The best sump pumps you can buy

Need to drain floodwater from your basement, or empty a pool or hot tub quickly and easily? A sump pump can help.

Our top pick, the Wayne 3/4 HP Submersible Cast Iron and Stainless Steel Sump Pump, is a sump pump that offers an impressive capacity to quickly and reliably drain away basement floodwater.

If you ever need a sump pump in an emergency, like when you’ve just discovered 6 inches of standing water in your basement, you need that pump to work well. The same is true even if you plan to use a sump pump to drain your hot tub or pool.

When melting snow caused my barn to flood this spring, I discovered the importance of having a quality and reliable sump pump. The first pump I purchased couldn’t even keep up with the water streaming into the barn, and the pump’s motor never seemed to kick into full work mode. Another 45-minute drive back to the store and I brought home a different pump, which had the perfect combination of affordability and ease-of-use while being strong enough to pump out 8 inches of water.

If you are unfamiliar, a household sump pump is generally a small, motored pump that is installed in a basement and inside a sump pit or basin. When water collects in the pit, the pump pulls the water and channels it away from the home, keeping the area dry and preventing flooding. A flooded basement isn’t only difficult to clean up, but it could cause property damage and mildew buildup.

Of course, a sump pump isn’t something you buy just for the sake of it. If your basement is prone to flooding, you probably already have a sump pump installed in your home. But if you want to protect your home against flooding, a sump pump can be a cost-effective installation that could save you lots of money in the long run.

But choosing the right sump pump isn’t always an easy process. There are hundreds on the market and they range from budget to expensive, as well as horsepower. There are sump pumps you install permanently, and there are those that are portable. From our research, we’ve identified the best sump pumps you can buy for various uses around the home.

We ranked these pumps according to a number of factors, such as overall performance, pumping capacity and rate, versatility, ease of use, and price. From draining a hot tub to pumping out a flooded basement, these sump pumps are ideal for homeowners who need reliable, powerful, and effective pumps.

Although a sump pump can be self-installed, we recommend you consult a plumber or home-improvement expert if your do-it-yourself skills aren’t up to the task.

Here are the best sump pumps you can buy in 2019:

The best sump pump overall

Why you’ll love it: For basements with known flooding issues, the Wayne 3/4 HP Submersible Cast Iron and Stainless Steel Sump Pump offers dependable performance with peace of mind.

Does your basement flood every time after a decent rainfall? The Wayne 3/4 HP Submersible Cast Iron and Stainless Steel Sump Pump is designed to automatically pump out floodwater so you don’t have to worry about getting to your basement in time. It’s also ideal for use in renovation homes or houses that are sitting empty where you’re not necessarily around every time it rains.

This pump is a permanent option and is designed to be installed in a sump basin that’s 11 inches or wider in diameter. The powerful 3/4-horsepower engine allows this pump to move an impressive 5,490 gallons of water per hour, meaning it can keep up with even the most dramatic flooding. This pump features a 1.5-inch National Pipe Tapered (NPT) discharge, so it’s compatible with standard plumbing for a simplified installation process. The entire installation process takes about 15 minutes to complete.

The quality construction behind this pump is evident. Cast iron and stainless steel give it durability even when repeatedly submerged, and the top-suction design helps to minimize clogging for low-maintenance use. This pump’s thermally protected oil-filled motor helps to prevent overheating, and the float-guard prevents the switch from getting hung up. This pump is backed by a five-year warranty.

The Wayne 3/4 HP Submersible Cast Iron and Stainless Steel Sump Pump has a 4.4 out of 5-star Amazon rating based on 483 reviews. Steve S. was impressed by the pump’s performance, construction, speed, and quiet operation.

Pros: Automatic operation when floater is lifted by water, easy installation, durable construction made from cast iron and stainless steel, can pump nearly 6,000 gallons of water per hour

Cons: Requires installation in sump basin, float switch can malfunction if not properly aligned

The best energy-saving sump pump

Why you’ll love it: The Basement Watchdog 1/2 HP Submersible Sump Pump uses no oil in its motor and requires little energy, making it an eco-friendly pump option.

The Basement Watchdog 1/2 HP Submersible Sump Pump has a variety of features that make it a more eco-friendly choice than some other pumps. The 1/2-horsepower pump and split capacitor motor only pull 4.2 amps of energy, yet still has the power to pump up to 4,400 gallons per hour. This can mean significant energy savings for you, especially if you use the pump regularly. The motor is water-cooled, rather than relying on oil, which can leak and make for a messy, environmentally hazardous cleanup.

This pump is compact and fits into sump pits as small as 7 inches in diameter. The cast-iron and cast-aluminum construction add durability, and the pump’s dual ball-bearings allow it to run quietly. Dual seals lend extra protection to the motor, and the pump is backed by a three-year warranty.

The Basement Watchdog 1/2 HP Submersible Sump Pump has a 4.6 out of 5-star Home Depot rating based on 87 reviews. Maurice wrote, “The sump pump is really powerful. When I tested it, I could not keep up with how quickly it discharged the water I was pouring into the basin.”

