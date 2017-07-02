The most popular summer song of the last 43 years

Anjelica Oswald, Kirsten Acuna
Katy Perry is the picture of summer.

YouTube/KatyPerryVEVO

  • Everyone always wonders what song will break out to be the undisputed song of the summer.
  • INSIDER used Billboard’s charts to choose the highest-ranking summer song of each year from 1975.
  • Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Every year, there’s a battle to see which song can claim the title of “the song of the summer.”

It can become a point of contention as people argue over whether or not Carly Rae Jepsen is beating Justin Bieber or why Rita Ora isn’t getting her due recognition, but it’s a fun accolade to give an artist.

The jury is still out on which song will be this year’s biggest hit, but we used Billboard’s charts to choose the highest-ranking summer song for each year.

Whether or not you agree with the top song, here are the No. 1 summer songs from 1975 to 2017:

1975: “One of These Nights” — The Eagles

Timothy B. Schmit, Glen Frey, and Don Henley of the Eagles perform during “History Of The Eagles Live In Concert” in 2013.
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Listen on Spotify.

1976: “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” — Elton John and Kiki Dee

Kiki Dee and Elton John in the song’s music video.
YouTube/EltonJohnVEVO

Watch the video.

1977: “I Just Want to Be Your Everything” — Andy Gibb

Watch him on YouTube.

1978: “Shadow Dancing” — Andy Gibb

Watch him on YouTube.

1979: “Bad Girls” — Donna Summer

Donna Summer in 2010.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Watch her on YouTube.

1980: “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” — Billy Joel

Billy Joel in the “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” music video.
YouTube/billyjoelVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

1981: “Jessie’s Girl” — Rick Springfield

Rick Springfield in the “Jessie’s Girl” music video.
YouTube/RickSpringfieldVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

1982: “Eye of the Tiger” — Survivor

This is a screenshot from the “Eye of the Tiger” music video.
YouTube/SurvivorVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

1983: “Every Breath You Take” — The Police

The entire video is in black and white.
YouTube/ThePoliceVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

1984: “When Doves Cry” — Prince

Prince starts the video in a bathtub.
YouTube/Prince

Watch the video on YouTube.

1985: “Shout” — Tears For Fears

English pop/rock band Tears for Fears formed in 1981.
Mercury

Listen on Spotify.

1986: “Papa Don’t Preach” — Madonna

Madonna rocked short hair.
YouTube/Warner Bros. Records

Watch the video on YouTube.

1987: “Alone” — Heart

Look at that epic hair.
YouTube/HeartVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

1988: “Roll With It” — Steve Winwood

Listen on Spotify.

1989: “Right Here Waiting” — Richard Marx

That hair.
YouTube/RichardMarxVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

1990: “Vision of Love” — Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey in the video for “Vision of Love.”
YouTube/MariahCareyVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

1991: “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” — Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams performing the song live at Wembley in 1996.
YouTube/BryanAdamsVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

1992: “Baby Got Back” — Sir Mix-A-Lot

Sir Mix-a-Lot in 2015.
Mike Windle/Getty Images for Dick Clark Production

Listen on Spotify.

1993: “(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love with You” — UB40

Listen on Spotify.

1994: “I Swear” — All-4-One

Can’t help singing along.
YouTube/All-4-One (Official channel)

Watch the video on YouTube.

1995: “Waterfalls” — TLC

Don’t go chasing waterfalls.
YouTube/TLCVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

1996: “Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)” — Los Del Rio

Listen on Spotify.

1997: “I’ll Be Missing You” — Puff Daddy and Faith Evans feat. 112

Puff Daddy and Faith Evans performed together in 2016.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation

Listen on Spotify.

1998: “The Boy is Mine” — Brandy and Monica

Brandy and Monica in 1999.
Dan Callister / Stringer/Getty

Listen on Spotify.

1999: “Genie in a Bottle” — Christina Aguilera

She showed off her dance moves in the video for “Genie in a Bottle.”
YouTube/CAguileraVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

2000: “Bent” — Matchbox Twenty

Rob Thomas in the “Bent” video.
YouTube/Matchbox Twenty

Watch the video on YouTube.

2001: “U Remind Me” — Usher

Usher broke it down in the video for “U Remind Me.”
YouTube/UsherVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

2002: “Hot In Herre” — Nelly

Nelly’s song got everyone dancing.
YouTube/NellyVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

2003: “Crazy in Love” — Beyoncé feat. Jay-Z

Beyoncé has always ruled the world.
YouTube/BeyonceVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

2004: “Confessions Part II” — Usher

Usher let loose in the “Confessions Part II” video.
YouTube/UsherVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

2005: “We Belong Together” — Mariah Carey

Mariah knows how to make a summer song.
YouTube/MariahCareyVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

2006: “Promiscuous” — Nelly Furtado feat. Timbaland

This is a jam.
YouTube/NellyFurtadoVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

2007: “Umbrella” — Rihanna feat. Jay-Z

She made umbrellas cool.
YouTube/RihannaVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

2008: “I Kissed a Girl” — Katy Perry

This song shot Katy to the top.
YouTube/KatyPerryVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

2009: “I Gotta Feeling” — The Black Eyed Peas

We dare you not to sing along.
YouTube/BlackEyedPeasVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

2010: “California Gurls” — Katy Perry feat. Snoop Dogg

Katy Perry is the picture of summer.

This was a vibrant video.
YouTube/KatyPerryVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

2011: “Party Rock Anthem” — LMFAO feat. Lauren Bennett and GoonRock

Every day I’m shufflin’.
YouTube/LMFAOVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

2012: “Call Me Maybe” — Carly Rae Jepsen

This is a catchy song.
YouTube/CarlyRaeJepsenVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

2013: “Blurred Lines” — Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell

The song and video were controversial.
YouTube/RobinThickeVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

2014: “Fancy” — Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX

The video was inspired by “Clueless.”
YouTube/IggyAzaleaMusicVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

2015: “Cheerleader” — OMI

Omi had a hit.
YouTube/UltraMusic

Watch the video on YouTube.

2016: “One Dance” — Drake feat. WizKid and Kyla

Drake has some interesting dance movies.
YouTube/DrakeVEVO

Watch him on YouTube.

2017: “Despacito (Remix)” — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber

Luis Fonsi in the official video.
LuisFonsiOfficial/YouTube

Listen to the song on YouTube.

2018: “In My Feelings” — Drake

Drake inspired us all to get up and dance in our feelings summer 2018.
Young Money Entertainment/Cash Money Records/YouTube

The song was on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 10 weeks and inspired a viral Internet challenge.

You can watch the music video here.