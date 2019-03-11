The 25 states where high-income Americans earning $150,000 a year pay the least in taxes

caption No income-tax states Alaska, Nevada, and Wyoming top the list. source Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Taxes can eat up a significant portion of your paycheck, but how much depends where you live.

WalletHub recently analyzed US tax data and discovered the best states for people considered “high income.”

Considering state and local income taxes, property taxes, and sales taxes, WalletHub calculated the tax burden for a resident earning $150,000 – that is, the percentage of their income spent on taxes.

New York fared the worst for high-income residents, while no income-tax states Alaska, Nevada, and Wyoming top the list of best states.

“The more you make, the more they take.”

That’s a common criticism of our progressive tax system in the United States, but the Institute on Taxation & Economic Policy’s 2018 report found that the overall tax burden on a national level is actually higher for low-income families than it is for middle-income households and the top 1% of earners, meaning they pay more in taxes in relation to their income.

WalletHub used data from the Institute on Taxation & Economic Policy report to find out which states take the least amount of taxes from their high-income residents, calculated as a percent of income.

WalletHub found the overall tax burden – comprised of sales and excise taxes, property taxes, and income taxes – for a $150,000 annual income in every state. States where taxes make up the smallest share of income ranked highest.

Below, check out the 25 best states to live for high earners and the total tax burden as a percent of income.

25. Georgia – 8.21%

24. Missouri – 8.15%

23. North Carolina – 8.07%

22. Indiana – 8.01%

21. Arizona – 8.00%

20. South Carolina – 7.94%

19. Utah – 7.93%

18. Michigan – 7.89%

17. Mississippi – 7.77%

16. Idaho – 7.64%

15. Louisiana – 7.60%

14. Colorado – 7.58%

13. Washington – 7.32%

12. Montana – 7.28%

11. Texas – 7.05%

10. Delaware – 6.88%

9. Alabama – 6.31%

8. North Dakota – 6.01%

7. New Hampshire – 5.87%

6. South Dakota – 5.76%

5. Florida – 5.45%

4. Tennessee – 5.11%

3. Wyoming – 5.03%

2. Nevada – 4.31%

1. Alaska – 3.01%