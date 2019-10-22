The best men’s T-shirts you can buy

In the past hundred years, the T-shirt has evolved from an unseen undergarment into one of the most popular and prominent articles of clothing a man wears.

The Buck Mason Pima Curved Hem Tee is our top pick because the shirt is comfortable, flattering, and made to last.

In the course of any given day, I go through an average of three T-shirts. Which might seem (and might be) excessive, but it will make sense if I lay things out for you. In the morning, after my son wakes me up with loving taps on my forehead sometime in the six o’clock hour, I slip on the T-shirt I was wearing right before bed the night prior and head downstairs for coffee and playtime and such. I’ll sometimes change into a different T-shirt when I get dressed for work, but as I work from home, usually I just put on real pants and step into my office.

Midday, I go for a run, during which I wear a shirt specifically designed for athletics and which we’re not featuring here. Most of my running shirts are great performance-wise but are about as stylish as neon Crocs. After exercising and showering, I put on another T-shirt which, depending on the shape of the rest of the day, may serve through to the next morning, or which may be replaced yet again.

So I own and wear a lot of T-shirts. If you’re looking to add a few fine T-shirts to your wardrobe, you’ve come to the right guy. Today, I’ve selected six of the best men’s T-shirts that are perfect for guys who treat this noble garment not as a layer, but as the grace note to the ensemble. Oh, and I also threw in one that is ideal for layering. And one that’s best suited to lazy days spent at home. And one that looks good enough to wear out to a coffee shop or bar but that’s also ready for an impromptu hike or pickup ball game.

One note before we start our odyssey: Except where a brand’s product name is specified otherwise, I’ll be using the term “T-shirt.” Not tee, not t shirt, but just T-shirt. After all, these garments are named for their T-shape, and they are shirts.

Here are the best T-shirts you can buy:

The best men’s T-shirt overall

source Buck Mason

You can feel the quality of the Buck Mason Pima Curved Hem Tee the first time you wear it, and you’ll enjoy the shirt for years to come.

As the name suggests, the Buck Mason Pima Curved Hem Tee is made from 100% pima cotton. Pima is American cotton prized for its long fibers that allow for a tight, durable weave and that yield an amazing softness despite that durability.

Also as the name suggests, the hem of this shirt has a curved arc along the front and back that adds a bit of stylish accent, hides your stomach when you lift your hands, and helps keep the T-shirt in place should you ever tuck it in.

The Pima Curved Hem Tee comes in a dozen different colors, all of which are muted yet masculine. And it arrives pre-shrunk, so you should choose a size that will fit you well right out of the box. Oh and one more note: Not only is this Buck Mason shirt made with American cotton, but it’s made in America, too.

A writer with Time Magazine was effusive in his praise for Buck Mason T-shirts, saying they have a “perfect fit” and held up well even after repeated washings.

Pros: Comfortable from day one, well-made and durable, available in many colors

Cons: I haven’t found one yet, folks…

The best men’s T-shirt for casual comfort

source Everlane

The Everlane Cotton Crew is comfortable the first time you put it on, but even softer and comfier the hundredth time.

To be honest, there’s nothing all that interesting about the appearance of the Everlane Cotton Crew T-shirt. Sure, it comes in 14 different solid colors and in a few two-color striped patterns as well, but the shirt’s cut, length, collar, and really all of its design elements are rather basic and certainly just what you’d expect from any good slim-fit T-shirt.

It’s how the Everlane Cotton Crew feels that sets this shirt apart. Made from a durable mid-weight cotton that softens over time, the more you wear and wash an Everlane T-shirt, the more comfortable it will get. As a go-to hang around the house or walk the dog shirt, there are few better options out there. And given how well these T-shirts hold up over time, the $20 price tag is more than fair.

One Everlane customer called his Cotton Crew a “great everyday shirt” that was comfortable and clearly of “great quality.” Another said he “loved the fit… and the feel” of the T-shirt, a garment he had grown to “treasure.”

A quick note to keep in mind for sizing: Some customers felt the shirt ran a bit too long.

Pros: Fabric softens over time, available in solid and stripes, good price point

Cons: Shirts run a bit long

The best men’s V-neck T-shirt

source Mott & Bow

The Mott & Bow V-Neck Driggs will fit most men to a T, if you’ll pardon the pun, thanks to the “not too slim, nor too loose” cut.

