The most popular summer song of the last 43 years

caption Katy Perry is the picture of summer. source YouTube/KatyPerryVEVO

Everyone always wonders what song will break out to be the undisputed song of the summer.

INSIDER used Billboard’s charts to choose the highest-ranking summer song of each year from 1975.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Every year, there’s a battle to see which song can claim the title of “the song of the summer.”

It can become a point of contention as people argue over whether or not Carly Rae Jepsen is beating Justin Bieber or why Rita Ora isn’t getting her due recognition, but it’s a fun accolade to give an artist.

The jury is still out on which song will be this year’s biggest hit, but we used Billboard’s charts to choose the highest-ranking summer song for each year.

Whether or not you agree with the top song, here are the No. 1 summer songs from 1975 to 2017:

1975: “One of These Nights” — The Eagles

caption Timothy B. Schmit, Glen Frey, and Don Henley of the Eagles perform during “History Of The Eagles Live In Concert” in 2013. source Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Listen on Spotify.

1976: “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” — Elton John and Kiki Dee

caption Kiki Dee and Elton John in the song’s music video. source YouTube/EltonJohnVEVO

Watch the video.

1977: “I Just Want to Be Your Everything” — Andy Gibb

Watch him on YouTube.

1978: “Shadow Dancing” — Andy Gibb

Watch him on YouTube.

1979: “Bad Girls” — Donna Summer

caption Donna Summer in 2010. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Watch her on YouTube.

1980: “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” — Billy Joel

caption Billy Joel in the “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” music video. source YouTube/billyjoelVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

1981: “Jessie’s Girl” — Rick Springfield

caption Rick Springfield in the “Jessie’s Girl” music video. source YouTube/RickSpringfieldVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

1982: “Eye of the Tiger” — Survivor

caption This is a screenshot from the “Eye of the Tiger” music video. source YouTube/SurvivorVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

1983: “Every Breath You Take” — The Police

caption The entire video is in black and white. source YouTube/ThePoliceVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

1984: “When Doves Cry” — Prince

caption Prince starts the video in a bathtub. source YouTube/Prince

Watch the video on YouTube.

1985: “Shout” — Tears For Fears

caption English pop/rock band Tears for Fears formed in 1981. source Mercury

Listen on Spotify.

1986: “Papa Don’t Preach” — Madonna

caption Madonna rocked short hair. source YouTube/Warner Bros. Records

Watch the video on YouTube.

1987: “Alone” — Heart

caption Look at that epic hair. source YouTube/HeartVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

1988: “Roll With It” — Steve Winwood

Listen on Spotify.

1989: “Right Here Waiting” — Richard Marx

caption That hair. source YouTube/RichardMarxVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

1990: “Vision of Love” — Mariah Carey

caption Mariah Carey in the video for “Vision of Love.” source YouTube/MariahCareyVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

1991: “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” — Bryan Adams

caption Bryan Adams performing the song live at Wembley in 1996. source YouTube/BryanAdamsVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

1992: “Baby Got Back” — Sir Mix-A-Lot

caption Sir Mix-a-Lot in 2015. source Mike Windle/Getty Images for Dick Clark Production

Listen on Spotify.

1993: “(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love with You” — UB40

Listen on Spotify.

1994: “I Swear” — All-4-One

caption Can’t help singing along. source YouTube/All-4-One (Official channel)

Watch the video on YouTube.

1995: “Waterfalls” — TLC

caption Don’t go chasing waterfalls. source YouTube/TLCVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

1996: “Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)” — Los Del Rio

Listen on Spotify.

1997: “I’ll Be Missing You” — Puff Daddy and Faith Evans feat. 112

caption Puff Daddy and Faith Evans performed together in 2016. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation

Listen on Spotify.

1998: “The Boy is Mine” — Brandy and Monica

caption Brandy and Monica in 1999. source Dan Callister / Stringer/Getty

Listen on Spotify.

1999: “Genie in a Bottle” — Christina Aguilera

caption She showed off her dance moves in the video for “Genie in a Bottle.” source YouTube/CAguileraVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

2000: “Bent” — Matchbox Twenty

caption Rob Thomas in the “Bent” video. source YouTube/Matchbox Twenty

Watch the video on YouTube.

2001: “U Remind Me” — Usher

caption Usher broke it down in the video for “U Remind Me.” source YouTube/UsherVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

2002: “Hot In Herre” — Nelly

caption Nelly’s song got everyone dancing. source YouTube/NellyVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

2003: “Crazy in Love” — Beyoncé feat. Jay-Z

caption Beyoncé has always ruled the world. source YouTube/BeyonceVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

2004: “Confessions Part II” — Usher

caption Usher let loose in the “Confessions Part II” video. source YouTube/UsherVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

2005: “We Belong Together” — Mariah Carey

caption Mariah knows how to make a summer song. source YouTube/MariahCareyVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

2006: “Promiscuous” — Nelly Furtado feat. Timbaland

caption This is a jam. source YouTube/NellyFurtadoVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

2007: “Umbrella” — Rihanna feat. Jay-Z

caption She made umbrellas cool. source YouTube/RihannaVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

2008: “I Kissed a Girl” — Katy Perry

caption This song shot Katy to the top. source YouTube/KatyPerryVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

2009: “I Gotta Feeling” — The Black Eyed Peas

caption We dare you not to sing along. source YouTube/BlackEyedPeasVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

2010: “California Gurls” — Katy Perry feat. Snoop Dogg

caption This was a vibrant video. source YouTube/KatyPerryVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

2011: “Party Rock Anthem” — LMFAO feat. Lauren Bennett and GoonRock

caption Every day I’m shufflin’. source YouTube/LMFAOVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

2012: “Call Me Maybe” — Carly Rae Jepsen

caption This is a catchy song. source YouTube/CarlyRaeJepsenVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

2013: “Blurred Lines” — Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell

caption The song and video were controversial. source YouTube/RobinThickeVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

2014: “Fancy” — Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX

caption The video was inspired by “Clueless.” source YouTube/IggyAzaleaMusicVEVO

Watch the video on YouTube.

2015: “Cheerleader” — OMI

caption Omi had a hit. source YouTube/UltraMusic

Watch the video on YouTube.

2016: “One Dance” — Drake feat. WizKid and Kyla

caption Drake has some interesting dance movies. source YouTube/DrakeVEVO

Watch him on YouTube.

2017: “Despacito (Remix)” — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber

caption Luis Fonsi in the official video. source LuisFonsiOfficial/YouTube

Listen to the song on YouTube.

2018: “In My Feelings” — Drake

caption Drake inspired us all to get up and dance in our feelings summer 2018. source Young Money Entertainment/Cash Money Records/YouTube

The song was on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 10 weeks and inspired a viral Internet challenge.

You can watch the music video here.