The best stylish sneakers for women

With tons of great sneakers on the market, it’s hard to narrow down your options.

If you have to choose just one pair, make it the Allbirds Wool Runners. They’re comfortable, go with everything, and come in a variety of colors.

I used to be That Girl – the one who thought high heels were the only “fashionable” shoes. It took, oh, about twenty years of blisters and aching toes before I finally realized how ridiculous I was being. There’s nothing stylish about trailing behind a group of your friends because the stilettos you’ve had on since 9 a.m. are slicing into your ankles like some “Game of Thrones” torture device.

Now that I’ve fully embraced the sneaker, my feet have never been happier. The right pair of sneakers can look amazing with so many different looks, from trousers to dresses. Best of all, they literally save you from a world of hurt.

What constitutes a “stylish” sneaker will surely depend on your individual style. But, by and large, the options on this list are easy to wear with many different outfits, comfortable enough to commute in, and won’t give you flamin’ hot blisters whenever you have to walk longer than a mile.

Here are the best stylish sneakers you can buy:

Updated on 11/04/2019 by Remi Rosmarin: Updated prices and links. Added Koio, Cole Haan, Keds, Vans, and Golden Goose.

The best stylish sneakers overall

Allbirds’ cult-favorite Wool Runners are the kind of shoes you never really want to take off. They’re unbelievably comfortable, simple enough to wear with anything, and machine washable.

Allbirds claims to offer “the world’s most comfortable shoe” and, from all the glowing reviews I’ve read online and heard in real life, they might be onto something. The brand’s initial product, the Wool Runners, are like a traditional runner’s sneaker only made of wool. I know, your feet are sweating just thinking about it.

But don’t let this unconventional detail throw you – people love these sneakers. Allbirds uses Merino wool from New Zealand that they claim is “temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking, all without an irritating scratchiness” for the Wool Runners. So, no, this isn’t the footwear equivalent of an itchy Christmas sweater.

The Allbirds Wool Runners are revered by comfy footwear experts. PopSugar Fitness editor Dominique Michelle Astorina described them as “incredibly soft, lightweight, and breathable, making for exceedingly comfortable wear” and insisted they didn’t smell funky even after a few wears sans socks.

She did note, however, that despite the name, “they’re not quite suited for running,” so keep that in mind if you’re a hard-core jogger. On the flip side, the Insider Picks team also gave the Wool Runners top marks for comfort and convenience, so it seems the positives outweigh the negatives with these sneaks.

My favorite detail? These shoes are machine washable. Yep, you can toss ’em in the wash to keep them looking fresh, which is especially awesome if you’ve got your eye on one of the lighter shades.

Pros: Moisture-wicking, machine washable, Merino wool helps control temperature and odor, moves with your foot

Cons: Not a hardcore exercise shoe

The best comfort sneakers

source Cole Haan

The Cole Haan GrandPrø Tennis sneakers provide maximum comfort with a lightweight, flexible, and ergonomic design.

Cole Haan is known for bringing innovative technology to its sneakers. Ultimately, this makes for really comfortable shoes, and the GrandPrø Tennis Sneaker is no exception.

As the name suggests, the sneaker looks like a traditional tennis shoe, but it’s slimmer and lighter. The supple leather is accented with a suede detail by the heel, as well as some minimalist stitching on the upper. This translates to a sleek design that works for everyday wear.

Every part of the shoe is thoughtfully designed for maximum comfort and wearability. Rubber pods sit in the heel and forefoot to provide traction while you walk. A light textile covers the leather footbed so your feet never get too hot. The Grand.ØS outsole has layers of special cushioning for padding below your feet, making each step feel softer. Weighing in at just 5.6 ounces, the shoe is also super lightweight, which makes the show flexible and able to mimic the natural motion of your feet as you move.

