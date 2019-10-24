source ThirdLove/Business Insider

Finding a strapless bra that stays put and gives shape is a necessity, but it’s also really difficult.

We’ve done the research to find the best strapless bras you can buy. The ThirdLove 24/7 Classic Strapless Bra is our top pick because it offers diverse sizing and its smart design will stay in place all day.

Everyone knows the right foundational pieces can make or break an outfit. In warmer weather, slinky dresses and off-the-shoulder tops are very popular, but you need a good strapless bra to wear underneath those more revealing pieces.

But with so many silhouettes, sizes, and styles to choose from, finding the right strapless bra for your needs can be downright overwhelming. It’s often the trickiest bra to shop for since you have to find one that not only fits properly but will also stay put all day without slipping down or digging into your side.

Whether you are looking for a strapless bra for larger cup sizes or one that gives your bust some lift, these strapless bras will be the perfect addition to any lingerie drawer.

Here are the best strapless bras you can buy:

The best strapless bra overall

source ThirdLove

ThirdLove’s 24/7 Classic Strapless Bra comes in a wide range of sizes so it fits perfectly and stays in place all day long.

Almost 80% of women purchase the wrong size bra, which leads to discomfort and an unflattering fit. ThirdLove is here to change all of that with its FitFinder test that is designed to help you figure out your perfect size in less than 60 seconds. You may be surprised to find out that you should actually be wearing a different size or even a half-cup size.

ThirdLove’s 24/7 Classic Strapless Bra is made with super soft micro jersey fabric, flexible nylon-coated nickel-free underwires, and cups that were designed to offer a great lift. You can buy the bra in three different colors. Bands range in size from 32 to 48, and cups from AA to I.

The nylon/spandex fabric stays perfectly smooth under all types of clothing and each bra comes with two sets of removable straps, one tonal and one clear. The bra has two to four hook closures on the back, depending on your size. That way, it won’t fall down.

We’ve tested ThirdLove’s 24/7 T-Shirt Bra at Insider Picks before, and we loved it. We also recently tried this strapless bra and came away impressed. Guides Editor Malarie Gokey has never before found a strapless bra that stays in place all day, but the 24/7 strapless bra actually works. Even larger bust sizes get the support they need, and that’s impressive.

The ThirdLove bra has a 4.5 star rating with over 2,900 reviewers on the company’s website. Verified Buyer Eyde M. wrote “It is the most comfortable strapless I have owned and stayed out. I would highly recommend this bra!”

While most rave about how much they love the bra, some buyers noted that the bra’s wiring makes it stiffer than expected.

Pros: Half-cup sizes, FitFinder test, stays in place, makes a smooth shape, works for large and small busts

Cons: Can seem stiff, expensive

The best affordable strapless bra

source Lily of France

If you are looking for a strapless bra that stays in place, enhances cleavage, and gives a smooth shape, the Lily Of France Gel Touch Strapless Push-Up Bra is a good pick.

The Lily Of France Gel Touch Strapless Push-Up Bra is made with gel cushions that offer a slight lift at the bottom of the cup. A silicone lining rings along the underwire, the sides, and back of the bra, in order to prevent it from slipping down.

The bra also comes with removable clear straps that can turn the strapless style into a convertible bra that can be worn under everything in your closet. A lacey edge adds a pretty feminine touch, but the bra still remains smooth under clothes.

This strapless bra has a 3.7-star rating on Amazon, with 65% of reviewers giving it 4 or 5 stars. Most ladies report that it is a well-built bra that offers support and stays in place.

One reviewer named Emily said “I pretty much gave up on strapless bras after how frustrating my past ones were. I stumbled across this one on accident and decided to take a chance after reading the reviews. BEST decision ever!”

Some reviewers did note that the bra left marks on their skin after wearing it for long periods of time. You can buy the bra in beige, black, or white. Sizes range from 32A to 38D.

