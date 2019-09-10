The best strollers you can buy

With the right stroller, you and your young one are ready for anything, from a quick trip to the stores to a week-long overseas vacation.

Depending on your family’s activities, you may need two strollers per child.

The Nuna DEMI Grow is our top choice because it is highly adaptable, is nimble and rugged, and folds down small for a full-sized stroller.

I have two kids (ages five-and-a-half and one-and-a-half, at time of publication), and with them, I switch between six or seven different strollers and tested even more than that since my kids were born. So, through my research and hands-on testing, I’ve gained a lot of insight and experience into buying strollers.

But my stroller research started way before the first kid arrived. While expecting our first child, my wife and I did exhaustive stroller research and consulting other parents and experts. Not only can strollers be expensive, but you also want to ensure they keep their little passengers safe.

In addition, we also went to stores and tested multiple strollers before selecting one. Or, to be accurate, before selecting two: You will find that having two strollers for one child is almost a necessity. And with two kids, you may end up with four or more.

Here’s why you may want multiple strollers: I recommend getting one larger, rugged stroller for daily walks around the neighborhood, and one smaller, compact stroller for when you need to travel light (flying to Europe or taking the train to New York City) or easily fit into the trunk of a car.

As for longevity, it depends on how often you use it and what type of situations you put it through. A gently used stroller could be reused or passed on, while one that’s been through the roughest environments may not make it past the five-year mark. Whatever your needs or use-cases may be, here are the best strollers to consider. And, after our recommendations, we provide more info on how to buy a stroller.

Here are our top picks for the best stroller you can buy in 2019:

Updated on 09/09/2019 by Steven John and Les Shu: Updated pricing, links, and formatting. Added new options for overall pick (Nuna DEMI Grow Stroller), multi-kid families (UPPAbaby Vista), rugged umbrella stroller (Ergobaby Metro), and jogging (Chicco Tre).

The best stroller overall

source Nuna

The Nuna DEMI Grow Stroller is lightweight yet sturdy, it folds down with ease, and can accommodate two kids at once.

When my wife and I had our first kid (he’s now five-and-a-half), we bought two products: one of the safest car seats we could find and we bought one of the best strollers we could find. And both were great, more or less. The car seat was soft and supportive for our son, and it gave us peace of mind. But it was savagely heavy. The stroller was responsive and rugged and had great storage space underneath, but it was big and bulky even when collapsed. Worst of all? The car seat and stroller weren’t compatible, so every time we needed to transition our baby from car to stroller or vice-versa, we had to unbuckle him, scoop him up, and strap him back in, which basically guaranteed hysterical crying.

So when our daughter came along, we went with a different approach. We have been thrilled with the Nuna DEMI Grow Stroller, which we have been using since she was born (she’s now more than 16 months old). The stroller is agile and light, turning on a dime even with one hand on the handlebar, yet it rolls over bumps and rough road easily, absorbing much of the shaking. The storage basket below is ample enough for a moderate grocery shopping and the hood provides plenty of sun coverage for our daughter.

But there are two main reasons why the DEMI Grow is a game-changer. First, it works with the Nuna PIPA Lite car seat, so we never had to rouse a sleeping baby to switch from car to stroller. Second, the DEMI Grow is so lightweight that my wife can easily lift it into the trunk of an SUV, and it folds down small enough to fit in a slender coat closet at home.

Along with the car seat configuration, the DEMI Grow can also accommodate an infant seat or a toddler seat, and it can even be used with two children at the same time in an over/under configuration. We’ve never tried that arrangement because we have a different stroller for our older kid.

The Little Baby Gear blog called the DEMI Grow “simple and functional.” It found the stroller easy to fold up or deploy, and that it has a dozen “seating configuration options.”

Pros: Lightweight and nimble, multiple configuration options, quick and easy compact folding

Cons: Pricey option, especially with added options

The best low-cost stroller

source Summer Infant

The Summer Infant 3Dlite Convenience Stroller is lightweight, easy to steer, and keeps kids secure with a five-point safety harness, for less than $100.

You could be forgiven for finding the sub-$100 price tag of the Summer Infant 3Dlite Convenience Stroller a bit unnerving. Could something that inexpensive actually be safe enough to transport your priceless child? Based on feedback from reviewers and thousands of customers, the answer is yes. Also, there are legally mandated safety standards that strollers must adhere to, of course.

