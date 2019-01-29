Take a look at the 14 superyachts with the best interior and exterior design in 2019

caption The Irisha won the award for Best Exterior Styling for Motor Yachts 40m to 59m. source Carlo Borlenghi / Bottom Waterline Media / Boat International Media

Boat International recently released the list of winners from this year’s Design & Innovation Awards.

The annual competition awards prizes in both aesthetic and technical categories for yachts of different sizes.

This year’s awards included 14 prize-winning yachts from various designers.

The motor yacht Elandess took home the most awards, with a grand total of four.

Superyacht magazine Boat International recently announced the winners of the 2019 Boat International Design & Innovation Awards. The awards ceremony celebrates advancements in yacht design and often unveils the newest boats designed by skilled architects.

This year’s competition included a total of 61 nominated yachts. In addition to recognizing boat categories, the ceremony honored two individuals: Yihharn Liu for Young Designer of the Year and Ron Holland for the Lifetime Achievement Award. Holland’s many designs include the world’s first hybrid sailing yacht, called the Ethereal.

Read more: The world’s most expensive superyachts come with helipads, movie theaters, and swimming pools – take a look

Alongside its honorary guests, the awards highlighted one new category called The Game Changer. Other awards included the usual prizes for exterior styling, interior design, naval architecture, and ecological innovation.

Keep reading to see the complete list of award winners from 2019. We listed each winning vessel, along with its length and number of guests.

Best Exterior Styling, Motor Yachts Below 39m

Winner: Riva 110′ Dolcevita

Length of vessel: 33.53 meters

No. of Guests: Not specified

Best Exterior Styling, Motor Yachts 40m to 59m

Winner: Irisha

Length of vessel: 51 meters

No. of Guests: 10

Best Exterior Styling, Motor Yachts 60m and Above

Winner: Elandess

Length of vessel: 74.5 meters

No. of Guests: 14

Best Exterior Styling, Sailing Yachts

Winner: Vijonara

Length of vessel: 38.8 meters

No. of Guests: 6

Best Interior Design, Motor Yachts Below 299GT

Winner: Mimi La Sardine

Length of vessel: 33.1 meters

No. of Guests: 10

Best Interior Design, Motor Yachts 300GT to 499GT

Winner: El Leon

Length of vessel: 54 meters

No. of Guests: 10

Best Interior Design, Motor Yachts 500GT and Above

Winner: Elandess

Length of vessel: 74.5 meters

No. of Guests: 14

Best Interior Design, Sailing Yachts

Winner: Seatius

Length of vessel: 31.41 meters

No. of Guests: 8

Best Naval Architecture, Semi-Displacement or Planing Motor Yachts

Winner: Azimut Grande 32 Metri

Length of vessel: 32 meters

No. of Guests: Not specified

Best Naval Architecture, Displacement Motor Yachts

Winner: White Rabbit

Length of vessel: 84 meters

No. of Guests: 12

Best Naval Architecture, Sailing Yachts

Winner: Black Pearl

Length of vessel: 106.7 meters

No. of Guests: 12

Best General Arrangement & Deck Design

Winner: Elandess

Length of vessel: 74.5 meters

No. of Guests: 14

Best New Production Yacht Design

Winner: Vista Blue

Length of vessel: 38.36 meters

No. of Guests: 10

Best Ecological Design & Operation Innovation Award

Winner: Volpini 2

Length of vessel: 57.7 meters

No. of Guests: 12

Best Lifestyle Feature Design

Winner: Elandess

Length of vessel: 74.5 meters

No. of Guests: 14

The Game Changer Award

Winner: Solo

Length of vessel: 71.9 meters

No. of Guests: 12

Best Tender Design

Winner: Solo

Length of vessel: 8 meters

No. of Guests: Not specified