerky Co’s beef jerky is infused with Carolina Reaper, which is considered by many to be the hottest pepper in the world.

Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Chips are great for those who want a bit of a mixed flavor.

caption They come in a purple bag. source Frito-Lay

Sweet-and-spicy are a classic flavor combination for a good reason. A popular example of these flavors blending together can be found in Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Chips. These Doritos have a subtle hint of heat, which serves to complement their slight sweetness.

Try the Garden of Eatin’ Red Hot Blues for a more subtle spiciness.

caption Dip them in a spicy salsa if you want an even stronger kick. source Garden of Eatin’

If you want a slight kick, try the Red Hot Blues tortilla chips from Garden of Eatin’. Although these chips are quite spicy, the blue-corn helps balance the flavors out by adding a slight sweetness to each bite.

This chip can pair well with salsa and even better with guacamole since the avocado can serve as a cooling contrast to the spicy chips.

Zapp’s Spicy Cajun Crawtators have a seafood flavor with a kick.

caption They are kettle-style chips. source Zapp’s

If you love crunchiness and spicy, savory flavors, try Zapp’s Spicy Cajun Crawtators, kettle-style potato chips with New-Orleans flair. The chips balance the seafood flavor of crawfish with plenty of spices, like cayenne pepper.

Ruffles Flamin’ Hot Potato Chips have ridges filled with spicy flavors.

caption You can buy 8.5-ounce bags of these chips. source Ruffles

Whether you want to enjoy them straight out of the bag or add them to a sandwich, these Ruffles are another crunchy snack with a nice level of heat. Plus, the chips’ ridges help to catch and enhance the spicy seasonings.