This umbrella stroller manages to be very affordable but reasonably well-made, and quite comfortable for younger children thanks to its reclining seat, padding, and sunshade. It also manages to fold down nearly flat and to weigh in at around 13 pounds, making the stroller compact and light enough for any able-bodied adult to lift with ease.

If you need to carry your stroller onto the subway or tuck it into the trunk of a car regularly, then this small, light stroller is a great choice. If you need a stroller that can handle rougher terrain, like grass, dirt, gravel, and so forth, then this one is the absolute wrong choice, though. Its wheels are small and the tires are narrow, easily bogging down on uneven ground. That said, this is a city stroller first and foremost, and thanks not only to its minute weight and folded size, but also thanks to its large storage basket.

With more than 3,400 reviews, the Summer Infant 3Dlite Convenience Stroller has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. The Bump called it “super light and easy to fold” but did note that it can tip if you hang a heavy bag on the handles. The reviewer for FirstTimeParentGuide.com noted the “decent storage underneath” and the “durable aluminum frame.”

Pros: Great low price point, lightweight and compact, good storage underneath

Cons: Wheels too small for rough terrain, kids outgrow it quickly

The best stroller for multi-kid families

source Amazon

The UPPAbaby Vista stroller converts in multiple ways and can be used with a newborn, infant, or toddler. It can even transport three kids at once with various attachments.

Navigating through life with multiple kids is no easy feat, so give yourself every advantage possible and at least make navigating the sidewalk, hardware store, or museum that much easier with an UPPAbaby Vista stroller. This thing was designed with multiple kids in mind, and with the right attachments, it can handle three children at once: two in seats, and one perched on an added kickboard.

Unlike many strollers that can tote two kids in an over/under configuration, the Vista is suitable for use with twins, as it can simultaneously support two bassinets, two car seats, or two regular stroller seats. And as for all the gear you’ll need to bring along to help you care for those kids, the storage basket can support up to 30 pounds.

This is a full-sized stroller and with two seats in place, it weighs upwards of 50 pounds, so it’s likely too heavy if you live on a third-floor walk-up or you have any strength issues. But that weight translates to a smooth, steady ride and a capability to support kids well into preschool age. This stroller could last your family through several kids, so you’d get more than your money’s worth. Which is good, because it’s the most expensive strollers on the list.

One notable complaint among Amazon shoppers has to do with the Vista’s weight and its lack of a good handle for carrying it when it’s not in use; don’t overlook how frustrating it can be to handle a heavy stroller as you try to get it in the trunk, into the house, or checked with an airline.

Pros: Broadly adaptable, suitable for three kids of varied ages, large storage basket

Cons: Expensive, heavy and hard to carry when folded

The best rugged lightweight stroller

source Amazon

The Ergobaby Metro stroller pops open with one hand in two seconds and folds down just as easily, and at just 14 pounds it’s easy to carry.

Earlier this summer, we put our Ergobaby Metro to the ultimate test: overseas travel. For an entire week, this compact, lightweight stroller was our only stroller. We used it to push our toddler along sidewalks, cobblestone streets, and even a few short hiking paths (we had a baby backpack for the long hauls) in the French Alps. The stroller performed amazingly well for a piece of hardware compact enough to fit in a backpack when not in use, not to mention the fact that it easily fit in the overhead bin on our flights, too.

The Metro is expensive, costing around $300, but for families who mostly stick to paved surfaces, the Metro could serve as their only stroller. And it’s a great choice for use in a smaller home where free space is at a premium. It has a decent storage area under the seat, perfect for bringing along diapers and wipes and such, or for holding picnic provisions or a few grocery items. The seat has an adjustable footrest and is rated to support most kids from infancy through their fourth birthday.

While the Metro lacks an adjustable handle like many compact folding umbrella strollers (making it a bit awkward for taller parents like me to steer), it handles deftly and deals with bumps and cracks in the walkway better than many similar-sized strollers I’ve tested. The Metro also has a feature most umbrella strollers lack: an adjustable, reclining seat that makes on-the-go naps much more successful. (I pushed my sleeping toddler around Paris for more than an hour in this stroller, complete with carrying her up and down stairs and on and off the subway, a testament to its comfort and light weight.)

