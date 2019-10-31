The best stockpots

source Amazon/Business Insider

A top-quality stockpot will last you for the rest of your life and serve as the perfect tool for creating stock from turkey and chicken carcasses, slow simmering your best chili recipe, and for canning projects.

The Farberware Classic Stainless Steel Covered Stockpot is our top pick because it heats evenly, is easy to clean, and comes with a lifetime limited warranty.

See more: The best cookware sets

Frozen turkey is a loss leader at many supermarkets around the holidays. In our house, we stock up on these birds and celebrate “turkey weeks” well into the spring. We never let the carcass go to waste. With a good stockpot, some vegetables and spices, and a few hours of simmering, you can turn your turkey remains into a stock that beats anything you’d buy at the store. I usually add dumplings and more vegetables and meat to create a delicious turkey and dumpling soup.

Of course, a good stockpot is useful for making any kind of soup, even if you decide to use bouillon. It will also serve you well for large canning projects, cooking for large groups, and much more. Basically, a stockpot is an integral part of any home cook’s repertoire. We’re here to help you with your buying decision.

What to look for in a stockpot

The most popular material used in the construction of stockpots is stainless steel. However, not all stainless steel is created equal. 18/10 stainless steel is commonly found in top-quality stockpots, and it means there is 18% chromium and 10% nickel in the steel’s composition. Steel with a higher nickel content is more resistant to corroding and will last you longer. If you are looking to save money, 18/8 stainless steel will serve you well. But, avoid 18/0.

Stainless steel does not conduct heat as well as other metals, such as aluminum. Therefore, many stockpots have an aluminum disk in the base to help with heat distribution. More expensive options are “tri-ply,” which means there are three layers throughout the entire pot: an outer layer of stainless steel, a middle layer of aluminum, and another interior layer of stainless steel. These stockpots tend to be more durable and heat more evenly.

Anodized aluminum is also a popular material for smaller stockpots. Through the electrochemical anodizing process, aluminum bonds with a nonstick material. This produces a pot that has great nonstick properties while conducting heat well.

As part of our research for this guide, we looked at the reviews and ratings from hundreds of experts and buyers. The stockpots we chose to highlight in the following slides are easy to handle, tend not to scorch, and strike an excellent balance between size and functionality.

Here are the best stockpots you can buy:

Updated 10/31/19 by Jada Wong: Updated prices, formatting, and links.

The best stockpot overall

source Farberware

If you’re looking for a stockpot that is easy to clean, large enough for a turkey, and heats evenly, Farberware Classic Stainless Steel Covered Stockpot is the one that’ll do it all.

The Farberware Classic Stainless Steel Covered Stockpot stands out with its uniquely-shaped lid that Farberware describes as “self-basting” because its tight fit helps trap in moisture and heat. The mostly 18/10 stainless steel pot has a base with a thick aluminum core that helps with even heat distribution.

Though it may be too large for most dishwashers, this pot is dishwasher safe. It is also oven safe to temperatures up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, which is useful if you are caught without a Dutch oven and want to sear a large slab of meat before slow-roasting it in the oven. Farberware backs the stockpot with a lifetime limited warranty, too in case you run into any problems.

The experts love this stockpot, too. Cook’s Illustrated liked the even heating and how the lid’s lip captured much of the condensation. However, the testers found the handles to be slippery and uncomfortable.

Sugary Kitchen also recommended the Farberware stockpot, but the reviewer noted that when using low heat, the bottom got scorched. Similarly, Best Reviews didn’t like the amount of upkeep the stainless steel required. Nonetheless, the evaluator praised the pot overall.

Approximately 87% of the buyers who reviewed the Farberware Classic Stainless Steel Covered Stockpot on Amazon gave it five stars. One reviewer appreciated that the handles were welded to the side of the pot, rather than using bolts or screws. However, the buyer recommended carrying the pot by its sides because the handles didn’t seem very sturdy.

Other buyers mentioned that they liked the size of the pot when making chicken or turkey stock, pasta sauce, applesauce, and more.

Pros: Dishwasher and oven safe, even heat distribution, made of 18/10 stainless steel, lifetime warranty

Cons: Handles can get hot and uncomfortable

The best high-end stockpot

source All-Clad

The All-Clad Stainless Steel Dishwasher Safe Stockpot is a great option if you have a little more room in your budget. It has even heat distribution and comes in two sizes.

The All-Clad Stainless Steel Dishwasher Safe Stockpot comes in two sizes: 12 quarts and 16 quarts. But, counterintuitively, the smaller 12-quart version costs nearly twice as much as the 16-quart.

According to a seller of the All-Clad stockpot, the reason for the vast difference in price is that the 12-quart model has three layers of high-performance metal, including 18/10 stainless steel, aluminum, and another layer of stainless steel, that extend from the base to the rim. Whereas, the 16-quart version just has an aluminum disk in the base.

Also, the 12-quart version is made in the United States, while the 16-quart pot is made in China. The 12-quart All-Clad stockpot is the better option because the three layers of metal allow for even heat distribution, which makes it so you don’t have to constantly stir and otherwise babysit your simmering food. However, experts and buyers rate both styles highly.

Foodal evaluated a broad variety of stockpots, and the All-Clad stockpot was the top-rated choice. The Spruce also recommended this pot but stopped short of calling it the best because of the hefty price tag.

Cook’s Illustrated’s reviewers were impressed with the easy-to-grip handles that required potholders but didn’t get too hot. They also liked the heft of the pot.

Around 91% of the people who reviewed the All-Clad Stainless Steel Stockpot on Amazon gave it four or five stars. Buyers appreciated that the wide design made it so one could easily clean it in the average kitchen sink. Others noted that the lid is not the best fit with about half a centimeter of play.

