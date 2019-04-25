The best string trimmers and weed wackers you can buy

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Black & Decker/Business Insider

With a great string trimmer, you can cut crisp lines near fences and trees, edge beds, and obliterate weeds.

The DeWalt 20V Max Lithium Ion XR String Trimmer is our top pick because it’s as powerful as many gas-powered weed and yard trimmers but it’s also lightweight, thanks to its battery.

If you take a quick look into my backyard, you’ll see a generally well-maintained property with healthy grass, flowers blooming in the spring, tomatoes and cucumbers aplenty in the summer, and a few ugly black scuff marks marring the bottom of one panel of our otherwise lovely white fence. Those marks were caused by yours truly when I pushed the lawnmower too close to the fence in an attempt to save time while mowing last July. What should I have done instead? Yeah, you guessed it: Used a trimmer. The great irony here? At the time I did not own just one lawn and weed trimmer … I had two.

Over the years, I’ve used more than a half dozen different brands of string trimmers, and I’m known as a pretty good edger in some parts. A bit of haste last summer notwithstanding, I know the primary value of a trimmer is the precision it offers. With a reliable weed- and lawn-trimming tool in your hands, you can make short work of all sorts of weeds and can even eradicate brambles, thorns, ivy, and other tougher types of flora.

You can also use your trimmer to mow swaths of lawn with ease, cutting near fences, around tree trunks and bushes, and even near flowers and edible plants, removing only the grass you want without damaging any other plant life or property around your yard. As for those crisp edges you’ll create along the sidewalk, driveway, patio, and beds, why, they’ll be the talk of the block. With some practice, anyway – initially, you’ll probably cut some pretty funny looking lines. I know I did.

Whether you are already an old hand with a trimmer and are looking for an even more powerful tool or you are shopping for your first ever weed and lawn trimming device, we’ve got you covered. We’ve included different string trimmers that run on plug-in power, batteries, or gasoline, so you can choose which is best for your needs. One final bit of advice before you buy one of our picks: always wear safety glasses or some kind of protective eyewear when you use your string trimmer.

Here are the best string trimmer and weed wackers you can buy:

The best string trimmer overall

source DeWalt

Why you’ll love it: The DeWalt 20V Max Lithium Ion XR String Trimmer powers through thick, tough weeds and overgrown grass with as much force as many gasoline-fueled trimmers, but it has a battery and weighs less than nine pounds.

The sheer power of the DeWalt 20V Max Lithium Ion XR String Trimmer is reason enough to buy this tool, but the fact that you can count on it to last for years sure helps justify the rather high price. I’ve owned many DeWalt tools and they are still kicking to this day.

This trimmer is powered by a 20-volt, five-amp lithium-ion battery that packs plenty of punch, whirling the dual cutting lines around in a 13-inch swath that will easily clear grass, weeds, thorns, and more. The tool can be operated at a high-speed, full-power setting for cutting tougher materials or it can be run at a lower speed for lighter work and for better battery life. Yes, this trimmer costs four times more than other electric options, but it will outperform and outlast them, too.

With nearly 900 reviews posted on Amazon at the time of this review, the DeWalt 20V Max Lithium Ion XR String Trimmer has a four-star average rating with customers. One owner said he was “thoroughly impressed” with the trimmer’s capabilities and battery life, while another reported it being “easy to handle” and “working perfectly” for his residential landscaping needs.

A WorkShopAddict review said he was “amazed by the run time” of this trimmer between battery charges, and called it “very light at 8.5 lbs.”

Pros: Light but powerful, dual speed operation, lasts for years

Cons: Rather expensive option

The best low-cost string trimmer

source Black & Decker

Why you’ll love it: The Black & Decker 2-N-1 Electric String Trimmer might cost less than you’d pay for a meal at a fancy restaurant, but it’s perfect for most residential trimming needs.

I’ve used a Black & Decker trimmer for years, and every time I have light to moderate trimming or edging needs that are within the reach of an extension cord, it’s the tool I choose. Truth be told, it’s not this exact trimmer, but that’s the case only because my eight-year-old tool device has yet to break down.

While this trimmer isn’t the best choice for seriously overgrown yards or for clearing dense underbrush, for edging lawns, clearing common weeds, and cutting grass near flowers, trees, fences, or in those patches the mower can’t reach, it’s a fine choice. It’s also a trimmer that’s amazingly affordable.

A plug-in trimmer has one distinct disadvantage, which is, of course, the simple fact that you need to be connected via an extension cord to a power outlet. That means less freedom of motion and less convenience of use, as you can’t use the tool where you can’t plug it in.

However, the fact that you don’t need to lug around a battery or a gasoline motor significantly reduces the weight of the tool, making the 5-pound Black & Decker 2-N-1 Electric String Trimmer a great choice for seniors, anyone with strength or mobility limited by injury or illness, or for anyone who just doesn’t want to lug around a heavy trimmer.

With dozens of reviews posted on Walmart, this plucky little trimmer has a fine 4.4-star average rating. One owner called it “lightweight and easy to use,” while another gushed that “for the price of this item, you get more than what it cost.”

In a write up from LivingHorticulturally, a reviewer called it a “featherweight tool” that is ideal for “trimming hard to reach areas” of a property that a mower can’t access.

