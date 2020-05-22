The best spring mattress

A high-quality spring mattress offers an impressive balance of support and comfort to a broad range of sleeping styles and body types, comes with a long risk-free trial period, and provides excellent edge support and motion isolation.

The Saatva Classic Mattress is our top pick because you can try it for 120 nights, there are three firmness options, and the company offers free in-home set-up and mattress removal.

A mattress is one of the most important purchases you’ll make in your lifetime. After all, a significant amount of our time is spent sleeping. But with so many different mattress options, where do you start?

If you’re leaning toward a traditional spring mattress (also called an innerspring mattress), we have five great recommendations, including our favorite, the Saatva Classic. Before we dive into our picks, here’s what to consider when shopping for a spring mattress.

What to look for

So, with next-gen memory foam tech generating all the latest mattress buzz, why pick one with springs? Don’t think of those uncomfortable spring mattresses from the past: Today’s options are well-made, comfortable to sleep on, and designed to last for some time (at least, at the higher end). Compared to a foam mattress, a spring mattress offers better air circulation, edge support, and bounce. It can also feel plusher.

Your sleeping style and body types will determine what firmness is ideal for you. For the most part, heavier individuals and back sleepers will benefit most from a firmer mattress. Lighter folks and those who sleep on their side or stomach will prefer mattresses on the softer side. Of course, there is also variance due to preference within each of these categories.

Another factor to consider is a mattress’s ability to isolate motion – a must if you are a light sleeper and share a bed with a partner or pets. Edge support is another important feature for couples because you don’t want to feel like you’re going to fall off when your significant other decides to annex your side of the bed.

Spring mattresses work best on a firm, supportive foundation. When I’m testing mattresses, I keep them on the floor, which works perfectly fine. However, this makes it harder to get in and out of bed, and your mattress may soak up any spills nearby, which could cause permanent damage. So, we recommend using a bed frame or foundation. Here are some excellent options.

Lastly, price should not be your main consideration when buying a spring mattress. Keep in mind, you will be using this mattress for 10 years or longer. So, differences in prices work out to only a few cents per day. Additionally, most mattress retailers offer financing options, although we don’t recommend going into debt if you can avoid it.

Sleep on it

A comfortable mattress for one person may be torture for another. So, the only way to know for sure that a bed will be right for your sleeping style and body type is to sleep on it. Most online companies offer risk-free trials – the brands featured in our guide have trials of at least 100 nights, including two with 365-night trials. However, be sure to read the fine print because some companies will charge you shipping fees or other expenses if you want to return a mattress.

Here are the best spring mattresses:

The best overall

source Saatva

The Saatva Classic Mattress is designed to suit a variety of sleeping styles and features a plush top for luxurious comfort.

The Saatva Classic Mattress is all about options and convenience. In addition to six standard mattress sizes, you can choose between three firmness levels (luxury firm, plush soft, and firm) and two thicknesses (11.5 inches and 14.5 inches). There’s also a foundation, frame, and adjustable base that go with the mattress.

The individual pocket coils provide excellent support to the very edge of the mattress. And, the different firmness levels ensure that you will be comfortable no matter your sleeping style. You can try the mattress for 120 nights, and if you don’t like it, return it for a refund (minus a $99 transportation fee). The bed also has a 15-year warranty.

Insider Reviews’ Kylie Joyner tested the Saatva Classic Mattress and loved the “Goldilocks” combination of comfort and support. Since sleeping on the luxury firm mattress, she and her partner have experienced decreased back pain. She was also able to sleep easy knowing that Saatva makes their mattresses in the United States using environmentally-friendly materials.

The Wirecutter also recommends the Saatva Classic as the best spring mattress. The reviewer appreciated the balance of softness and bounce afforded by the plush top and pocket coils. She also notes the delivery experience is convenient, and the movers bring the bed fully expanded. However, she does not recommend the bed for people who weigh over 200 pounds since the Euro top is prone to body impressions. Sleepopolis, Mattress Clarity, Sleep Advisor, and Tuck also recommend this model.

Pros: 120-night trial, nice bounce, plush softness, three firmness levels, free in-home delivery and mattress removal

Cons: Not ideal for people over 200 pounds, fees associated with returns

The best for long-term durability

source Avocado

The Avocado Green Mattress is made of organic certified latex, wool, and cotton using carbon-neutral practices and is backed by a 25-year warranty.