Over 300 reviewers give this shoe a healthy rating. One reviewer at Cole Haan says she wore them on vacation for a day of walking over 10 miles, and they were still incredibly comfortable after hours. We like them so much we included the men’s version in our guide to the best stylish sneakers for men. If you need a sneaker that can take you from your commute to vacations to work events and everywhere in between, the GrandPrø Tennis Sneaker is a great choice. – Remi Rosmarin

Pros: Lightweight, comfortable, smooth leather

Cons: May run large, pricey

The best platform sneakers

source Keds

Keds’ Triple Up Leather Sneakers take a few wears to break in, but after that they’re a comfortable way to get some extra height.

If you love wearing sneakers, but crave the lift of heels, a platform sneaker is a great choice. The Keds Triple Up gives the classic tennis shoe style a boost with a 1.5-inch platform, the brand’s highest one yet.

Whether you’re explicitly looking for height or not, the platform has a flattering, elongating effect on legs. The feminine silhouette looks great with everything from casual leggings to a flowy sundress, and the leather upper is a little more elevated than Keds’ classic canvas (though you can get these in canvas, too).

Insider Picks editor Sally Kaplan (as well as a few reviewers) notes that the shoes can be difficult to break in. So, we wouldn’t recommend wearing these for the first time on a day when you’re planning to log a couple of miles. But after a few wears, these mold to your feet to become really comfortable. Our editor even wore them for a long day walking around Disney World and came away blister-free. – Remi Rosmarin

Pros: Comfortable, 1.5-inch platform

Cons: Take a few wears to break in, slightly short laces

The best slip-on sneakers

source Vans

The Vans ComfyCush Checkerboard Slip-On is a timeless, easy-to-wear style with an upgraded insole for added comfort. We recommend going up at least a half size.

In a rush, the slip-on sneaker is a godsend – no laces, no problem. When it comes to slip-on sneakers, Vans are some of the most popular around.

The classic silhouette has been around for decades, and while the brand may be most commonly associated with skateboarding, you’ll find all sorts of people rocking these Slip-Ons.

The ComfyCush Checkerboard Slip-Ons are an updated version of the classic pair that have been around for decades. These ones include a cushier insole for added comfort, but it’s worth noting that they fit snugger than the original pairs. Size up at least a half size for the right fit.

The checkerboard pattern is a classic and it comes in a range of color combinations besides just black and white. If you want something a little more toned down, or a little more eccentric, Vans has a variety of colors and patterns from neutral tones to animal prints.

I have a pair of the Classic Slip-Ons and love the casual, vintage look. They’re not the most supportive sneakers, but they’re a go-to for casual outfits and days when you just don’t have the energy to tie your shoelaces. – Remi Rosmarin

Pros: Lightweight, easy to put on, affordable

Cons: Wear out quickly, not much support

The best white sneakers

source Koio

The Koio Capri sneakers are pricey, but their supple leather holds up extremely well over time and they’re easy to clean, making them worth the price if you’re ready to splurge.

A plain white leather sneaker is always going to be in style, but leather can cost you a lot. While there are many luxury leather sneakers out there, Koio’s shoes stand out. The brand makes its sneakers in the same Italian factories as high-end brands like Chanel and Hermès, but pairs cost a few hundred dollars less since they don’t carry a designer label.

The Capri is a simple, sleek pair that looks good with everything. It comes in both leather and suede options, some with textural accents. If white isn’t your thing, they also come in cool colorways. Regardless of the color you choose, all of the Capris are lined with a soft, light leather, so they’re easy on your feet.

The materials wear in quickly for a really comfortable feel that gets better with time, which a few of us on the Insider Picks team know from our experience testing them over the course of the past year.

I live in my Capri Biancos, Koio’s original white sneaker with a light grey suede accent. They’re definitely my most-worn shoe of the moment – they look good with anything and they’re really comfortable. If you’re looking for a shoe that’s polished yet still casual, the Capri is a great choice.

While $248 is definitely a lot for a pair of sneakers, when you compare the Capri to even more expensive luxury options that come from the same factories, the price becomes a little more justifiable. Greats also makes a more affordable alternative we like, but if you’re willing to splurge, the Koio Capri will serve you and your wardrobe well. – Remi Rosmarin

Pros: Premium quality without the markup, comfortable, fun colorways

Cons: Pricey

The best sporty sneakers

source Adidas

Adidas’ Stan Smiths are an enduring hit because they’re easy to wear with any kind of outfit. Floaty dresses? Check! Jeans and a sweater? Double check!

