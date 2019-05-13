8 things an interior designer would buy from Target right now

caption Target can be a great place to shop for home decor. source iStock

INSIDER asked an interior designer about what she thinks are the best home-decor items available at Target right now.

Her recommendations are from a variety of home-decor lines.

Some of her recommendations include colorful throw pillows, bistro chairs, and baskets.

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

Sprucing up your space may seem like a difficult and expensive task but it doesn’t have to be. Places like Target offer affordable home-decor items but sometimes deciding which pieces to choose can be overwhelming.

To help simplify the selection process, INSIDER spoke to Christine Markatos, design professional and founder of Christine Markatos Design in Santa Monica, California, to find out some of the best home-decor pieces to buy at Target right now.

Here are some of the best decor items to purchase from Target according to an interior designer.

Disclaimer: At the time of publication, these products were in stock. Prices and availability are subject to change.

These bistro chairs will add a classic touch to your space.

caption They come in a few different colors. source Target

Looking to add a pop of color to your home this summer? Markatos said she recommends Target’s Ellie Bistro Dining Chair (Set of 2) from Ace Bayou. The classic chairs are made of steel and feature 16-inch by 16-inch seats. Plus, you can easily stack and store the chairs when needed.

“These chairs are a modern nod to a Thonet bistro chair and the classic shape has been made fresh with a beautiful blue,” said Markatos. “These chairs would be great in a sweet little kitchen or around the table in a playroom.”

Ellie Bistro Dining Chair (Set of 2) in Ace Bayou, $140.99

You can comfortably sit in style with this colorful floor pillow.

caption It has tassel details. source Target

Sitting on the floor isn’t always comfortable, even with the addition of a rug. That’s why Markatos said she recommends this stylish floor pillow that hails from Target’s colorful Opalhouse collection.

The pillow comes in eight different colors though some are out of stock. Markatos said she personally recommends the orange version of the pouf.

“Poufs are a great accent to add to almost any room but we picture this one looking perfect in [a] closet space for a pop of color,” Markatos explained. She said it’s also a great piece to tuck into the corner of a small room because you can sit on it as you put your shoes on.

Lory Pouf, $49.99

This metal mirror is all about the details.

caption The mirror can spice up your bathroom. source Target

Markatos said she suggests ditching a traditional mirror for this uniquely shaped Uttermost Migiana one. The mirror has a nickel-plated finish and the glass features a beveled edge to freshen up your wall space.

“This shield shape adds some interest to an entry console or in a powder bath,” said Markatos. “It’s a funky enough shape to spice things up but transitional enough to pair with most pieces.”

Uttermost Migiana Metal Framed Decorative Wall Mirror, $217.99

This orange throw pillow will add a pop of color to your sofa.

caption The pillow has tassels. source Target

Markatos said this orange-accented pillow from Target’s Opalhouse collection is right on trend because of its tassels.

Opalhouse is known for its bold and bright home decor products and this pillow hits all the right notes with its cheery, horizontal stripes and cream-colored fabric.

“Tassels are certainly having their moment and they really amp up the already fun orange color of this throw pillow,” she told INSIDER.

Chunky Stripe Oversize Square Throw Pillow Orange, $29.99

You can decorate your indoor or outdoor space with this blue ceramic stool.

caption It’s functional and stylish. source Target

Markatos said you may want to think outside of the box and use the water-resistant stool as a side table to hold your drinks. She said it’s incredibly functional for both an indoor and outdoor space.

The Albony Ceramic Garden Stool isn’t available in Target stores but you can find it on Target’s website.

Albony Ceramic Garden Stool in Blue, $129.99

Read More: 10 of the best ways to update your home for spring, according to HGTV stars

This colorful umbrella is perfect for patio season.

caption The pastel color can add a subtle pop to your yard. source Target

Patio season is finally here and that means you might want a new umbrella to keep you cool while you’re outdoors.

Markatos said this 9′ Tiered Scalloped Canopy Patio Umbrella from the Opalhouse collection is an ideal umbrella for outdoor entertaining. There’s a crank so you can easily open and close the umbrella and it has a tilting feature so you can move it around to block the sun no matter where you’re seated.

“Pretty as a parasol, this scalloped patio umbrella is right in line with the trend of uber-feminine pieces for spring,” Markatos said. “A great umbrella is a must if you’re doing any sort of outdoor entertaining.”

9′ Tiered Scalloped Canopy Patio Umbrella in Aqua, $139.99

Read More: 14 things you should buy at Target – and 14 more you should avoid at all costs

This luxury towel is an ideal accessory for your summer adventures.

caption It comes in multiple colors. source Target

Whether you’re lounging poolside or at the beach, Markatos said that everyone needs a great towel for summer.

The interior designer said she loves these towels because of their “bright fun colors” that match well with just about anyone’s personal style. There are a total of 11 colors to choose from though some are sold out.

“This would be great as an oversized towel hanging on a hook in a powder room, too and the color and feel will just get better with every wash,” she said.

Herringbone Pestemal Beach Towel, $22.99

Store all of your clutter in this nautical-inspired basket.

caption It can serve as a catch-all for toys or clutter. source Target

Figuring out where to put all of your random items like children’s toys, throws, shoes, and other things you use on a frequent basis can be a challenge.

But Markatos said she suggests using this decorative coiled-rope floor basket from Target’s Threshold home line to help you store your stuff in style.

“Floor baskets are [a] godsend for busy households, especially [one] with kids,” Markatos said. “They’re great in a playroom for kids’ toys or in the entryway to throw dirty shoes. The neutral color of this one is versatile enough to go with any aesthetic.”

Threshold Decorative Coiled Rope Floor Basket White, $29.99