The Avocado Green Mattress is billed as a “natural” mattress because it’s made of GOLS organic certified Dunlop latex rubber foam, GOTS organic certified cotton, and GOTS organic certified New Zealand wool. There are also up to 1,414 individually-wrapped pocket coils.

The Avocado bed is firmer than most, but you can use the Euro pillow-top version for two extra inches of latex foam, which gives it a more medium firmness. There’s also a Vegan Mattress alternative that doesn’t use wool. The mattress comes with an impressive one-year trial period, and if you decide you don’t like it, you get a full refund. Also, shipping is free, but it costs an extra $199 if you want the pros to set the mattress up and remove your old bed.

Consumer Reports also recommends the Avocado Green Mattress because it received the highest rating of the more than 80 innerspring mattresses tested. The reviewer found it served side and back sleepers of all sizes. And, after simulating eight years of use, they were impressed with how well the mattress held up. However, they note that the motion isolation is middle-of-the-pack. The Sleep Judge recommends this model to side sleepers because of the impressive cushioning, support, and fabric quality. This reviewer experienced great motion transfer reduction.

Pros: One-year risk-free trial, 25-year warranty, made of natural materials, durable, comfortable and supportive for a broad range of sleeping styles

Cons: Questionable motion isolation

The best for couples

source DreamCloud

If you share a bed, the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress is a smart choice because it controls motion transfer so you don’t wake up when your partner moves around.

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress consists of eight layers, including a durable quilted Euro-top, gel-infused memory foam contour and comfort layer, support layer, pocketed innerspring coils, and a base support layer. There’s also a bottom mattress cover that keeps the mattress stable. At 15 inches, the mattress is thicker than most, which tends to equate to better comfort but can make it hard for keeping fitted sheets on.

DreamCloud offers a 365-night risk-free trial, and the mattress is backed by a lifetime warranty.

Insider Reviews’ Lulu Chang tested out the DreamCloud mattress and found it blew away the all-foam options. She noted that the eight-layer hybrid system offered unparalleled support. She was also impressed with how breathable and soft the bed is.

Sleepopolis also recommends the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress for back- and stomach-sleeping couples who are looking for a luxury experience at an affordable cost. The reviewer appreciated how well the individually wrapped coils isolated motion. On the downside, he warns that the mattress might be too soft for heavy back and side sleepers. Yet, The Sleep Judge recommends the mattress for more rotund individuals because the zoning distributes weight well. The reviewer appreciated how the motion transfer control and edge support facilitated sharing a bed.

Pros: Excellent motion isolation, ideal for back and stomach sleepers, 365-night trial, lifetime warranty

Cons: Complaints of subpar customer service and long-term odors

The best for hot sleepers

source Leesa

The Leesa Hybrid Mattress is ideal for a broad range of sleeping styles, heavier people, and those of us who tend to get hot in the night.

Formerly known as the “Sapira,” the Leesa Hybrid Mattress is what my wife and I sleep on when I’m not testing other models. I’ve tested more than a dozen mattresses, and this is the most comfortable for my 6-foot, 250-pound side- and stomach-sleeping frame and my wife’s tall, weight-proportional back-sleeping body. In most beds, I tend to overheat, but this hybrid does a spectacular job of dissipating that heat so I can stay cool all night.

The bed passed the motion transfer tests I put it through, and the edge support is outstanding, which makes it perfect for couples. Leesa lets you try the mattress for 100 nights risk-free, and it’s backed by a 10-year warranty.

Wirecutter also recommends the Leesa Hybrid because the springs provide a subtle bounce and the memory foam layer provides great pressure relief. It found the mattress works well for all types of sleepers – back, stomach, and side – as well as hefty individuals. It was also impressed with the bed’s cooling abilities.

Pros: Great edge support, impressive motion isolation, dissipates heat, works for a variety of sleeping styles

Cons: Too firm for some, especially petite side sleepers

The best from a traditional maker

source Sealy

If you are looking for a satisfying spring mattress from a company with a long track record, the Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid Performance Copper II Plush Mattress is your best bet.