One Amazon customer said she loved “the maneuverability,” explaining that it “can literally turn 360 degrees with a single finger.” Another appreciated how it “folds easily and is not a hassle to carry around.” But one common complaint was about the footrest, which adjusts to multiple angles but can be annoying to operate.

Pros: Lightweight and compact, extra fast folding and deployment, adjustable reclining seat

Cons: Frustrating footrest mechanism

The best jogging stroller

source Amazon

The Chicco TRE Jogging Stroller has multiple features designed for maximum safety and comfort, both for the baby on board and the mom or dad jogging along behind it.

The Chicco TRE Jogging Stroller was clearly designed by people who have some pretty extensive experience with strollers. Instead of a foot-operated brake, the parking brake for the TRE is on the handlebar, so there’s no risk of you accidentally stepping on the brake mid-stride, which is good because a sudden lock-up could well send you right over the top of the stroller.

The handlebar brake is also pressure-sensitive, which works like the brakes on a bike, allowing you to regulate speed or to ease down to a stop. Also close at hand is a front-wheel swivel lock that stops the front wheel from turning, helping you enjoy a faster, smoother ride on straightaways. The adjustable handlebar also has a safety strap you loop over your wrist, ensuring the stroller won’t roll away.

The large seat can comfortably accommodate a child as heavy as 55 pounds, while even infants can use the stroller with a car seat adapter added. Adjustable suspension allows for a steady ride while running on good terrain or a softer ride over bumpy conditions. And when not in use, the TRE folds down small enough to fit in just about any trunk.

Storkified blog loved how the Chicco TRE was comfortable for the kid thanks to “pneumatic wheels … that soften the ride” and the “adjustable FlexCore suspension attached to each rear wheel.”

Pros: Multiple safety features, adjustable suspension, water-resistant materials

Cons: Only works with Chicco KeyFit car seats

How to choose a stroller

As for choosing the right stroller(s), start with the basics. How large is your child? For how long will she need extra support and padding around her head and neck? Should be lying flat in a bassinet? Can she feed herself from a tray yet? And so forth. Start by thinking about your child’s size, needs, and abilities, in other words.

Next, consider the types of activities you see yourself and your child sharing. If you’re an avid runner, then a jogging stroller is a great idea. If you’re always on and off trains or subways, then an extra lightweight and compact folding stroller is a necessity. If you plan to bring your child with you on all your errands, look for extra storage capacity beneath the stroller. And if you’ll be in and out of your car all the time, make sure your stroller and car seats are compatible.

Finally, try to see the fact that you probably need two strollers as an opportunity, not a burden – though it is an opportunity requiring more outlay of cash. While an umbrella stroller is great for afternoons in the city, it’s useless for jogging on a path. Likewise, a jogging stroller is ideal for a morning trot through the suburbs, but a poor choice for navigating the narrow aisles of a store or for carrying onto the subway. If storage space or budget constrains you to one stroller, then just make sure you find one that’s adaptable.

For the record, you’re not going to see any tandem/double strollers listed here. That’s not because I don’t like double strollers or because lots of great ones exist, but is simply because many brands that make a fine single stroller also offer double/tandem units. If you’re partial to a brand or sold by some of the points here, check out their multi-kid options.

Check out our other great baby gear guides

source Amazon

Umbrella strollers are lightweight and easy to fold up, making them ideal for travel or when space is tight. Here are the best ones you can buy:

Disposable diapers don’t have to be harmful to your baby’s skin or damaging to the environment. Organic and eco-friendly diapers offer convenience while keeping your baby healthy and being less harmful to the planet. These are the best organic and eco-friendly disposable diapers you can buy:

As you probably guessed, a changing pad is a handy product for changing your baby’s diaper. But it can also keep your baby safe and prevent them from accidentally rolling over. These are the best changing pads you can buy:

If you’re a nursing mom who plans to spend more than a couple hours away from your baby, pumping is a necessary evil: It keeps your milk supply up and ensures your kiddo has enough to eat. The Medela Pump In Style Advanced is a great option for moms who want to get their pumping done quickly and easily. Plus, we have four additional recommendations:

Car seats are one of the most critical pieces of gear parents with young kids need, but they’re also one of the most overwhelming items to buy. We’ve cut through the confusion to find the best ones for kids of all ages: