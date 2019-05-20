The most popular summer song of the last 43 years

- source

- Everyone always wonders what song will break out to be the undisputed song of the summer.
- INSIDER used Billboard’s charts to choose the highest-ranking summer song of each year from 1975.
Every year, there’s a battle to see which song can claim the title of “the song of the summer.”
It can become a point of contention as people argue over whether or not Carly Rae Jepsen is beating Justin Bieber or why Rita Ora isn’t getting her due recognition, but it’s a fun accolade to give an artist.
The jury is still out on which song will be this year’s biggest hit, but we used Billboard’s charts to choose the highest-ranking summer song for each year.
Whether or not you agree with the top song, here are the No. 1 summer songs from 1975 to 2017:
1975: “One of These Nights” — The Eagles
1976: “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” — Elton John and Kiki Dee
1977: “I Just Want to Be Your Everything” — Andy Gibb
1978: “Shadow Dancing” — Andy Gibb
1979: “Bad Girls” — Donna Summer
1980: “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” — Billy Joel
1981: “Jessie’s Girl” — Rick Springfield
1982: “Eye of the Tiger” — Survivor
1983: “Every Breath You Take” — The Police
1984: “When Doves Cry” — Prince
1985: “Shout” — Tears For Fears
1986: “Papa Don’t Preach” — Madonna
1987: “Alone” — Heart
1988: “Roll With It” — Steve Winwood
1989: “Right Here Waiting” — Richard Marx
1990: “Vision of Love” — Mariah Carey
1991: “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” — Bryan Adams
1992: “Baby Got Back” — Sir Mix-A-Lot
1993: “(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love with You” — UB40
1994: “I Swear” — All-4-One
1995: “Waterfalls” — TLC
1996: “Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)” — Los Del Rio
1997: “I’ll Be Missing You” — Puff Daddy and Faith Evans feat. 112
1998: “The Boy is Mine” — Brandy and Monica
1999: “Genie in a Bottle” — Christina Aguilera
2000: “Bent” — Matchbox Twenty
2001: “U Remind Me” — Usher
2002: “Hot In Herre” — Nelly
2003: “Crazy in Love” — Beyoncé feat. Jay-Z
2004: “Confessions Part II” — Usher
2005: “We Belong Together” — Mariah Carey
2006: “Promiscuous” — Nelly Furtado feat. Timbaland
2007: “Umbrella” — Rihanna feat. Jay-Z
2008: “I Kissed a Girl” — Katy Perry
2009: “I Gotta Feeling” — The Black Eyed Peas
2010: “California Gurls” — Katy Perry feat. Snoop Dogg
2011: “Party Rock Anthem” — LMFAO feat. Lauren Bennett and GoonRock
2012: “Call Me Maybe” — Carly Rae Jepsen
2013: “Blurred Lines” — Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell
2014: “Fancy” — Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX
2015: “Cheerleader” — OMI
2016: “One Dance” — Drake feat. WizKid and Kyla
2017: “Despacito (Remix)” — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber
2018: “In My Feelings” — Drake
The song was on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 10 weeks and inspired a viral Internet challenge.
You can watch the music video here.