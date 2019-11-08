The best men’s sweatpants

Sweatpants are versatile, casual clothing that can be worn around the house or out to the store or gym.

These are our five favorite pairs of sweatpants, from Nike, Champion, Under Armour, Pro Club, and Hanes.

Is there a more comfortable and versatile piece of clothing than a really good pair of sweatpants? They can be used for lounging at home, running errands around town, sleeping in bed, and even for a workout at the gym. Sweatpants are the ultimate in casual apparel and something that everyone should own for those lazy days when you just don’t feel like wearing anything else.

There are all kinds of sweatpants to choose from, and in a wide variety of colors. Whether you like soft and loose-fitting, or more athletic, fitted, and technical, you’ll find one of our five favorites to your liking.

Here are our top picks for the best sweatpants:

Nike Dry Fleece Training Pant

source Amazon

Designed as sweatpants for use while exercising, the Nike Dry Fleece is made to hug the body without inhibiting motion. The fabrics are also highly breathable and have the ability to wick moisture away from the body, which is essential during an intense workout. These sweatpants are comfortable enough to wear outside the gym too – not to mention fashionable when paired with a trendy jacket – making them a good all-around choice.

Champion Powerblend Retro Fleece Joggers

source Amazon

Champion’s Powerblend sweatpants are a bit of a throwback, offering comfort and simplicity in a slim-fit design. The retro-inspired look includes an elastic waistband and tapered legs along with clinched cuffs, while the cotton-polyester blend of fabrics is super-soft and warm as well. There are even 10 colors to choose from.

Under Armour Storm Armour Fleece Pants

source Amazon

Soft and warm, these sweatpants are for those looking for something that is intended for comfort on the go rather than intense workouts. The two-layer design offers a brushed fleece interior and a quick-drying technical fabric on the outside. The result is sweatpants that you can wear all day long without feeling guilty about it.

Pro Club Heavyweight Fleece Cargo Pants

source Amazon

One of the biggest complaints about sweatpants is that they rarely have pockets for carrying a wallet or a smartphone. That’s not an issue with this cargo pants-inspired sweats from Pro Club, which have six pockets (side, rear, and cargo) for stashing your essential gear. And since they’re made from heavy-duty fabrics, they also happen to be extra durable, warm, and comfortable too, not to mention the items in your pockets won’t drag you down.

Hanes EcoSmart Fleece Pants with Pockets

source Amazon

Who says you have to spend a lot of money to get a comfortable pair of sweatpants? Hanes delivers a relaxed-fit option that is made for lounging around home and even comes with built-in pockets. Best of all, the cotton-polyester blend fabric even includes materials that were made from recycled water bottles.