Despite the rise of the bed-in-a-box industry, Sealy, Simmons, and Serta continue to be the big three mattress manufacturers. Each has been around for over 80 years, while many of the big-name mattress start-ups disrupting the industry have less than a decade under their belt. Therefore, we thought it best to include a mattress from a company that has been around longer than its warranty period.

The Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid Performance Copper II Plush Mattress combines contouring memory foam with supportive pocket coils. The quilted mattress top is designed to wick moisture. And, there’s a 2-inch gel memory foam top layer to keep you cool. Altogether, the mattress sports a comforting 13.5 inches of encased coils and memory foam padding and support. You can test out the mattress risk-free for 120 nights, and if you decide to keep it, it’s backed by a 10-year warranty.

Consumer Reports also recommends the Copper II Mattress to sleepers of all types, though in its tests, it provided particularly excellent support for petite and average-sized side sleepers. In their simulation of eight years of use, the bed proved to be incredibly durable. The biggest downside is that it retains heat, which could be nice in the winter.

On the other hand, the reviewer at Sleepopolis found that the memory foam sleeps cool. He also appreciated the motion isolation and edge support, which led him to recommend the bed for couples. However, he notes that the softer feel may not be ideal for stomach sleepers.

Pros: Comfortable and supportive for back and side sleepers of all sizes, great edge support and motion transfer control, 120-night trial

Cons: Too soft for some stomach sleepers

What else we considered

source Brooklyn Bedding

Aviya : Many expert sites recommend the Aviya mattress. And, it’s easy to see why. The bed is made in the USA of CertiPUR-USA-approved foams and locally-sourced materials. It’s also available in three firmness levels – plush, firm, and luxury firm – so you can choose an alternative that’s right for you. You get to try the bed for 100 nights risk-free. Unfortunately, there are complaints of even the firm mattresses not being firm enough. And, the customer service is questionable.

: Many expert sites recommend the Aviya mattress. And, it’s easy to see why. The bed is made in the USA of CertiPUR-USA-approved foams and locally-sourced materials. It’s also available in three firmness levels – plush, firm, and luxury firm – so you can choose an alternative that’s right for you. You get to try the bed for 100 nights risk-free. Unfortunately, there are complaints of even the firm mattresses not being firm enough. And, the customer service is questionable. Brooklyn Bedding Signature : Brooklyn Bedding sells six different mattress styles, and any of them will serve you well. The Signature mattress is available in three firmness levels and can be tried with a 120-night risk-free trial. It didn’t make our guide because there weren’t enough positive expert reviews and some buyers complain that the mattress traps heat.

: Brooklyn Bedding sells six different mattress styles, and any of them will serve you well. The Signature mattress is available in three firmness levels and can be tried with a 120-night risk-free trial. It didn’t make our guide because there weren’t enough positive expert reviews and some buyers complain that the mattress traps heat. Simmons Beautyrest Platinum Phillipsburg III Luxury Firm : This is our runner-up for the best spring mattress from a traditional manufacturer. The Beautyrest name has been synonymous with high-quality mattresses for decades. This 14-inch-thick mattress features gel memory foam layers, comfort foam, pocket coils, and cool ventilation. It didn’t make our list because there was a lack of consensus among expert reviewers.

: This is our runner-up for the best spring mattress from a traditional manufacturer. The Beautyrest name has been synonymous with high-quality mattresses for decades. This 14-inch-thick mattress features gel memory foam layers, comfort foam, pocket coils, and cool ventilation. It didn’t make our list because there was a lack of consensus among expert reviewers. Nest Alexander Signature Hybrid : The Alexander Signature Hybrid from Nest Bedding is 13.5-inches thick and is designed for cool comfort. It features a gel-infused memory foam top layer, three inches of TitanChill endurance foam, SmartFlow support foam, pocket coils, and base support foam.

: The Alexander Signature Hybrid from Nest Bedding is 13.5-inches thick and is designed for cool comfort. It features a gel-infused memory foam top layer, three inches of TitanChill endurance foam, SmartFlow support foam, pocket coils, and base support foam. Helix Midnight: This model is more affordable than any of the other options on our list, yet it still has a nice 100-night risk-free trial, comes with two pillows, and is made of high-quality CertiPUR-US certified materials. However, there are a few customers who have complained about the mattress trapping heat and not providing enough support.

