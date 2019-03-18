The best straightening brushes you can buy

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Glamfields / Business Insider

Straightening brushes offer a fast, easy, and effective way to get sleek, shiny hair every day.

They cut styling time in half and reduce the risk of damaging your hair.

Our top pick, the Amika iRed Polished Perfection Straightening Brush 2.0, gives you smooth, shiny hair with professional-looking results in minutes – no matter what hair type you have.

I love that feeling of stepping out of a salon with sleek, freshly blown-out hair, but it’s almost impossible to recreate, especially if you’re in a rush in the morning. However, there’s a new type of styling tool in town – the straightening brush. These handy styling tools provide a quick, easy, and effective way to get smooth, shiny hair with professional-looking results.

When you’re in a rush or having a bad hair day, these time-saving hybrid paddle brush flat irons should be your go-to styling tool. They have many advantages over flat irons, which are notoriously bad for your hair. Straightening brushes cut your styling time in half and are a gentler way of straightening your hair. They also operate at slightly lower temperatures and only heat one side of your hair, which means less damage, and they don’t tug or snag your hair.

Straightening brushes are safer to use, too, thanks to the hard bristles that don’t get hot, so you don’t need to worry about burning your scalp or your fingers. Unlike straightening irons that tend to flatten your hair, they keep your natural volume.

You still need to dry your hair and comb out the tangles before using them. You should also use a heat protecting spray. For best results, take individual sections and brush through each one slowly for maximum effect.

Although straightening brushes can be used on all hair types, lower temperatures are better for fine or damaged hair, while higher temperatures are best for thick or coarse hair. Here is a guide to help you work out the right temperature for you:

300° Fahrenheit: Fine, thin, or damaged hair

Fine, thin, or damaged hair 360° Fahrenheit: Curly or thick hair

Curly or thick hair 430° Fahrenheit(+): For coarse, hard-to-style hair

When shopping for a straightening brush, you’ll also want to look for automatic shutoff features for safety, LCD screens that show the temperature of the tool, and a variety of heat settings so you don’t damage your hair.

We have researched hundreds of shopper and expert reviews, and tested the best straightening brushes on the market to come up the best of the best.

Here are the best straightening brushes you can buy:

Read on in the slides below to check out our top picks.

The best straightening brush overall

source Sephora

Why you’ll love it: For smooth, shiny hair with salon-worthy results in an instant, Amika iRed Polished Perfection Straightening Brush 2.0 is our winner.

The Amika iRed Polished Perfection Straightening Brush 2.0 combines the effect of a straightener with the ease of a hairbrush, smoothing hair quickly and effortlessly, making styling a breeze.

In testing, I found the Amika iRed Polished Perfection Straightening Brush 2.0 lived up to its reputation. It heated up super quickly and went through my hair incredibly easily, straightening it in one stroke and leaving it very smooth and shiny.

It heats up rapidly and the temperature ranges from 170° Fahrenheit to 450° Fahrenheit, making it the straightening brush with the biggest range of the ones we tested. It also has a digital temperature control panel, so you can easily set it according to your hair type.

The Amika Straightening Brush launched in March 2019, so it is a new and improved version of the brand’s award-winning original styling tool. It gets glowing reviews from beauty editors, experts, and shoppers alike.

The brush has a ceramic base and cool-tip bristles so you won’t accidentally burn yourself. It has a double ion generator at the base of the brush that delivers millions of negative ions into your hair, sealing in the cuticle for shiny, frizz-free results.

It also benefits from iRed Beam technology and has far-infrared strips along the base to speed up delivery of heat into your hair for faster styling and to retain moisture for healthy-looking hair. This makes it an excellent choice if you have fine or damaged hair. It also comes with a 60-minute automatic shut-off.

As well as getting the thumbs up from Rank and Style and Stylecaster, it gets great reviews on Sephora with one reviewer calling it a “game changer.”

Pros: Great for all hair types, temperature ranges from 170° Fahrenheit to 450° Fahrenheit, 60-minute automatic shut-off

Cons: Pricey

The best straightening brush for fine or damaged hair

source Glamfields

Why you’ll love it: The Glamfields Straightening Brush 2.0 is ideal if you love a sleek, smooth look but your hair is fine or damaged.

This little gem does a great job of straightening and smoothing your hair and comes with features that are ideal for people with fine or damaged hair. The Glamfields Straightening Brush 2.0 heats up in lightening speed, taking only 30 seconds to reach maximum heat.

In testing, this glam-looking straightening brush went through my hair easily. I was surprised how little time it took, even though I used it on the lowest setting, as I have fine hair. It left my hair looking smooth and shiny.

It has four temperature settings from 330° Fahrenheit to 450° Fahrenheit for simplified styling and features a double negative ion spray designed to seal cuticles and lock in natural moisture. This will reduce frizz, protect against split-ends, and give you smooth, sleek results quickly and easily.

The straightening brush looks stylish thanks to its rose gold body. It has wider and denser teeth compared to many other brushes. This will reduce styling time and get through your hair more easily. It has 59 anti-scald bristles that provide seven times more contact than a flat iron in each stroke.

