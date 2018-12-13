The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Wheelskins

Steering wheel covers transform a part of your vehicle that you touch constantly, so you’ll get a lot of use out of the right cover.

The Wheelskins Genuine Leather Steering Wheel Cover is the best one you can buy because it brings comfort, grip, and a stylish look to your car.

The idea of driverless vehicles is gaining a lot of attention, and rightly so. Just think: Because your hands will be free, you’ll be able to enjoy that giant drive-thru triple cheeseburger with both hands without having to try to steer the car with your knees.

However, the driverless car is also a technology that’s still several years away, so you’ll be steering your own car for the foreseeable future … and settling for single cheeseburgers you can eat one-handed.

Until the car steers itself, to make gripping and using the steering wheel in your car more comfortable, a steering wheel cover is a smart purchase.

These covers don’t cost a lot, especially compared to the price of most add-ons and parts for your car. They also keep the steering wheel cooler to the touch in the summer and warmer to the touch in the winter, plus, covers are great for personalization.

The best thing about steering wheel covers is that they’re appropriate for any vehicle and any style of driver. Whether you want a cover that’s stylish, provides a sturdy grip, or gives your car a whimsical feel, we’ve found the best steering wheel covers you can buy.

Here are the best steering wheel covers you can buy:

Read on in the slides below to check out our top picks.

The best steering wheel cover overall

source Wheelskins

Why you’ll love it: Wheelskins’ great-looking steering wheel cover is available in a dozen color options and adds a sense of style to any vehicle’s interior.

The Wheelskins Original Genuine Leather Steering Wheel Cover is a high-quality and durable car accessory that’s a good investment.

The genuine leather cover adds a sense of style and luxury to your car, while also improving your grip on the steering wheel. It has a sophisticated look and feel.

Wheelskins calls it a universal steering wheel cover, so it should fit most cars. The company says the outside steering wheel diameter should be 14 1/2 to 15 1/2 inches, while the grip circumference should be 3 5/8 to 3 7/8 inches.

As with any steering wheel cover, the leather can be difficult to stretch to fit properly over the wheel. Amazon reviewer Walter Bowser says it took him a while to tackle the task, so we recommend you set aside an hour or more to install the cover.

Even though it can be hard to put on the wheel, once this cover is in place, reviewers love it. Amazon shopper DocDenver appreciates the way the leather steering wheel makes driving more comfortable. The leather material feels great, especially on extended car trips, and it makes it easier to grip the steering wheel for long periods of time.

As Car Outfitter says, this Wheelskins steering wheel cover won’t fit in everyone’s budget, but genuine leather lasts a long time, making it a worthwhile investment.

Pros: Stylish leather construction, a dozen different color options, gives a good value and durability over time, very comfortable feel

Cons: More expensive than some other steering wheel cover materials, installation is time-consuming

The best odorless steering wheel cover

source Vitodeco

Why you’ll love it: Vitodeco’s Luxury Leather Steering Wheel Cover doesn’t have an odor to it, which is especially nice inside an enclosed vehicle.

When there’s a strange odor inside a car, whether it’s fast food or the sweaty workout clothes from the gym, it seems like it’s trapped inside the vehicle for weeks … hence the popularity of the tree-shaped air fresheners hanging from the rear-view mirror.

So when selecting a steering wheel cover, go with one that doesn’t add to the odor of the closed atmosphere of the car. The Vitodeco Luxury Genuine Leather Steering Wheel Cover is odorless, thanks to the high-quality leather construction.

The color selection is more limited than our top pick, but you can get basics like black, gray, beige, and brown. The cover does come in small, standard, and large sizes, so you should be able to find one that will fit your vehicle.

V Best Reviews likes how the Vitodeco cover is easier to install than some other options, and it also has a dragon scale pattern on the surface of the cover to enhance your grip. Amazon reviewer Enriquealso loves the added grip this steering wheel cover provides, as well as its stylish design.

