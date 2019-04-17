Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

A tablecloth should protect your dining furniture while adding to the ambiance of your space.

The simple, luxurious Williams Sonoma Hotel Tablecloth does just that.

Maybe tablecloths remind you of your grandmother’s house or a fancy restaurant. But when you’re decorating your dining room and you want it to feel like you, a tablecloth is an easy way to add your personal style. Of course, tablecloths are functional too, protecting the surface of an heirloom table or hiding the ugly scratches caused by careless movers.

Before you run out and pick up the nearest white cotton rectangle you can find, take a few minutes to think about what you want out of a tablecloth. Are you searching for heavy-duty stain resistance, elegant linen to pull the room together for a classy dinner party, or a fun pattern that speaks to your design personality?

Chances are, you’ll spend more time looking at the tablecloth than the dining room table underneath it, so it’s best to get something you really like. Here are the top five tablecloths currently on the market, because there are more options than just plain cloth or plastic fruit patterns out there!

Here are the best tablecloths you can buy in 2019:

The best tablecloth overall

Why you’ll love it: Not all plain white tablecloths are created equal. The Williams Sonoma Hotel Tablecloth exudes luxury, yet it’s reasonably priced.

Williams Sonoma is a temple for luxury household goods. Any time I walk in there I mostly stare wistfully at the crisp linens and gleaming appliances, without actually buying anything.

Yes, the store sells expensive things but not everything is out of reach, such as the Williams Sonoma Hotel Tablecloth. Just by looking at the photos you can tell that the fabric is weighted and luxurious.

The Wirecutter named the Hotel Tablecloth its top pick as well, calling the entire range “the best-quality table linens we found for the price.” Starting at $50, it’s certainly not a cheap tablecloth, but it’s affordable compared to other top-quality table linens.

If you want a beautiful cotton tablecloth inspired by the fine-dining experience, you can’t go wrong. The Hotel Tablecloth comes in round, oval, and rectangular shapes, and each style has multiple measurements to fit any dining table.

Pros: Made of 100% cotton, comes in eight sizes and three shapes, two color options

Cons: Pricey

The best casual tablecloth

Why you’ll love it: Looking for a simple, reliable, and low-cost tablecloth at a low cost? The LinenTablecloth Polyester Tablecloth with Rounded Corners is about to become your go-to.

Inexpensive tablecloths are a dime a dozen, but it’s worth spending a bit more to get one with decent quality if you want it to last. The LinenTablecloth Polyester Tablecloth with Rounded Corners costs less than $15 and comes highly-rated by Amazon customers.

Available in six colors, this tablecloth will work with just about any decor, and its simple design and low price tag make this a great pick for events. Better yet, it’s resistant to stains and wrinkles – two of the most irritating things to deal with when it comes to table linens. Simply toss it in the washing machine.

Rounded corners give the 100% spun-polyester tablecloth a slightly fancier feel, without making it seem too fussy for casual occasions. Of the 2,000 Amazon reviews, 71% gave it 5 stars. However, a few reviewers noted the tablecloth isn’t a true rectangle, but oval.

Pros: Stain- and wrinkle-resistant, inexpensive, comes in 6 colors, available individually or in packs of 6

Cons: No patterns or different materials available

The best formal tablecloth

Why you’ll love it: The Lenox Laurel Leaf Table Linen Collection tablecloths provide a more formal backdrop to your table setting without drawing too much attention to themselves.

The Lenox Laurel Leaf Table Linen tablecloth adds an elegant look to a dining room table. With its laurel leaf pattern, it’s a good choice for a fancy event or formal dining room setup.

Macy’s describes it as “a symbol of victory, Lenox’s Laurel Leaf table linens bring honor to any home.” The Olympic allusion is a bit over the top, sure, but the damask (cotton and poly blend) tablecloth has a grid of laurel leaves set on a subtly striped background. It comes in three tasteful colors – ivory, platinum, and white – and four sizes.

More importantly, the linens are highly rated on Macy’s website, with 131 5-star reviews. “This silver diamond cloth did not disappoint,” wrote one customer. “It looks wonderful with china and crystal as well, without detracting with gaudy patterns.” It’s also recommended by The Kitchen Professor.

Pros: Elegant laurel leaf pattern, damask fabric, high-quality look

Cons: Expensive, only available in one pattern

The best spill-proof tablecloth

Why you’ll love it: The Benson Mills Spillproof Fabric Tablecloth is made of stain-resistant fabric, and it looks good too.

A spill-proof tablecloth sounds too good to be true, but that’s what this Benson Mills product is. Made from 100% polyester, it prevents spilled beverages – even wine, it claims – from absorbing into the material. Instead, they “bead up [and] can be quickly wiped clean with a sponge or napkin,” per the description. Sounds like a godsend for those who have kids.

The Benson Mills tablecloths are actually attractive, unlike the ugly plastic versions that I usually think of when I hear “spill-proof” and “tablecloth” in the same sentence. They come in a bunch of colors, including sage, brick, and gold, to match just about any decorating scheme. However, the patterning may not suit everyone’s tastes.

This is a great option for parties because of the durable fabric and the range of colors. The fact that it costs less than $20 (for the 60-by-104-inch option) doesn’t hurt, either. With over 1,000 Amazon views and a 4.3-star rating, Benson Hills is customer-approved and recommended by The Kitchen Professor and The Spruce.

The Benson Mills Spillproof Fabric Tablecloth is also available in other sizes.

Pros: Spill proof, nice fabric, comes in several colors, inexpensive

Cons: 100% polyester and pattern may turn off some

The best outdoor tablecloth

Why you’ll love it: The DLL Spring & Summer Outdoor Tablecloth is waterproof and even has an opening for an umbrella, making it ideal for summer barbeques and outdoor parties.

Outdoor table settings require a different kind of tablecloth. Sure, if you’re planning something fancy outdoors (like a wedding) and you’re 99.9% certain it isn’t going to rain, maybe you can risk using the good linens. But for barbeques and other casual gatherings, you want the DLL Spring & Summer Outdoor Tablecloth.

First of all, it’s totally waterproof, which will come in handy when you’re enjoying some fresh watermelon and juicy burgers, and suddenly there’s a downpour – you’ll wish the hamburger bun was waterproof too!

It also has a zipper down the middle and a center hole that fits around most outdoor umbrellas. The DLL tablecloths come in a variety of patterns that may not be the chicest, but definitely look fun on your patio.

More than 800 Amazon shoppers have reviewed this product, with 71% giving it a 5-star rating. One customer wrote, “This tablecloth is soft/flowy (not stiff) and repels water. I bought a plastic cover to throw over it so I don’t have to put this in the machine all the time. The zipper made removing a breeze.”

This tablecloth is also available in other sizes and shapes.

Pros: Waterproof, machine washable, opening for umbrella

Cons: Some reviewers reported colors might fade in direct sunlight