Other features include an automatic temperature lock feature and a 360-degree swiveling handle, which makes it easy to use even at the back of your head. It also comes with a glove to protect you, two plastic clips, and a cleaning brush.

The Glamfields Straightening Brush 2.0 is great when you are on the go or on vacation as it is light, has dual voltage for use abroad, and it comes with a handy travel pouch.

The Glamfields Straightening Brush 2.0 is one of Amazon‘s most popular straightening brushes and gets 4.3 out 5 with more than 300 reviews.

Pros: Suitable for all hair types including fine or damaged hair, 30-minute automatic shut-off, universal voltage, comes with a storage/travel pouch, affordable

Cons: Not as effective as some of the more expensive products on this list

The best straightening brush for thick or curly hair

source Drybar

Why you’ll love it: If you’re looking for a straightening brush that gives you sleek and shiny hair with professional-looking results, even on thick or curly hair, the Dry Bar Brush Crush is a winner.

This gorgeous canary yellow 2-in-1 straightening brush is designed to effortlessly and quickly straighten your hair regardless of your hair type. As well as taming your tresses, the paddle brush design is ideal if you want to give it some body.

When I put this brightly colored straightening brush to the test, I was impressed by how quickly it heated up to maximum temperature. The brush went through my hair with ease to give me beautifully smooth and frizz-free results. The Dry Bar Brush Crush also added a bit of volume to my fine hair.

The professional-grade brush heats from 200° Fahrenheit up to 450° Fahrenheit in less than 40 seconds. It has a digital temperature control and heats up in 10-degree increments, so you can customize your styling according to your hair type.

It is equipped with ionic technology that seals the hair cuticles for less frizz and more shine. Another feature is the 60-minute automatic safety shut off and it has a 9-foot cord for easy maneuverability.

This straightening brush is highly rated by Rank and Style and Elle and gets 4.6 out of 5 on Ulta. We feel this straightening brush is an expensive but a worthwhile investment.

Pros: Heats up quickly, suited to all hair type, 60-minute automatic shut off

Cons: Expensive

The best straightening brush you can buy on a budget

source Target

Why you’ll love it: If you prefer a budget-friendly straightening brush that will give you smooth, silky hair, the Remington Pro 2-in-1 Straightening Brush is hard to beat.

The Remington Pro 2-in-1 Straightening Brush is has a stylish purple body. It is packed with features designed to give you smooth, shiny hair quickly and effortlessly.

In testing, the Remington Pro 2-in-1 Straightening Brush heated up quickly, and I found it easy to use. My hair looked smoother although it wasn’t as effective as its more expensive counterparts.

The brush uses Thermaluxe Advance Thermal Technology, which means you get high heat for fast styling, while the Ceramic Smooth Glide Bristles minimize painful snagging. There are three heat settings – 300° Fahrenheit, 357° Fahrenheit, and 450° Fahrenheit – and you can see the level you’re at with LED indicators.

Other excellent features include an anti-static titanium coating and an ion generator for less frizz and more shine, while the cool tip bristles will protect your scalp from burns. It also comes with a tangle-free, salon quality swivel cord for comfortable styling at any angle and a heat protective pouch for storage or when you’re travelling.

It is recommended by Shape and gets great reviews from buyers on Target. However, one reviewer commented that it felt heavy.

Pros: Great price, good for all hair types, 60-minute automatic shutoff

Cons: Not as effective on thick hair as some of the other models, heavier than other models

The best straightening brush for traveling

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: For fast and easy styling on the go or when you travel, the Buture Mini Straightening Brush 3.0 is our top pick.

Buture’s mini straightening brush is one of the top-rated straightening brushes on Amazon. It has a sleek and portable design with a black body and pink brush teeth.

At just 7.1 inches and weighing less than a pound, the Buture Mini Straightening Brush 3.0 is the ideal handbag accessory for when you’re on the go. It’s the perfect traveling companion because it’s light and won’t take up much space in your suitcase. It even has dual voltage so you can take it with you when you go abroad.

I loved the way Buture Mini Straightening Brush 3.0 looks. In testing, it also feels light and despite being small, the brush went through my hair easily and I loved the results. I’d definitely keep it in my handbag or take it on vacation.

The Buture Mini Straightening Brush 3.0 has five heat settings, ranging from 248° Fahrenheit to 410° Fahrenheit, and a ceramic plate and bristles, which heat up in only 30 seconds. Double negative ions help seal in your hair’s natural moisture, eliminating static, and reducing damage for a healthy, natural look. High density bristles are designed to glide through your hair more easily without tugging or snagging.

Other features include an LED display, 30-minute automatic safety shut-off, anti-scald technology to protect your scalp from burns, and a 360-degree swivel cord to make styling easy. It also comes with a protective glove, storage pouch and cleaning brush.

It’s easy to see why this handy straightening brush has so many fans. Amazon reviewers give it an average of 4.4 out of 5, reporting it was quick and easy to use and produced great results.

Pros: Suitable for all hair types, 30-minute automatic shut-off, dual voltage

Cons: As it is smaller, it takes longer to style hair than the full-size straightening brushes