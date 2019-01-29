The best sunscreen moisturizers you can buy

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Aveeno/Business Insider

Combine your moisturizer with sunscreen to save time in the morning and protect your face from the sun’s rays.

Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Moisturizer delivers SPF 30 sun protection along with soothing hydration, making it our top pick for the best sunscreen moisturizer.

Sunscreen is the most vital and the least pleasant part of a morning skincare routine – if you remember to use it at all, that is. Let’s be real, there are a lot of crappy formulas out there. I typically find sunscreen moisturizers more user-friendly than their SPF-only counterparts.

Sunscreen moisturizers tend to blend in more easily with less pilling and white cast than plain sunscreens. Plus, they combine two skin-care steps into one, so you’re simply piling less gunk onto your skin, leaving behind less grease.

Of course, not all sunscreen moisturizers are created equal. A good rule of thumb is to stick with formulas that contain SPF 30 or higher. SPF 15 or 25 simply isn’t high enough to ensure you’re getting the proper amount of sun protection.

Here are the best moisturizers with SPF you can buy:

Read on in the slides below to check out our top picks.

The best sunscreen moisturizer overall

source Aveeno

Why you’ll love it: Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Moisturizer contains SPF 30 and is ultra hydrating and hypoallergenic.

There are a few things I’ve loved since I was 15-years-old: the band Bright Eyes, my high school best friend, and Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Moisturizer.

This is the first skin-care product I used on a daily basis and I only stopped buying it quite so religiously when it became my job to test newer launches. But it’s still the one I return to most often.

I’ve always had sensitive skin, and this is one of the least irritating and most comfortable SPFs I’ve ever used. It’s made with SPF 30 and Aveeno’s skin-soothing Active Naturals Total Soy Complex, plus light-diffusing mica particles that add radiance to the skin.

While certainly hydrating enough to use on its own, it never pills up underneath my makeup or looks greasy. The formula is oil-free, hypoallergenic, and non-comedogenic.

Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Moisturizer is highly rated on Ulta, with 4.5 stars based on 1,400+ reviews and has been featured by The Strategist, Allure, Marie Claire, and Harper’s Bazaar.

Pros: Oil-free, hypoallergenic, radiant finish, absorbs quickly, pump bottle

Cons: Slight sunscreen scent

The best sunscreen moisturizer for oily skin

source Differin

Why you’ll love it: Differin Oil Absorbing Moisturizer with Sunscreen is the non-greasy but hydrating SPF you and your oily T-zone have been waiting for all these years.

WSWO – Wearing Sunscreen While Oily – is a tricky endeavor. Most sunscreens, be they moisturizers or just plain SPFs, leave skin with a bit of a greasy film, and that’s the last thing you want when your T-zone resembles a floodlight by the end of an average day.

Differin Oil Absorbing Moisturizer with Sunscreen is not shiny. It comes out of the bottle white but quickly disappears as you blend, leaving behind a mattifying, but not drying, finish. This is a truly lightweight SPF formula. It provides UVA/UVB protection and can be used with the brand’s prescription-strength retinol.

This moisturizer is an Amazon’s Choice pick and comes recommended by Allure, PopSugar, Byrdie, and Total Beauty.

“Nice and light, doesn’t burn nor does it make me break out! This is a first for me! I love it and I hope they keep making it because I haven’t found a single other product that does work for me like this one does,” writes one Amazon reviewer.

Pros: Suitable for oily & acne-prone skin, lightweight, UVA/UVB protection

Cons: Probably not hydrating enough for dry skin, strong scent

The best mineral sunscreen moisturizer

source Biossance

Why you’ll love it: Biossance Squalane Mineral SPF 45 is an organic mineral sunscreen that absorbs quickly and leaves behind moisturized skin with a healthy glow.

Mineral sunscreen can be tricky. Often the formulas are quite thick and goopy, making them difficult to rub into the skin. Biossance Squalane Mineral SPF 45 does require a bit more elbow grease than our other picks, but for a zinc-based sunscreen it sinks in quickly and leaves behind a non-greasy glow.

This formula is considerably more hydrating than your average mineral SPF, thanks to the inclusion of squalane oil. Other hero ingredients include zinc and titanium dioxide for sun protection, mineral-based light reflectors for radiance, and thermus thermphilus ferment to guard against infrared light.

I personally love the glistening, radiant finish this sunscreen gives my skin, but keep in mind that it can look quite glittery in certain lighting. If that’s not something you’re interested in, you might be better off with a more mattifying finish. I also love the convenient packaging – an airtight pump that protects the formula efficacy and makes it a breeze to travel with.

Biossance Squalane Mineral SPF 45 been recommended by editors at Stylecraze and Allure and has a 3.6 rating on Sephora.

“I was surprised by how beautifully this sunscreen sat on my skin. No greasy feeling and just felt so comfortable all day long. The reflective particles were a nice surprise. Definitely a winner in my books,” writes one shopper.

Pros: SPF 45, airtight packaging, luminous finish, fragrance-free, doubles as primer

Cons: Shimmer looks glitter in some light, slight white cast

The best tinted sunscreen moisturizer

source First Aid Beauty

Why you’ll love it: First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Tinted Moisturizer delivers a sheer tint along with essential broad spectrum SPF 30 sun protection.

I’m a die-hard fan of First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream for days when my rosacea is in full swing, so I was pumped when the brand released a tinted version of the cult favorite moisturizer, and even more so when I heard it had SPF 30.

So many tinted sunscreen moisturizers skimp on SPF, so I was stoked to find this one contained the recommended amount.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Tinted Moisturizer comes in six shades – Ivory, Fair, Light, Medium, Tan, and Rich. Each one delivers a sheer wash of coverage, a true “your skin but better look.” The formula contains plumping vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, plus soothing ingredients like colloidal oatmeal and allantoin.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Tinted Moisturizer is a hit with beauty experts, having been mentioned by editors at Southern Living and The Fashion Spot.

“I’m SO impressed with this product! It is by far the best tinted moisturizer I’ve used and performs much better than many other higher end products,” writes one Sephora shopper.

Pros: Tinted moisturizer with SPF 30, hydrating, comfortable to wear

Cons: Limited shade range

The best sunscreen moisturizer for less than $15

source CeraVe

Why you’ll love it: CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30 is a no-frills hydrating sunscreen at a reasonable price.

Sunscreen moisturizer doesn’t have to be fancy. The CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30 is a tried-and-true, no-frills classic favorite packed with hydrating ceramides and microfine zinc oxide.

This is a simple, affordable pick that gets the job done without any unnecessary ingredients. You’ll get all the hydrating and sun protection you need thanks to the SPF 30 and a patented time-release technology designed to help your skin retain moisture throughout the day.

Amazon shoppers give CeraVe high marks – this product has a 4.0 rating based on 736 reviews – as do beauty experts. Editors at The Strategist, Elle, and Allure recommend the Facial Moisturizing Lotion as well.

“Trying to find a sunscreen that anyone in my family will use every day has been a challenge. Sunscreens are greasy and make your face white. But my dermatologist recommended this and I’m in love. It is light and smooth and rubs in easily. My kids don’t complain about putting it on and it’s a small bottle but lasts quite a while as you’re only using one pump,” writes one Amazon customer.

Pros: Affordable, non greasy, contains ceramides

Cons: Made some reviewers breakout