Nathaniel Allen’s review was voted the most helpful buyer review. He mentioned that he and his wife have been cooking on All-Clad cookware for 17 years and that their pieces, including this pot, have held up remarkably well. He likes that it heats evenly and that he can use Barkeepers Helper and Brillo pads to clean it thoroughly.

Pros: Aluminum core that extends up the sides, lifetime warranty, easy-to-grip handles

Cons: Expensive

The best affordable stockpot

source T-fal

The T-fal Specialty Total Nonstick Stockpot is a great affordable stockpot. It doesn’t skimp on quality and it’s among the more lightweight stockpots on our list.

I purchased the 8-quart T-fal Specialty Total Nonstick Stockpot about two years ago and use it about three times per week. It’s not quite large enough for a turkey, but I make plenty of chicken stock, soups, chili, pasta, and more. The handles stay cool and easy-to-grip even when the contents are boiling hot.

The only issue is that the nonstick surface is lightly scratched these days, but that’s due to misuse. Sometimes, one is too lazy to remove the potatoes from the pot before mashing them with a metal potato masher. Despite the scratches, it still retains its nonstick properties, which is a good thing since I’m sure my misuse has voided the lifetime limited warranty.

The pot is made of heavy-gauge aluminum, which produces reliable and even heating. The clear lid lets you check on your meal without releasing heat and moisture, and it has a tight fit. There is a small steam vent. If you would prefer not to let any steam out, use a plate or baking sheet instead of the lid and place something heavy on top of that, like a cast-iron skillet. I use this method to make sushi rice.

Expert reviewers at Thoroughly Reviewed appreciated the lightweight design, which made it easy to maneuver around the kitchen. Testers at Twenty Motion also noted the light aluminum construction as well as the non-stick coating.

The T-fal Specialty Total Nonstick Stockpot has more than 800 positive reviews on Amazon. One reviewer who goes by MenCook2 on Amazon was impressed with his purchase: The lid fit well, the pot heats evenly, and the interior is truly nonstick. His main complaint was that it’s hard to clean the exterior base after a spill since there are grooves along it. Also, he recommends giving the pot generous baths in vinegar then concentrated orange cleaner to get rid of the initial chemical odor.

Pros: Lightweight, nonstick, dishwasher and oven safe, stay-cool handles

Cons: Hard to hand clean the exterior of the base

The best stockpot for induction ranges

source Update International

If you have an induction range and need a stainless steel pot, the Update International Induction Ready Stainless Steel Stock Pot has an aluminum core that distributes heat evenly.

Rather than using an electric heating element or a gas flame, induction ranges rely on the transfer of magnetic energy. Therefore, to cook on these environmentally-friendly surfaces, you must have a pot that is flat-bottomed and magnetic. The Update International Induction Ready Stainless Steel Stock Pot is made of magnetic 18/8 stainless steel, which is ideal for induction cooking.

Included in the base of the pot is a 5mm aluminum disk that helps it heat evenly. There are nine different size options ranging from 8 quarts to 100 quarts. The smaller pots have spot-welded handles, while the larger versions feature rivet handles that stay secure when the pot is full of food.

The experts at Foodal, Best Reviews, and Twenty Motion all recommend the Update International Stock Pot. Best Reviews noted that the larger pots might warp when exposed to excessive heat.

More than 400 buyers on Amazon have left five-star reviews of the Update International Induction Ready Stainless Steel Stock Pot. Many of the reviewers mention that they purchased this pot specifically for use on their induction range, and they have found it performs well. Other buyers were impressed with how well the spot welds on the smaller models held up.

However, one buyer mentioned having trouble with rust. When they contacted the seller, the buyer was told that the 30-day return period offered by Amazon had expired and there was nothing they could do, but they would pass the information on to the manufacturer. The manufacturer never contacted the buyer.

Pros: Tight-sealing lid, variety of sizes, great for induction ranges

Cons: Questionable customer service, no manufacturer warranty

The best ergonomic stockpot

source Cuisinart

The Cuisinart Chef’s Classic 12-Quart Stockpot has easy-to-grip handles that face upward so carrying is a breeze even if the pot is filled to the brim with chili or hearty stews.

With its stainless steel mirror finish, the Cuisinart Chef’s Classic 12-Quart Stockpot looks attractive on your stovetop. Encapsulated in the base is an aluminum disk that facilitates even heat distribution, which helps you avoid hot spots and burning. The rim is tapered, which is helpful for drip-free pouring.

Cuisinart warns against using this pot on high heat. Instead, if you are looking to boil water, they recommend medium-high. Still, the pot is oven safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit, and it is also dishwasher safe. We recommend using a soft cloth or sponge and a mild detergent to wash it by hand and help extend the life of your pot.

The Cuisinart Chef’s Classic Stockpot comes highly recommended from Heavy and The Spruce. Reviewers at Cook’s Illustrated found it to be very similar to the much-more-expensive All-Clad pot with its easy-to-grip handles that sat well in their hands. The testers found that the contents of the pot were easy to pour thanks to the upward tilt of the handles. And, when they cooked chili in it, the bottom of the pot was pristine (and not scorched.)

Around 91% of the people who reviewed the Cuisinart Chef’s Classic 12-Quart Stockpot on Amazon gave it a positive rating. Buyers remarked that it strikes a good middle ground between being able to accommodate plenty of stock while still fitting in the sink to be hand washed. The lid is also aligned well.

There were a few complaints, though. One buyer noted that the rivets inside of his pot appeared to have corroded. Another buyer was disappointed that the item’s listed dimensions on Amazon were different from what they received, which made canning with quart-sized jars difficult.

Pros: Handles that facilitate easy pouring, tends not to burn food, limited lifetime warranty

Cons: Complaints of rivets corroding