The 10 best SUVs on the market for under $25,000

caption A 2018 Honda CRV source Honda

Kelley Blue Book, the vehicle valuation and automotive research company, recently released a list where they ranked the 10 best SUVs under $25,000.

All of the SUVs chosen were either crossovers or subcompacts.

“The usability of these vehicles and the family friendly nature of them and the pricing all came together in the sweet spot of where a midsize family car would’ve been five-or-six years ago,” said Matt DeLorenzo, senior managing editor for KBB and the man who wrote the ranking, in an interview with Business Insider.

The Honda CRV stands at the top of the list and was characterized by DeLorenzo as "perennially, one of our favorite crossovers."

Drawing on resale value, driveability, new car pricing, dependability rankings, and any awards or accolades the SUVs may have gotten, Kelley Blue Book (KBB) compiled a definitive ranking of the best SUVs of 2018.

What stood out to KBB upon finalizing their list was that the 10 SUVs chosen all fell into the class of crossover vehicles.

"Most of them are in the compact range," said Matt DeLorenzo, senior managing editor for KBB and the man who wrote the ranking, in an interview with Business Insider. "The usability of these vehicles and the family friendly nature of them and the pricing all came together in the sweet spot of where a midsize family car would've been five-or-six years ago."

Crossover SUVs have seen a surge in popularity as of late and are among the best-selling cars in America.

“You may see some people migrating from a midsize family sedan into one of these vehicles that are based off compact cars,” DeLorenzo said, referring to the crossovers. “And it’s a testament to how the crossover SUV offers roominess and comfort and the higher seating position which people like.”

The Honda CRV stands atop the list and was characterized by DeLorenzo as “perennially, one of our favorite crossovers.”

DeLorenzo, who drove each of the cars in his ranking, said the Mazda CX5 stood out as a “good fun drive” that had “a really nice blend of good suspension and crisp steering.”

For those customers who live in the snow-belt states, DeLorenzo said the Subaru Forester could be the best choice because it comes with standard all-wheel-drive, and said the Honda HRV could appeal to those customers who are more in bargain mode because “it’s in the low 20s (of price) and still offers good value and good room.”

Take a look at each of the 10 SUVs ranked as the best buys for under $25,000.

10. Subaru Forester: $23,447 fair purchase price

source Subaru

A favorite of winter drivers, the Forester has award-winning resale values and a reputation for reliability.

Source: Kelley Blue Book

9. Volkswagen Tiguan: $22,987 fair purchase price

source Volkswagen

The Tiguan features unique technology like dual 12-inch and 8-inch digital displays as well as Apple CarPlay.

Source: Kelley Blue Book

8. Toyota RAV4: $24,062

source Toyota

The Toyota RAV4 is one of the best-selling SUVs on the market today and now offers a hybrid mode.

Source: Kelley Blue Book

7. Honda HR-V: $20,136

As a subcompact SUV, the HRV is smaller than the others on this list, but it offers a good resale value, according to KBB.

Source: Kelley Blue Book

6. Kia Sportage: $23,227

source Kia

Kia offers a 5-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper “powertrain” warranty for the roomy Sportage.

Source: Kelley Blue Book

5. Hyundai Tucson: $23,733

source Hyundai

The sleek-looking Tucson features a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a panoramic sunroof.

Source: Kelley Blue Book

4. Nissan Rogue: $24,275

source Nissan

The Nissan Rogue has Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and comes in a hybrid mode.

Source: Kelley Blue Book

3. Chevrolet Equinox: $23,303

source Chevrolet

Redesigned for 2018, the Equinox also took a spot on KBB’s 2018 list of “Best Family Cars.”

Source: Kelley Blue Book

2. Mazda CX-5: $24,401

source Mazda

KBB calls it “arguably the most stylish and fun-to-drive SUV in its class.”

Source: Kelley Blue Book

1. Honda CR-V: $23,717

source Honda

The CR-V offers 5-passenger seating and won KBB’s 2018 Compact SUV Best Buy Trophy.

Source: Kelley Blue Book