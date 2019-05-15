19 beach reads you’ll want to read this summer — according to editors at Amazon, Goodreads, and Book of the Month

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

What makes a good beach read? We think it’s an easy-to-read book that keeps you excitedly flipping through the pages, whether it’s a memoir, thriller, rom-com, or whatever genre you like best.

There are a lot of great beach reads out there, but to get some fresh inspiration we reached out to the experts – editors at some of our favorite online bookstores and book review sites.

Below, you’ll find 19 great beach reads recommended by editors from Goodreads, Book of the Month, and the Amazon Book Review.

Memorial Day is just around the corner, waiting to mark the unofficial start of summer. With plenty of sunny afternoons, warm nights, and beach weekends ahead, it’s time to get some beach reads on your bookshelf.

You know the type – fast-paced page-turners that you never want to put down. A beach read is the perfect accessory for your next weekend spent by the shore or a lazy summer morning spent on the front porch. Some of our favorite places to get inspiration for great books are Book of the Month, the Amazon Book Review, and Goodreads. So, we decided to reach out to the editors of these sites for their recommendations. From memoirs that’ll make you laugh out loud to creepy thrillers that’ll keep you on your toes, this list has all the inspiration you need to find that perfect page-turner.

Keep reading for 19 beach reads you won’t want to put down this summer.

“Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

source Amazon

What happened to iconic (fictional) rock band Daisy Jones & the Six- darlings of the ’70s music scene? The reason behind their mysterious breakup is revealed in the latest page-turner by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Source: Erin Kodicek, Editor at Amazon Book Review

“Jaws” by Peter Benchley

source Amazon

Tourist season in the seaside town of Amity is rudely interrupted by the arrival of a deadly great white shark in this classic tale of suspense. It’s the perfect read for daring beachgoers willing to let their imaginations go wild.

Source: Hayley Igarashi, Editor at Goodreads

Read reviews on Goodreads here >>

“Big Little Lies” by Liane Moriarty

source Amazon

Schoolyard scandal escalates to murder in a beachside suburb outside Sydney, Australia. While mystery propels the book, the humor and family-focused plot make this a great fit for readers looking for heartfelt drama in a sunny setting.

Source: Hayley Igarashi, Editor at Goodreads

Read reviews on Goodreads here >>

“The Bride Test” by Helen Hoang

source Amazon

At Book of the Month we’ve been obsessed with Helen Hoang since she debuted with “The Kiss Quotient” last year, and with “The Bride Test” she once again proves she’s a rom-com genius. This is a sweet, feel-good, read-in-one-beach-day romance for the sunbather who just wants to be happy.

Source: Brianna Goodman, Editorial & Content Manager at Book of the Month

Find at Book of the Month here >>

“Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind” by Yuval Noah Harari

source Amazon

Ride the currents of history as the eminent historian questions where we have been and where we are going as a species. This is an engaging exploration of the past for the vacationer in search of both relaxation and knowledge.

Source: Hayley Igarashi, Editor at Goodreads

Read reviews on Goodreads here >>

“Crazy Rich Asians” by Kevin Kwan

source Amazon

In the opulent island city-state of Singapore, wealthy Nicholas Young brings home his ABC (American-born Chinese) girlfriend to the wedding of the season. For readers looking for a lavish escape, this is the ticket to the Asian JetSet.

Source: Hayley Igarashi, Editor at Goodreads

Read reviews on Goodreads here >>

“The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides

source Amazon

I like to read really creepy books in really sunny places where I don’t have to worry about a serial killer jumping out of the shadows. For this reason I’d recommend adding this thriller about a therapist and his mysterious patient to your beach bag. It’s suspenseful, it’s authentic, and the twist is truly shocking.

Source: Brianna Goodman, Editorial & Content Manager at Book of the Month

Find at Book of the Month here >>

“The Girl He Used To Know” by Tracy Garvis Graves

source Amazon

Annika and Jonathan are each other’s person (in “Grey’s Anatomy” parlance). So when the quirky librarian and handsome financier reunite in the frozen foods section of a grocery after a ten year separation, you wonder how their relationship could have gone off the rails. In this unique rom-com read, they try to find their way back to each other again.