Pros: Leather material doesn’t give off an odor, thick and durable steering wheel cover design, installation is easier than with some others

Cons: Limited number of colors available, and they may not match your steering wheel very accurately

The best colorful steering wheel cover

source A-Lighting

Why you’ll love it: Forget about trying to match the color of your current steering wheel and add a fun, colorful pattern with the A-Lightning cloth steering wheel cover. If a dull colored steering wheel doesn’t match your personal sense of style, the A-Lighting Cloth Steering Wheel Cover is the perfect alternative. This cover features fun colors in a cool geometric pattern, giving it a far different look than traditional steering wheel covers. The A-Lighting cover is cheaper than some other options, mainly because it’s made from woven flax cloth, but it still offers good grip. The cloth absorbs sweat from the hands nicely, according to Top Ten Review Pro, so the steering wheel won’t slip in your hand. It should fit steering wheels that are 14.5 inches in diameter. Amazon shoppers love this steering wheel for its fun design and pop of color. One reviewer named Robin Taylor says this cover is easy to install, and it doesn’t gve off a bad odor in the vehicle. Pros: Great mix of colorful patterns in the cloth, absorbs sweat to prevent a slick steering wheel, quite a bit different than most steering wheel covers Cons: Doesn’t match your current steering wheel color, doesn’t provide the durability of a leather steering wheel cover Buy the A-Lighting Cloth Steering Wheel Cover on Amazon for $19.99

The best steering wheel cover for grip

source Moyishi

Why you’ll love it: With a PVC leather material and a weaved pattern along the edges, you’ll easily maintain a sturdy grip on the steering wheel with Moyishi’s cover. The Moyishi Leather Steering Wheel Cover has an impressive woven leather design along the edges to help you easily maintain your grip on the steering wheel at all times. The texture in the weaved pattern makes this cover comfortable to use for long driving sessions. The weaving in the PVC leather looks great and it will last a long time. Amazon shopper FFI Guy says the installation process was easier than with some other wheel covers, too, so it should be an easy task to handle. It should fit most steering wheels that fall between 14.5 inches to 15.25 inches in diameter. Matching the color of the Moyishi cover to your current steering wheel cover should be an easy process, thanks to the many color choices. When the color matches, this cover will look like it was installed at the factory. Amazon reviewer Norm DePlume says this cover didn’t create an odor in the vehicle, but the coating on the PVC leather caused his hands to dry out uncomfortably. Pros: Weaved pattern provides a good grip on the steering wheel, offered in multiple colors to match your current steering wheel, doesn’t have an odor Cons: PVC leather material may cause some skin irritation, durability is questionable Buy the Moyishi Leather Steering Wheel Cover on Amazon for $22.99

The best affordable steering wheel cover

source SEG Direct

Why you’ll love it: SEG Direct’s microfiber leather steering wheel cover looks like it should be expensive, but it’s quite affordable.

When you want to save some money on a steering wheel cover, but you still want it to look amazing, you need the SEG Direct Microfiber Leather Steering Wheel Cover. It looks like it should be expensive, but it’s surprisingly affordable.

It’s made from a microfiber material, so it doesn’t have the durability of more expensive leather steering wheel covers. However, the microfiber is very soft and offers decent grip. You can get it in several colors, too, so you can find one that suits your car’s color scheme.

Amazon reviewer Jordan F says the SEG Direct cover installs faster than some leather covers, and it resists high temperatures nicely. It should fit most steering wheels with a diameter between 14 1/2 inches and 15 inches.

This cover will make a significant difference in the comfort you have while driving, according to Amazon shopper Andrew Hodgson.

Pros: Low price point versus others, provides a soft and comfortable feel for the driver, doesn’t heat up when exposed to the sun

Cons: Not as durable as more expensive covers, may not perfectly match your steering wheel’s color

How to choose a steering wheel cover

source Karyne Levy/Business Insider

Steering wheel cover materials

As Car Outfitter explains, the three most common materials in use for steering wheel covers are leather, cowhide, and synthetic materials. Some covers will use cloth, too.

Leather covers are high quality and very durable. They naturally give the driver a good grip, too. You may have to sew the cover on for a perfect fit.

are high quality and very durable. They naturally give the driver a good grip, too. You may have to sew the cover on for a perfect fit. Synthetic materials like microfiber, rubber, polyester, or a blend are often cheaper alternatives to leather, but some of them can give off strong smells.

like microfiber, rubber, polyester, or a blend are often cheaper alternatives to leather, but some of them can give off strong smells. Cloth covers are the thinnest and they come in many colors and fun patterns. They’re also easiest to apply to your steering wheel.

How to ensure a good fit with a steering wheel cover

One other consideration is the fit of the steering wheel cover. These covers need to fit tightly, or the wheel could slip in your hands when you’re trying to turn a corner, and that could be catastrophic.

Even properly fitting steering wheel covers are difficult to stretch over the wheel, so buying a cover that’s the wrong size for your car’s steering wheel will magnify this problem and may cause tearing.

It Still Runs says you should measure the diameter of the steering wheel – one outer edge to the opposite outer edge – as well as the circumference of the grip by wrapping the tape measure around the grip on the wheel, just like you’d wrap your hand around the grip while holding the wheel.