Pros: Water-cooled motor, uses minimal energy, cast-iron and -aluminum construction, generous pumping capacity

Cons: Needs to be installed in a sump pit

The best sump pump for pools and hot tubs

Why you’ll love it: Complete with an extra-long cord, hose, and clamp, the Professional EZ Travel Collection Hot Tub and Swimming Pool Drain Pump has everything you need to drain a hot tub, pool, or basement.

The Professional EZ Travel Collection Hot Tub and Swimming Pool Drain Pump is a versatile pump that you can use to drain ponds, pools, water tanks, hot tubs, and even basements. This kit comes with everything you need to get started, including an extra-long 25-foot electrical cord and a 25-foot hose.

This pump can drain up to 3,700 gallons of water per hour. It is equipped with folding feet on its base, so as the water is drained away, you can fold up the feet and allow the pump to sop up the last bit of water. The impact-resistant casing makes this pump durable, and the handle allows you to easily transport this pump from one location to another.

The Professional EZ Travel Collection Hot Tub and Swimming Pool Drain Pump has a 4.4 out of 5-star Amazon rating based on 54 reviews. MikeBinAZ said, “I drained my 25,000-gallon swimming pool in about 24 hours with this guy! Drained it all the way down to about 1-inch of water left.” T.J. Daughtery said, “For the price, it was almost the same cost as renting a pump from the pool supply, but without the hassle.”

Pros: Versatile, 3,700 gallon-per-hour capacity, portable

Cons: No filter, outlet hose size is non-standard

The best budget sump pump

Why you’ll love it: With both a top and side discharge, the Wayne WWB WaterBug Submersible Pump is versatile while coming in at a great price point.

The Wayne WWB WaterBug Submersible Pump is one of the more versatile sump pumps available, yet it’s still available at a budget price. This pump features both a top- and a side-discharge, so you can select the right option for the job. The top-discharge allows the pump to fit in tight spaces, such as laundry tubs and buckets, while the side-discharge is useful for open areas such as basements, yards, and roofs.

I used this pump when my barn flooded, and it was easy to operate and did an excellent job of draining water away. It’s compatible with a garden hose, which saves money on expensive sump pump-specific hose kits. While the flow rate is a little low at 1,257 gallons per hour, it quickly drained 8 inches of standing water out of my barn with no problem.

The multi-ring suction strainer minimizes clogs, which I found to be true since the water I was working with was full of hay, dirt, and debris. The one downside is that the pump doesn’t have any automatic-off switch, so you do need to monitor it to prevent the motor from burning out if the pump runs dry.

The Wayne WWB WaterBug Submersible Pump has a 4.2 out of 5-star Amazon rating based on 339 reviews. Dee Red Land used this pump to drain a stock tank: “Drained 40 gallons of stock tank water in 4 minutes! No need to carry buckets of dirty water and dump it outside.” Kathleen E. Talbot said, “Instructions were really not needed, the arrows and labels on the device were good enough. I plopped that baby in the water and it started to work immediately. The pool was drained within 2 hours.”

Pros: Versatile, side- and top-discharge options, removes water down to 1/16 of an inch, connects to a standard garden hose, portable

Cons: Hourly capacity is less than other pumps, no automatic-off switch

The best water-powered sump pump

Why you’ll love it: The Basepump HB1000 Water Powered Backup Sump Pump functions without electricity and can help keep your basement dry even during a power outage.

A sump pump installed within your basement sump pit usually works well, promptly removing water and channel it out of your home. However, many sump pumps fail when the electricity goes out. And, if you suffer a long-term power outage during a storm, for example, your basement will flood, since an electrically powered pump won’t function (some insurance companies offer policies to protect against sump pump failures). That’s why a water-powered sump pump, like the Basepump HB1000 Water Powered Backup Sump Pump, can be vital as a backup solution.

This sump pump can be installed into your existing discharge line, and it relies on water pressure to power its pumping action. It’s intended to serve as a backup pump for your normal sump pump, and it installs into your ceiling. This is particularly helpful if you have a narrow sump-pit since many other water-powered sump pumps need to be installed within the pit. You do need sufficient water pressure in your discharge line in order to power this pump; you should be able to fill a 5-gallon bucket at your exterior hose spigot in less than 30 seconds.

Installing this pump is probably its biggest downside since the set-up process takes about 3 hours and requires some plumbing knowledge. However, this pump has definite advantages, since it does not require electricity and has no moving parts, requiring minimal maintenance.

W. Lee wrote on Amazon, “We’ve had it installed for a year now and we’ve had it kick on twice because of prolonged electrical outages due to the weather. Both times, it ran without a problem and kept our basement dry for 24 hours. When the electricity came back on, it stopped and the regular sump worked fine.”

Pros: Installs in the ceiling (ideal for narrow sump pits), no electricity needed

Cons: Installation takes about 3 hours, pricey