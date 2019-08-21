The best spiralizers you can buy to make veggie noodles

Spiralizers produce long, unbroken vegetable noodles with little waste and feature multiple blades for producing different noodle types.

Of all the ones we researched, the Spiralizer 5-Blade Vegetable Slicer is our top pick because it handles just about all veggies with minimal mess.

Whether you’re old school and working the Atkins or South Beach diets or you are part of the new guard eating like Paleolithic people or giving the keto diet a whirl, many of us are choosing to cut down on carbs by adding more vegetables to our diet. And, research funded by the National Institutes of Health suggests the low-carb craze is popular for good reason: It works!

If you are hoping to cut the carbs or just want to boost your family’s veggie intake, a good spiralizer is an invaluable tool to have. There are two main classes of spiralizers: handheld and tabletop. Handheld spiralizers are great for small jobs, such as adding some toppings to a salad or making noodles out of a single zucchini. But, for the most part, tabletop spiralizers require less effort and can handle more heavy-duty tasks.

To find the best spiralizers, we looked closely at the ratings and reviews from both buyers and experts. From the dozens of models we looked at, we whittled our list down to the following five spiralizers based on their track record of durability, ease of use, and versatility.

Here are the best spiralizers for 2019:

The best spiralizer overall

From squash to the ever-popular zucchini, the Spiralizer 5-Blade Vegetable Slicer will make quick work of your produce with little waste.

When your company’s name is “Spiralizer,” you kind of have to be at the top of your game. And, the Spiralizer 5-Blade Vegetable Slicer does not disappoint. The blades are made of high-carbon, cutlery-grade stainless steel, and the body is BPA-free acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), which is commonly used to make protective helmets. The five different blade options allow you to make “noodles” in a variety of different sizes. And, when they’re not in use, you can store the blades in the base.

This is the third generation of Spiralizer slicers, and it corrects issues of previous models, such as handles that break with harder veggies. The spiralizer measures 12.6 by 6.7 by 9.5 inches, so it doesn’t take up much real estate on your counter and easily fits in a cupboard.

All of the elements are dishwasher-safe, though we recommend handwashing the blades. Spiralizer stands behind this product with a “lifetime no-hassle replacement policy.”

The Spiralizer 5-Blade Vegetable Slicer is one of three spiralizers that Cook’s Illustrated recommends without reservations. The reviewers liked how it was able to process all of the produce they fed into it with little waste. However, the testers did note that the unit was prone to staining from vegetable juices, and the vegetable holder rocked slightly during use.

Wirecutter found that this spiralizer did an excellent job of cutting vegetables and the reviewer liked it has an extended lip on the base to catch and guide the vegetable noodles.

The Spiralizer 5-Blade has more than 9,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. The most common comment is that this spiralizer has trouble with produce that is too narrow. For instance, many of the people recommend only feeding thicker carrots into it.

Buyers also note that there is a bit of a learning curve for denser foods, like sweet potatoes. They suggest taking your time with these. Overall, though, reviewers consistently mentioned that this product works better than other options they had tried.

Pros: Can handle just about any vegetables, cleanly feeds cut vegetables into bowl

Cons: May rock slightly during use, prone to staining

The best handheld spiralizer

Whether you have limited kitchen space or you just want a low-cost option, the OXO Good Grips Handheld Spiralizer will serve you well.

Aside from the blade, the OXO Good Grips Handheld Spiralizer is made of BPA-free plastic. It works best with vegetables that are straight, at least 1.5-inches thick, and no longer than 6 inches. It has two sections. The vegetable holder has tiny spikes that dig into the end of your veggies so you can get a better grip when you are down to the nub. And, the blade is housed within a cylinder that allows you to get a strong grip on the device without fear of cutting yourself.

The OXO Good Grips Handheld Spiralizer was the budget pick on Wirecutter’s list of the best spiralizers because of its price and the fact that it made sturdy vegetable noodles during product testing. Since it’s manual, this spiralizer does require a little elbow grease.

Kitchn was impressed with how easy it is to use out of the box. But, the testers were disappointed with how hard it is to clean and that it left significant leftover vegetable nubs. The spiralizer is also dishwasher safe, so it’s very easy to clean.

Around 75% of the reviews of the Handheld Spiralizer on Amazon are for 4 or 5 stars. Shoppers had so many different positive things to say about this spiralizer: They noted that it feels solidly constructed, is easy to use, can be stored just about anywhere, and can handle zucchini, sweet potatoes, and carrots, which are typically a pain with other units.

One buyer found that the instructional booklet that comes with this OXO Good Grips model was inadequate. Instead, they were able to locate a better, illustrated version with a quick Google search.

