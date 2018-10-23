14 of the most iconic superhero suits of all time

caption Gal Godot’s “Wonder Woman” look is fit for a warrior. source Warner Bros.

From comic books to the big screen, superheroes have become a part of pop culture. Although they’re typically known for their killer fighting abilities, it’s impossible to ignore their impressive suits.

Here are some of the most iconic and fashionable superhero looks.

Spider-Man’s red and blue spider suit is classic and striking.

caption The suit is very recognizable. source Chuck Zlotnick/Sony Pictures Entertainment

In one of the most parodied and instantly recognizable suits, partly thanks to six Spider-Man films in the past two decades, Spider-Man earns a place on this list.

Spider-Man has gone through a lot of outfit changes since 1962, but one of the most classic looks is still John Romita Sr.’s, with its white-eyed, spider-accented blue and red design. Notably, there are no spiderwebs under the arms.

A version of this look is seen on Tobey Maguire in 2002’s “Spider-Man” and on Andrew Garfield in the 2014 film, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”

Black Panther’s suit has made it to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

caption The patterns have cultural significance. source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Much of the costume design of “Black Panther” is an homage to different African tribes.

Costume designer Ruth Carter told Smithsonian magazine that the chevrons and tessellated triangles on Black Panther’s suit “linked the figure of the triangle to conceptions of ‘the sacred geometry of Africa’ in art from across the continent.”

Rhea Combs, film specialist and curator at the African American History Museum, commented, “I think the film presented notions of African regality, dignity, modernity, and respect for culture and tradition that many people felt proud to see represented on-screen.”

Wonder Woman’s strapless armor is red, blue, and gold.

caption The suit was based on Roman armor. source Warner Bros.

Costume designer Lindy Hemming gave Diana’s “Wonder Woman” suit the update it needed to be fit for battle.

In a Twitter thread, a fellow costume designer, Amanda Weaver, shared her belief that the original Lynda Carter suit was based on lingerie and that Gal Gadot’s was based on Roman armor.

The armor-plated red, blue, and gold suit is high-cut as to not impede movement and accessorized with boots based on protective Roman greaves.

Loki’s look is fit for a god.

caption The headpiece is a key component of the look. source Marvel

Artist Charlie Wen designed Loki’s iconic horned costume around the Shakespearean elements that director Kenneth Branagh was bringing to “Thor.”

The rich greens, golds, and blacks have followed him throughout his appearances in the Marvel movies. If the Norse god returns and the costume designers draw inspiration from the comics, Loki’s looks may get even more extravagant, according to The Mary Sue.

Harley Quinn’s bat-slinging look in “Suicide Squad” has become quite popular.

caption Harley Quinn was previously known for wearing a red and black suit. source DC Comics

In fact, it was the most popular Halloween costume in 2016.

Dr. Harleen Quinzel was perhaps most known for her harlequin-inspired red and white checkered suit before “Suicide Squad.”

For the 2016 film, costume designer Kate Hawley told Nylon that she based her style on the female gangsters of Mexican drug cartels.

The “Daddy’s Lil Monster” tee and mismatched dip-dyed pink and blue ponytails quickly became signature parts of Harley Quinn’s reimagined look.

Wolverine’s yellow and blue comic book suit is iconic.

caption The canary yellow suit is prevalent in the comic books. source Marvel

The “X-Men” films never included the yellow and blue Wolverine suits, instead choosing to keep Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman, shirtless, or in casual clothes.

Screenwriter and director of “Logan,” James Mangold, explained the costume gap to Screen Rant. “Logan is the least narcissistic of all the superheroes … Nothing seems less Wolverine-like than the desire to put on a trademarked outfit, particularly canary yellow, and kind of prance about doing good deeds and have people go, ‘Oh my God! It’s The Wolverine!'”

Superman’s suit features primary colors.

caption The suit is quite colorful. source Warner Bros via YouTube

Christopher Reeve’s primary-colored Superman suit is noticeably bright.

Joe Kucharski for Tyranny of Style explained, “The use of a polyester blend gave the costume a more sleek and futuristic finish while allowing for an even tighter fit than had been previously accomplished. The suit was originally designed to be a darker blue, but complications with blue screen scenes required a lighter overall color, [which] explains the almost turquoise shade of the costume.”

Batman’s all-black getup is memorable.

caption The on-screen suit is quite different from the one in the comics. source Warner Brothers

Batman’s iconic all-black look allows him to hide in the shadows, in a literal and metaphorical sense.

The original 1939 suit drew more inspiration from the creatures, adding pointy ears and huge wings.

The comics have had iterations that include Rainbow Batman, Zebra Batman, and Mummy Batman, but his progression from touches of grey, yellow and blue to all-black makes sense to juxtapose the many brightly colored villains in the DC universe.

The newest all-black Batman suits are still just as fitting for his title of “Dark Knight.”

Deadpool’s suit works on screen and in the books.

caption The covered mouth is a one of the most noticeable parts of the suit. source Marvel/20th Century Fox

Ryan Reynolds’ suit in “Deadpool” is fairly similar to the comic version.

The white eyes and lack of mouth allow for nearly anything to be dubbed into the character’s filthy mouth in post-production, disclosed screenwriter Rhett Reese.

Catwoman’s costume in “Batman Returns” was sleek and shiny.

caption The costume has a patchwork look. source Warner Bros.

In “Batman Returns,” Michelle Pfeiffer wore Wolverine-like claws, and a patchwork latex catsuit.

This dark suit let her slink about under the cover of night, and it served as an excellent foil to Batman and Penguin’s rigid costumes.

Iron Man’s red and yellow suit is one for the books.

caption The suit has a robotic feel. source Marvel

Cementing the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a world of blockbuster hits, the 2008 “Iron Man” film paid homage to the original metal suit before transitioning to the shinier, flashier red and yellow one, according to Mental Floss.

The suit is gold and red and is made of metal. It also has a mask that can be used to shield Tony Stark’s face.

The original Aquaman had an amazing flair for color.

caption Aquaman has a colorful suit. source DC Comics

The new DC film of the same name features Jason Momoa in a much more muted version of the original flamboyant suit.

The original comics have Aquaman in a skin-tight orange suit with a yellow “A” belt, bright green gloves, and tights that are apt for swimming.

The Parr family suited up just right in “The Incredibles.”

caption The whole family wears vibrant red suits. source Pixar

Thanks to Edna Mode’s fashion-forward and economical design in “The Incredibles,” this heroic family looked ready to fight crime.

Vibrant red suits with black accents and face masks make this costume a simple classic.

Captain America has a patriotic suit.

caption Chris Evans as Captain America. source Paramount Pictures

The moral glue of the Avengers, Captain America’s costume was designed to be as patriotic as possible.

At San Diego Comic-Con, Head of Marvel’s visual development team, Ryan Meinerding, said that the first time the character suits up, it’s not to battle, but to convince Americans to buy war bonds.

In the most recent Marvel film, he’s not wearing his mask and is wearing a much more toned down version of his original suit, because his look is now designed for battle.

