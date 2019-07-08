Where to find cheap tickets to the best summer concerts of 2019 — including Ariana Grande, Lizzo, and Queen

source Connie Chen/Business Insider

This summer, concert goers will have their pick of tours and shows by popular rock, country, rap, pop, and hip-hop artists.

From classic rockers like The Rolling Stones to breakout pop and R&B stars like Khalid and Lizzo, the summer concert season is packed with talented, can’t-miss acts.

Use these ticketing platforms to find cheap tickets to the best concerts of summer 2019: Ticketmaster, Stubhub, TicketNetwork, and Ticketfly.

Fourth of July is over, but there’s still plenty to look forward to this summer. Many of the biggest stars in music go on tour, and the summer 2019 concert season is a jam-packed one, with artists and bands from many different genres gracing the stages of stadiums and outdoor venues across the country.

It’s not too late to grab tickets to the following shows in your area. If you’ve always wanted to see, hear, and sing along to these entertaining performers, now’s your chance.

There’s nothing quite like the experience of a live show, and with the energetic, carefree spirit of summer fueling you, you’ll enjoy these live shows even more. Use our favorite ticketing platforms below to find original tickets and verified resale tickets.

These are the best summer concerts to attend in 2019 and where to find tickets.

Ariana Grande : Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork

: Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork Banks : Ticketmaster | Stubhub

: Ticketmaster | Stubhub Blink-182 : Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork

: Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork Cardi B : Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork

: Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork Carly Rae Jepsen : Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork | Ticketfly

: Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork | Ticketfly Daniel Caesar : Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork | Ticketfly

: Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork | Ticketfly Earth, Wind, & Fire : Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork

: Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork Florida Georgia Line : Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork

: Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork Hootie & The Blowfish : Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork

: Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork Jennifer Lopez : Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork

: Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork John Mayer : Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork

: Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork Jonas Brothers : Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork

: Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork Kacey Musgraves : Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork

: Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork Khalid : Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork

: Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork Lenny Kravitz : Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork

: Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork Lizzo : Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork

: Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork Queen & Adam Lambert : Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork

: Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork Shawn Mendes : Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork

: Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork The Rolling Stones : Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork

: Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork Tyler, the Creator : Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork

: Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork Vampire Weekend : Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork

: Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork Wiz Khalifa : Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork

: Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork Young the Giant: Ticketmaster | Stubhub | TicketNetwork | Ticketfly

If you don’t see your favorite artist or band above, you can browse all concert tickets here: