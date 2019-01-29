Take a look at the 14 superyachts with the best interior and exterior design in 2019

- Boat International recently released the list of winners from this year’s Design & Innovation Awards.
- The annual competition awards prizes in both aesthetic and technical categories for yachts of different sizes.
- This year’s awards included 14 prize-winning yachts from various designers.
- The motor yacht Elandess took home the most awards, with a grand total of four.
Superyacht magazine Boat International recently announced the winners of the 2019 Boat International Design & Innovation Awards. The awards ceremony celebrates advancements in yacht design and often unveils the newest boats designed by skilled architects.
This year’s competition included a total of 61 nominated yachts. In addition to recognizing boat categories, the ceremony honored two individuals: Yihharn Liu for Young Designer of the Year and Ron Holland for the Lifetime Achievement Award. Holland’s many designs include the world’s first hybrid sailing yacht, called the Ethereal.
Read more: The world’s most expensive superyachts come with helipads, movie theaters, and swimming pools – take a look
Alongside its honorary guests, the awards highlighted one new category called The Game Changer. Other awards included the usual prizes for exterior styling, interior design, naval architecture, and ecological innovation.
Keep reading to see the complete list of award winners from 2019. We listed each winning vessel, along with its length and number of guests.
Best Exterior Styling, Motor Yachts Below 39m
Winner: Riva 110′ Dolcevita
Length of vessel: 33.53 meters
No. of Guests: Not specified
Best Exterior Styling, Motor Yachts 40m to 59m
Winner: Irisha
Length of vessel: 51 meters
No. of Guests: 10
Best Exterior Styling, Motor Yachts 60m and Above
Winner: Elandess
Length of vessel: 74.5 meters
No. of Guests: 14
Best Exterior Styling, Sailing Yachts
Winner: Vijonara
Length of vessel: 38.8 meters
No. of Guests: 6
Best Interior Design, Motor Yachts Below 299GT
Winner: Mimi La Sardine
Length of vessel: 33.1 meters
No. of Guests: 10
Best Interior Design, Motor Yachts 300GT to 499GT
Winner: El Leon
Length of vessel: 54 meters
No. of Guests: 10
Best Interior Design, Motor Yachts 500GT and Above
Winner: Elandess
Length of vessel: 74.5 meters
No. of Guests: 14
Best Interior Design, Sailing Yachts
Winner: Seatius
Length of vessel: 31.41 meters
No. of Guests: 8
Best Naval Architecture, Semi-Displacement or Planing Motor Yachts
Winner: Azimut Grande 32 Metri
Length of vessel: 32 meters
No. of Guests: Not specified
Best Naval Architecture, Displacement Motor Yachts
Winner: White Rabbit
Length of vessel: 84 meters
No. of Guests: 12
Best Naval Architecture, Sailing Yachts
Winner: Black Pearl
Length of vessel: 106.7 meters
No. of Guests: 12
Best General Arrangement & Deck Design
Winner: Elandess
Length of vessel: 74.5 meters
No. of Guests: 14
Best New Production Yacht Design
Winner: Vista Blue
Length of vessel: 38.36 meters
No. of Guests: 10
Best Ecological Design & Operation Innovation Award
Winner: Volpini 2
Length of vessel: 57.7 meters
No. of Guests: 12
Best Lifestyle Feature Design
Winner: Elandess
Length of vessel: 74.5 meters
No. of Guests: 14
The Game Changer Award
Winner: Solo
Length of vessel: 71.9 meters
No. of Guests: 12
Best Tender Design
Winner: Solo
Length of vessel: 8 meters
No. of Guests: Not specified