Finding a T-shirt that fits your body well, that both looks good and feels comfortable, can be a harrowing journey. Many T-shirts are too tight for one body type; some are too baggy for others. Few manage to suit myriad men’s torsos with a fit that’s flattering and comfortable, but into that narrow space marches the (still relatively) new line of T-shirts from Mott & Bow.

The V-Neck Driggs T-shirt has a cut the company describes as “not too slim, nor too loose,” and while I take issue with the company’s grammar (“neither too slim, nor too loose” or “not too slim, or too loose” for the record. Also, that comma is superfluous), I’m a fan of its wares.

The Mott & Bow V-Neck Driggs shirt is woven in Peru using cotton jersey fibers that give the garment a soft, flexible feel. It’s a great shirt to wear on days when you want to stay comfortable while active, such as when you’re traveling, touring a city, or spending a long evening with friends. And while $32 per shirt starts to edge out of my usual comfort zone for spending money on a T-shirt, these are worth it. They weather well.

Several writers and editors from Business Insider also tested out Mott & Bow T-shirts and found them “comfortable with a cool and lightweight feel” and durable in construction.

Pros: Cut fits many body types, preshrunk, soft and flexible feel

Cons: Slightly overpriced

The best men’s T-shirt to wear as an undershirt

source Mack Weldon

The Mack Weldon 18-Hour Jersey Crew Neck Undershirt is so comfortable you’ll look for excuses to dress up just so you can layer it under your button-down.

I wear several articles of Mack Weldon clothing with regularity, and I’ve sung the praises of the brand before, but for far too long I overlooked the brand’s most humble of apparel, the undershirt.

First, some clarity: The name 18-Hour Jersey Crew Neck Undershirt doesn’t refer to the fact that the shirt remains comfortable even after 18 hours of wear or anything like that, even though it does. Instead, it refers to the fact that these shirts are constructed from fabric that is allowed to rest for at least 18 hours after it is woven to allow it to settle and contract fully, thus creating a garment with a consistent, comfortable fit.

Said fabric is a blend of cotton, modal (spun cellulose; think Rayon), and spandex that creates a shirt with enough stretch to say in place on your torso and arms but with enough softness not to feel clingy or unpleasant. The shirt’s long cut makes it perfect for tucking in under clothes, while the shoulder seams are rotated forward of the actual shoulder line, thus reducing the ride up of the sleeves.

A writer from Menswear Review said of the Mack Weldon 18-Hour Jersey undershirt that the “overall fit is amazing” and that the fabric blend has “great shape retention [and] doesn’t stretch out during the day.”

Pros: Consistent fit, long cut for tucking in, soft and flexible fabric blend

Cons: Shoulder seams visible through some outerwear, pricey

The best men’s T-shirt for casual wear and sports

source Columbia

At a glance, the Columbia Thistletown Park Crew is just any casual T-shirt, but after an hour of activity, you’ll appreciate that it’s actually built for performance.

As I said above, I have a number of great athletic T-shirts that aren’t so great when it comes to fashion. And a few of those shirts are indeed from Columbia Sportswear. But I also own a number of Columbia garments that I’m more than happy to wear while running errands, grabbing a beer with a buddy, or just hanging out somewhere with the family. But while I appreciate the fact that the Columbia Thistletown Park Crew looks like any casual T-shirt out there, the reason I love this shirt is that it’s secretly ready for action.

Made from a blend of 67% polyester and 33% cotton heather jersey, the shirt is comfortable and highly breathable. Its weave features Columbia’s proprietary Omni-Wick design that helps pull sweat off your body (to wick it, e.g.) and move the moisture away from you for ideal evaporative cooling. And as a guy who runs hot temperature-wise and sweats rather easily, that’s a serious plus. The shirt also has a built-in UPF 15 sun protection.

One Columbia customer hits two major selling points on the head when he calls it “very comfortable and well crafted,” while another attests that the Thistletown Park Crew dries quickly and is easy to maintain.

Note that some gents report the shirt running small, so if you’re on the cusp of a size, consider ordering the next larger one than you would with other garments.

Pros: Casual styling, sweat-wicking material, rapid drying

Cons: Sizes run a bit small