Pros: Great low price, lightweight and nimble, easily converts from trimmer to edger

Cons: Not suitable for tougher jobs

The best gas-powered string trimmer

source Ryobi

Why you’ll love it: The Ryobi 2-Cycle Gas Straight Shaft String Trimmer is quite powerful and relatively affordable, which are both things most Do-It-Yourselfers will appreciate in a tool.

The Ryobi 2-Cycle Gas Straight Shaft String Trimmer probably isn’t the ideal trimming tool for a professional gardener or landscaper, but for the casual DIY property care guy or gal, it’s an ideal choice. With a two-stroke, 25 cubic centimeter engine, this capable trimmer delivers more than enough power to slash through thick grass, pernicious weeds, and to cut edges down into turf, mulch, or packed soil.

A proprietary “zip start” carburetor makes firing up this tool quick and easy without a lot of repeated yanking on a starter line, and an easy-to-load head makes replacing broken trimmer line fast and simple, too. As for the line, it can accommodate a thick and durable 0.095-inch line thickness, whereas many similar tools max out at 0.08. This trimmer is pretty loud when operating, but it’s also a reliable tool that’s more than worth its price.

With nearly 1,200 reviews posted on Home Depot’s website, the Ryobi 2-Cycle Gas Straight Shaft String Trimmer has a commendable 4.2-star average. A gentleman named Steve said his Ryobi trimmer “ran like a Swiss watch,” never once giving him any complications. Another user said he was “very impressed with the power and usability” of the trimmer.

A review from TopTenReviews called the Ryobi 2-Cycle Gas Straight Shaft String Trimmer a “good choice for most yards” thanks to its “wide cutting path” and powerful motor.

Of course, there are downsides to a gas-powered trimmer. While it is powerful, you will have to purchase fuel and it makes a lot of noise. And because of emissions, it’s not a choice for the environmentally conscious or people sensitive to pollution.

Pros: Good price for good tool, plenty of power for most jobs, wide cutting swath

Cons: Heavy at more than 12 pounds, fuel costs, pollutes

The best battery-powered trimmer

source GreenWorks

Why you’ll love it: An almost unmatched 80-volt battery powers the Greenworks 80V 16-inch String Trimmer, but it’s still priced to fit most budgets.

The Greenworks 80V 16-inch String Trimmer operates with power that equates to a 32 cubic centimeter gasoline combustion engine. That means it’s super powerful for an electric tool. It also costs a good deal less than the other battery-powered trimmer on our list and is in fact right in the median price range for all the tools we’re recommending. So why isn’t this powerful lawn and weed trimming tool our top pick? Well, along with being super powerful, it’s also way heavy.

At 16 pounds, the Greenworks 80V 16-inch String Trimmer will be outright too heavy for some people and will weigh enough to tire others out after extended use, which is indeed possible given its 45-minute run time per battery and 30-minute battery charging time. But when operated by folks with enough brawn to heft this tool, there won’t be a blade of grass, a bramble, or a weed that doesn’t tremble to hear its electric whine.

One customer loved that the “batteries last more than [he] expected” even with heavy use, while another said that thanks to the Greenworks 80V 16-inch String Trimmer, he had “no regrets about going over to the battery [powered] side” of lawn tools.

A writer from ProToolReviews said this trimmer “has the power to run 0.095-inch line” and was among “the quietest” powerful trimmers their team tested.

Pros: Exceptional power for battery trimmer, good price for good quality, broad trimming range

Cons: Very heavy tool

The best commercial-grade string trimmer

source Husqvarna

Why you’ll love it: The Husqvarna 17-inch Straight Shaft String Trimmer is a commercial-grade trimmer at a homeowner’s price point.

The $200 price tag of the Husqvarna 128LD 17-inch Straight Shaft Gas String Trimmer doesn’t make it a steal, but given the power and durability of this tool, it still makes it a fair deal. That power comes from a 28CC two-stroke engine that can whip 0.095-inch line around at thousands of RPM. The fair deal aspect is bolstered by the fact that your Husqvarna 128LD 17-inch Straight Shaft Gas String Trimmer will last for years and years even with regular use.

At just under 11 pounds, this trimmer isn’t all that heavy, but it’s not a featherweight, either. But given its capabilities, it’s weight is actually pretty impressive. This trimmer cuts a 17-inch wide swath and its motor can be affixed to a pole saw, pruner, or sweeper attachment as well. So with a few accessory purchases, the base motor of the Husqvarna 128LD 17-Inch Straight Shaft Gas String Trimmer becomes an all-in-one property maintenance dynamo.

Nearly 400 buyers have posted reviews on Amazon as of the time of this writing, and the Husqvarna 128LD 17-Inch Straight Shaft Gas String Trimmer enjoys a 4.2-star average rating. A buyer named Michael loves that this gas trimmer “starts easily” and can “tackle everything thrown at it.” Another reviewer says it’s simply “the best trimmer [he] ever owned.”

A product tester from Backyard Boss called the Husqvarna 128LD 17-Inch Straight Shaft Gas String Trimmer a powerful tool “from a trusted brand” that has a “large easy grip handle” and plenty of reach thanks to its long shaft.

Pros: Powerful and durable, wide cutting swath, works with multiple accessories

Cons: Expensive, emissions