Pros: Affordable, stays put, enhances cleavage, convertible, gives a smooth shape

Cons: Can leave marks after long use

The best strapless bra with a plunge

source Simone Perele

The Simone Perele Velia Plunge Strapless Bra is a sleek and sexy strapless bra that works perfectly with plunging necklines.

Lingerie brand Simone Perele is famous for its ability to produce bras that are innovative, comfortable, and elegant at the same time. The Velia Plunge Strapless Bra is no different.

Made with ultralight materials to make it super comfy, the seamless bra also features two concentric bands of ph-balanced latex inside it, to help keep it in place. The plunging neckline was designed for you to wear under even your lowest-cut garments without worrying that your bra may show.

Journelle, a one-stop-shop for lingerie, started selling the bra when an employee, with a 32D cup size, wore it under a sheer t-shirt and it fit so perfectly, no one could tell it was a strapless bra.

The Journelle’s website is full of positive reviews for the bra, including this one from a buyer named Rose, “I am a 32E and this bra stayed in place all day while wearing a low plunging blouse. It was so incredibly comfortable, I even forgot I was wearing a strapless. I have it in both colors.”

While it is a little pricier than other bras in our guide, the Velia is made to last for years to come, making it a worthy investment. Sizes range from 30B to 38F.

Pros: Lightweight, comfortable, stays put, plunging neckline

Cons: Slightly pricey

The best strapless bra for lift

source Calvin Klein

The Calvin Klein Naked Glamour Strapless Push-Up Bra will help give your bust an extra boost while keeping things in place.

If you are looking to give your cleavage some extra oomph, look no further than Calvin Klein’s Naked Glamour Strapless Push-Up Bra. Each bra is made with felted underwire and extra padding to help support and push up your breasts for a smooth and natural look.

The non-slip grip material placed at the interior of the bra, along with the side boning keeps the undergarment in place as you move around all day long. Each bra is made with a hook and eye closure and comes with adjustable and removable straps.

Rank & Style users loved it, saying, “Great strapless bra! Fits well, stays up, and is comfortable. I’ll be back to get another one in a different color for sure.” Plus, 88% of buyers on Calvin Klein’s website say they would recommend this bra to a friend.

The bra comes in four different colors, so you can match your skin tone to your bra. Cup sizes range from A-DD. Some reviewers did mention the bra can run small, so be sure to check the size chart before you buy it.

Pros: Affordable, extra padding, stays in place, comfortable

Cons: Can run small

The best strapless bra for fuller busts

source Wacoal

The Wacoal Red Carpet Strapless Full Bust Underwire Bra is made for women with larger cup sizes who need a full-coverage strapless bra that supports and stays in place.

A lot of women with larger bust sizes say that strapless bras are not something they can wear, as they often lack the ability to support full-bust silhouettes. But the Wacoal Red Carpet Strapless Full Bust Underwire Bra is here to give you the support you need to wear strapless styles.

Made with a fuller busted woman in mind, the bra features underwire cups with a silicone grip lining at the top, to keep it from slipping. The side bands stretch to smooth and minimize any bulges, while the hidden boning keeps the bra in place. The bra comes in black, nude, and brown and ranges in cup sizes C-H.

Wacoal’s bra scored the coveted top spot in Rank & Style’s Best Strapless Bras of 2018 list. One of the commenters said, “The bra fits like a brand new glove (slightly snug but will fit better over time)-and gives great support. I also love that you can wear it with the straps, in multiple ways.”

The bra also has almost 5 stars on the Bloomingdales website after 450 reviews. One shopper named Mary commented, “I could never find a strapless bra as my breasts are large and heavy and aren’t as perky as others. I just thought maybe I could never wear one. Well, that changed when got this Bra. It supports my heavy girls and gives them a little lift. Best purchase I’ve made so far.”

Pros: Full coverage, made for fuller figures, stays in place, comfortable

Cons: No small cup sizes

