10 of the best Costco treats to try this summer

Costco has a variety of seasonal summer products that many customers wait for all year long.

The beloved Skinny Freezers which debuted last summer are back on Costco shelves along with a new boozy popsicle called Claffey’s Frozen Cocktails.

Mochi ice cream and acai bowls are also worth looking for on your next Costco trip.

Summer is nearly here, which means it’s time for beach trips, BBQs, and all things frozen. With the warm weather, many will be flocking to Costco for its offerings of summer food items.

Here’s a list of the best summer treats you need to get your hands on before heading into the high temperatures.

Cool down with the Frozen-Yogurt-and-Churro combo from the food court.

After a hard day of shopping, many people swear by Costco’s food court to round out the day. From hot dogs to pizza to froyo, and just in time for summer, fans have spotted a new addition: the Frozen-Yogurt-and-Churro combo.

Costco has previously offered their frozen yogurt and churros separately, and people have combined the two desserts on their own. But they’re now selling the two items as a combo for $2.35.

The fan-favorite, Skinny Freezers, are officially back on Costco shelves.

Costco has restocked on the fan-favorite, Slim Chillers’ Vodka Martini Skinny Freezers. These 100-calorie pops hit stores last summer and people couldn’t get enough. Recently, it was confirmed that they’re now in time for the warm weather.

These boozy popsicles infused with vodka and vermouth come in four flavors: Cosmopolitan, Watermelon Lemonade, Appletini, and Lemon Drop. They come in a box of 12 for $20.

Claffey’s Frozen Cocktails are low-cal, wine-infused popsicles.

If you’re not a big spirits fan, don’t worry, Costco has something for you. Unlike the Skinny Freezers, Claffey’s Frozen Cocktails are infused with wine. These boozy popsicles are only 90 calories each, gluten-free, and contain 6% alcohol. They come in six fruity flavors: Cherry Lips, Punk Lemonade, Ice Blue, Modern Mango, Grab Apple, and Purple Party.

Costco is selling a 12-count box for $18. You can find them in Washington DC, Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia.

My/Mo mochi ice cream balls are little bites of heaven.

Another fun summer treat you can find at Costco this summer is My/Mo mochi ice cream. The mochi, a Japanese rice cake, is molded around small balls of ice cream. They’re only 120 calories per mochi ball and they’re gluten-free.

The 18-piece variety pack is sold at Costco for only $13, and you can find them in the freezer section. The variety pack includes three flavors: Vanilla Bean, Ripe Strawberry, and Sweet Mango.

Clio Greek Yogurt Bars are both refreshing and healthier for you.

Containing probiotics, protein, and vitamin C, Clio’s Greek Yogurt Bars go above and beyond the call of a froyo dessert bar. Each yogurt bar is coated with dark chocolate, and they come in a variety of flavors. And you don’t have to worry about them melting if you take them on the go, as they are stored in the refrigerator.

You can find them at Costco for $13 for a 16-pack box, which features its strawberry and vanilla flavor varieties.

Austin Eastciders canned hard cider is being sold at select Costco locations.

Costco is now selling a variety pack of Austin Eastciders canned ciders. The package sold at Costco includes four flavors: Original, Blood Orange, Rosé, and Watermelon.

Currently, only select locations are carrying Austin Eastciders, where a 12-count pack is selling for $17.

Golden kiwis literally taste like summer.

Besides cold treats, summer is also a great time to enjoy seasonal fruits. One fruit in particular associated with summer is the golden kiwi. They’re sold between May and October, and taste oh-so-summery.

The difference between a golden kiwifruit and a green kiwifruit lie in its skin and flavor. Golden kiwis don’t have a fuzzy skin, they’re much smoother, and golden kiwis are also much sweeter than their green kiwi counterparts. You can find them at Costco selling for around $7 for a 2-pound container.

Mini seedless watermelons are sold by the two-pack at Costco.

Another summer fruit you can find at many grocery stores this season is watermelon. Costco’s mini seedless watermelons are especially worth trying. They’re sweet, juicy, and perfect for a summer fruit salad. Costco is selling them in a two-pack for $7.

Fresh acai bowls can now be found at the Costco food court.

Costco has officially added acai bowls to their food court offerings. Costco acai bowls are made of whipped acai topped with their store brand Kirkland Signature granola, fresh berries, and banana chips.

In January, Costco decided to test drive their acai bowls out west, and apparently, it was a hit. By the end of June, all Costco food courts nationwide will be serving $5 acai bowls.

Costco’s Fresh Fruit-Topped Bar Cake is light and fresh.

Just in time for the Fourth, Costco will again be selling its Fresh Fruit-Topped Bar Cake this summer, sold at their in-house bakery. It’s a white cake filled and iced with whipped vanilla mousse and then garnished with white chocolate on its sides. Its top is decorated with strawberries and blueberries that have been tossed in a fruit glaze.

You can find this cake in store during July and August and it’s $16.