You can spot a pair of Adidas’ Stan Smiths from a mile away, especially in the unmistakable white and green colorway (though there are other options) and with the perforated side detailing. They don’t seem like they’d be the most versatile shoes in your wardrobe, and yet I think you’ll find they go with more outfits than you’d imagine.

Stan Smiths have been around since the 1970s, but they don’t look dated in the least. They have a slightly vintage look, but if they’ve basically been cool for forty years, I’d say these make a solid investment. Plus, at $80, they won’t totally break the bank.

The women’s Stan Smiths have over 590 reviews on the Adidas website and come recommended by 93% of shoppers. One fan writes, “I love these shoes, they’re so comfortable and they look very nice on; however, I recommend you go down a full size or half size because they fit very large since they’re based off of a men’s shoe design.”

Indeed, the men’s version is extremely similar and boasts almost 4,000 reviews, the majority of which give the kicks 5 stars. Although the aforementioned green and white version is probably the most iconic, the shoes come in several other colors.

Pros: Iconic design, comfortable, perforated side detail for temperature control

Cons: Reviews on the women’s shoe suggest sizing down

The best classic sneakers

source Converse Facebook

If you wore Converse All Star Canvas Sneakers in high school, we have good news – they’re still cool. High-top or low, you can’t go wrong with this classic pair.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star’s were all the rage with a certain kind of teenager back when I was in school, and the All Star Canvas Low Top Sneaker was the most iconic style. I never owned a pair myself, but I did “borrow” some that didn’t really fit me from a friend for a few months. Wearing them made me feel like a cooler version of myself.

Like Stan Smiths, Converse have never really gone out of style. They still might make you want to write Jimmy Eat World lyrics on the rubber soles and tell your mom that she just doesn’t “get” you, but hey, at least you’ll look cool doing it!

Besides, these shoes have history on their side. According to Complex, this style of Converse “has been in constant production since 1917, and has gone virtually unchanged since 1949.” They were initially popular with basketball players before becoming synonymous with the alternative music scene. Complex reported that, as of 2013, a pair was still sold “every 43 seconds.”

The Canvas Low Top is perhaps the most versatile Converse style and perhaps the most comfortable, too. 70% of the Amazon ratings give it 5 stars. One reviewer writes, “I LOVE Chucks. I have about 8 or 9 pairs. They are my go-to shoe. I wear them with everything., skirts, dresses, jeans … I like them because they hold up well and are comfy right out of the box.”

Pros: Classic style that goes with anything, light canvas material, comes in a bunch of colors

Cons: Reviewers suggest adding an insole for additional arch support

The best trendy sneakers

source Shopbop

The Golden Goose Superstar Sneakers are decidedly expensive, but if you’re strictly looking for something trendy, these are some of the most popular around.

The key to curating a trendy outfit? Picking out pieces that make it look like you didn’t even try at all. Ripped jeans, oversized sweaters, and other worn-in pieces are essentials in the effortlessly chic uniform. When it comes to footwear, Golden Goose fits that bill.

The Italian label was launched in 2000 to combine the founder’s passions for style and art. The sneakers come in a range of styles, all with unique combinations of colorful patterns, textures, and accents. What really sets the shoes apart though is that they all come pre-distressed (if that’s not your style, feel free to skip ahead).

Golden Goose has grown a cult-like following of everyone from celebrities to students. The Superstar is a popular pair, with its leather construction, a low profile, and a range of fun colorways that make any outfit look effortlessly cooler.

We can’t ignore the price, though. Most Golden Goose sneakers cost somewhere around $500, an undeniably high price tag for a pair of shoes. We’re not saying that spending that much is necessarily worth it for sneakers, but if trendiness is what you’re after, and you’re not deterred by the price, Golden Goose is a brand you should check out.

Pros: Trendy, unique styles and colorways, pre-distressed

Cons: Really expensive, distressed look isn’t for everyone

_______________________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________________