Pros: Compact, attractive design, easy to use

Cons: Not as versatile as tabletop options

The best with lever-activated suction

If you are tired of spiralizers popping loose in the middle of a task, you’ll love the strong suction of the OXO Good Grips 3-Blade Tabletop Spiralizer.

The OXO Good Grips 3-Blade Tabletop Spiralizer stands out with its lever-activated, heavy-duty suction cup that prevents slipping and wobbling while allowing for effortless repositioning. The unit is made of plastic with steel blades. The three blades are a ribbon blade, 1/4-inch fettuccine blade, and 1/8-inch spaghetti blade.

Each blade is a different color, which is helpful when you’re looking for the right blade during a large project and everything is covered in vegetable debris. All three blades fit in the small plastic case provided. OXO stands behind the quality of this spiralizer with a refund guarantee if the product malfunctions under “normal household use.”

The OXO Good Grips 3-Blade Tabletop Spiralizer is at the top of several expert lists, including Wirecutter and Food & Wine. Reviewers like the strong, lever-activated suction that keeps the unit in place, and the blades produce noodles that hold their shape and don’t break apart. Although the spiralizer is a bit expensive, it’s well-built, so it should last you for years.

Around 76% of the Amazon buyers who reviewed this OXO Good Grips product gave it a 5-star rating. Many reviewers compared it favorably to the Paderno spiralizer, which we included in this list. Reviewers say the OXO spiralizer has incredibly stable suction that beats the Paderno and they like that the blades are stored separately from the unit. With the Paderno, the blades are stored in the base.

Pros: Unparalleled suction for secure spiralizing, produces beautiful vegetable noodles

Cons: Most expensive spiralizer in our guide

The best for hard vegetables

The Paderno World Cuisine 3-Blade Vegetable Slicer does a superior job of turning hard vegetables into consistent, even ribbons and noodles.

For more than 15 years, the Paderno World Cuisine Spiralizer has been one of the top spiralizers. The body is made of BPA-free ABS plastic and the blades are stainless steel. The three blades that come with this model are the chipper blade for thick noodles and curly fries, straight blade for ribbons, and shredder blade for noodles that resemble spaghetti.

Though the 3-blade model is the most popular, Paderno also offers a 4-Blade Folding Spiralizer, 6-Blade Spiralizer, 2-Blade Handheld Spiralizer, and more. A one-year limited warranty comes with this tool.

Cook’s Illustrated chose the Paderno World Cuisine Spiralizer as the best on the market because, in its testing, it spiralized zucchini, potatoes, beets, apples, and more easily with little waste. The reviewers also liked that it is stable, affordable, intuitive, and effortless. Foodal says that this spiralizer is easy to clean and use, but found it annoying to store because of its shape.

The Paderno Tri-Blade Spiralizer has positive reviews from more than 7,800 people on Amazon. The comment with the most helpful votes is from a buyer who has used this spiralizer for more than three years and continues to be impressed with its capabilities. Other buyers mention that the Paderno spiralizer wobbles more than the OXO or Spiralizer units.

Pros: Requires very little effort, inexpensive, dishwasher safe

Cons: Suction is not as strong as the OXO tabletop spiralizer

The best for grating cheese and juicing

Whether you are left-handed or right-handed, you can use the versatile Mueller Spiral-Ultra Multi-Blade Spiralizer with ease.

What sets the Mueller Spiral-Ultra apart from the other spiralizers in this guide is its extra uses. In addition to the traditional spiralizing of veggie noodles and ribbons, this tool also juices, grates, and serves as a mandolin.

A recipe e-book, citrus juicer attachment, protective mandolin vegetable holder, four-cup container, and four sharp 420-grade hardened stainless steel blades come with the spiralizer. The frame is made of BPA-free, food-grade ABS plastic, and the Spiral-Ultra is backed by a lifetime warranty.

The Mueller Spiral-Ultra is at the top of Thoroughly Reviewed’s rankings of the best spiralizers. It got high marks because of the grating and juicing features. Urban Vegan appreciated how little mess was created since everything was collected in the container. The only complaint seems to be that the instruction manual is confusing.

Around 88% of the buyers who reviewed the Mueller Spiral-Ultra on Amazon gave it a positive rating. Reviewers appreciated that this spiralizer is easy to store since all of the parts fit within the built-in container. Others have found that the vertical alignment is more user-friendly than the usual horizontal arrangement.

Also, this is the only tabletop device on our list that can be utilized easily by left-handed individuals. The only consistent complaint we saw was that you may need to use a little bit of elbow grease once you get to the end of your vegetable pieces.

Pros: Features juicer and grater, built-in storage, ambidextrous, lifetime warranty

Cons: Confusing instructions