Source: Erin Kodicek, Editor at Amazon Book Review

“And Then There Were None” by Agatha Christie

source Amazon

In this twisty mystery from the Queen of Crime, an eccentric millionaire summons a group of strangers to his private island. And then they begin dying, one by one. Recommended for beachgoers who like a little paranoia with their paradise.

Source: Hayley Igarashi, Editor at Goodreads

Read reviews on Goodreads here >>

“Normal People” by Sally Rooney

source Amazon

Sally Rooney’s books are like the chocolate-covered espresso beans of literary fiction-stimulating, addictive, easy to consume, with a sweet outer coating and a biting interior. “Normal People” is a skilled portrait of an on-again, off-again relationship perfect for those seeking a more serious beach read.

Source: Brianna Goodman, Editorial & Content Manager at Book of the Month

Find at Book of the Month here >>

“The River” by Peter Heller

source Amazon

In Peter Heller’s nail-biting new novel, a forest fire near the Maskwa River in northern Canada turns a dream getaway for two college friends into a nightmare, but the fire is only one of the perils they need to navigate.

Source: Erin Kodicek, Editor at Amazon Book Review

“Dune” by Frank Herbert

source Amazon

On the desert planet Arrakis, Paul Atreides struggles to avenge his noble family in this sci-fi classic that blends political intrigue, environmentalism, and adventure. This is a fantastical escape for readers already lounging on sandy dunes.

Source: Hayley Igarashi, Editor at Goodreads

Read reviews on Goodreads here >>

“Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn

source Amazon

Missing or murdered? When “cool girl” perfectionist Amy disappears, all eyes turn to her husband, the town’s golden boy, in this riveting psychological thriller. It’s the beach read you can’t put down, a devilish descent into darkness.

Source: Hayley Igarashi, Editor at Goodreads

Read reviews on Goodreads here >>

“The Rosie Project” by Graeme Simsion

source Amazon

No list of beach reads is complete without a romance, and this feel-good novel is a unique take on the genre. Professor Don begins The Wife Project, an evidence-based quest for “the one” that falls apart as soon as he meets Rosie.

Source: Hayley Igarashi, Editor at Goodreads

Read reviews on Goodreads here >>

“The Flight Portfolio” by Julie Orringer

source Amazon

When you think “beach read” do you think “500+ page World War II saga that will both warm and break your heart”? Same. This is a superb novel about an American journalist who saved Jewish artists from occupied France, and it will keep you busy for many sun-filled days. Source: Brianna Goodman, Editorial & Content Manager at Book of the Month Find at Book of the Month here >>

“The Guest Book” by Sarah Blake

source Amazon

The Milton family myth is shattered when its prejudices are exposed in “The Guest Book”-a lyrical, morally complex family saga by Sarah Blake.

Source: Erin Kodicek, Editor at Amazon Book Review

“Moby-Dick” by Herman Melville

source Amazon

Captain Ahab swears vengeance against the whale that crippled him in this seminal work of American literature. What better time than vacation to tackle the classics? This rousing tale delivers epic adventure on the high seas.

Source: Hayley Igarashi, Editor at Goodreads

Read reviews on Goodreads here >>

“Bossypants” by Tina Fey

source Amazon

With infectious wit and charm, Tina Fey tells her life story, from daydreamer to head writer on “Saturday Night Live”. The memoir is a joyous ode to taking charge, even at the beach. (Those excursions aren’t going to plan themselves!)

Source: Hayley Igarashi, Editor at Goodreads

Read reviews on Goodreads here >>

“Furious Hours” by Casey Cep

source Amazon

Assisting with the research for Truman Capote’s “In Cold Blood” inspired Harper Lee to embark on her own true crime masterpiece. Casey Cep finishes what she started in “Furious Hours”, which recounts the unusual case that so captivated the author of “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

Source: Erin Kodicek, Editor at Amazon Book Review